Electric Vehicles are Prime Host for Connectivity and Seating Features
Respondents who currently own an EV are more likely to be active on their mobile devices, compared to owners of gasoline engine vehicles.
EV owners are most active on their mobile devices, compared to other engine type owners, leading to higher demand for connectivity and seating features.
Using mobile devices while parked leads to higher demand for vehicle features and technologies that not only enable the use of their devices, but also provide comfort and convenience while doing so.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted automotive research firm AutoPacific has long observed that automakers continually strive to differentiate their vehicle lineups through feature and technology offerings. While data from AutoPacific’s recently released Future Attribute Demand Study (FADS) reveal that intenders of fully-electric vehicles are more likely than intenders of other powertrain types to show interest in all of the 121 features surveyed, the data also reveal the link between demand for features and time spent in their parked vehicles.
— Ed Kim, President and Chief Analyst
When asked about activities they participate in when sitting in a parked vehicle, such as when waiting for their children, taking a lunch break, or charging their vehicle, respondents who currently own an EV are more likely to be active on their mobile devices, compared to owners of all other engine types. From using a mobile device for social media (+7%pts) to using a mobile device for work-related video conferencing (+12%pts), EV owners are more likely to use their mobile devices in their parked vehicle and are therefore more likely to be connected to the online universe. “Using mobile devices while parked leads to higher demand for vehicle features and technologies that not only enable the use of their devices, but also provide comfort and convenience while doing so,” says AutoPacific President and Chief Analyst, Ed Kim.
Respondents who use their mobile device for parked vehicle activities other than phone calls have higher demand for connectivity features like USB-C outlets, in-vehicle internet connections and video streaming, as well as seating features like heated and ventilated front seats, memory driver’s seat position and massaging seats. “Imagine you’ve moved your seat back as far as it will go to relax and watch a movie on your center screen or make room to work on your laptop and now you need to go back to driving position. A memory seat position feature makes this task more convenient,” explains Kim.
Device connectivity and convenience features like wireless charging pads, USB-C outlets, in-vehicle internet connections and video streaming are relatively new to vehicles but may be particularly relevant to EVs. “Not only are EV intenders typically more into technology, both personal and in-vehicle, they are also spending more time parked in their vehicles due to charging at public DC fast charging stations, leading to an increased desire for features that make that time more enjoyable or productive,” says Kim. Additionally, with the higher cost associated with most EVs, upscale seating features are more likely to be expected from consumers, making EVs an ideal venue for seat comforts like massaging, memory, heating, and ventilation.
About AutoPacific
AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm providing clients with industry intelligence and sales forecasting. The firm, founded in 1986, also conducts extensive proprietary research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers, and suppliers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California with affiliate offices in Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina. Additional information can be found at http://www.autopacific.com.
Ed Kim
AutoPacific, Inc.
+12482190234
email us here