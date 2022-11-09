Submit Release
Missing 82-Year-Old Man in Hinsdale

Conservation Officer James Benvenuti
(603) 271-3361
November 9, 2022

Hinsdale, NH – On Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at approximately 3:08 p.m., NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers received a call from the Cheshire County dispatch about a missing elderly man who was last seen walking behind his residence on Brattleboro Road in Hinsdale. John Quay, 82, was last seen, by neighbors, around 11:00 a.m. heading toward the Hinsdale rail trail and Connecticut River. Members of the Hinsdale Police Department responded to the scene and collected information to give responding Conservation Officers a search area. Conservation Officers also responded with ATVs and a K9 in order to search the trails in the area.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., Quay was located by NH Fish and Game K9 Cora along the Connecticut River while searching the wooded area. Quay was cold, unsteady on his feet, and subsequently transported out by an ATV. Conservation Officers and members of the Hinsdale Police Department assisted Quay out to Brattleboro Road to an awaiting ambulance. Quay was then transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro Vermont for evaluation.

Conservation Officers would like to thank all those who responded, including neighbors who assisted in the search. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all outdoor enthusiasts to be prepared for the unexpected and to plan for vastly cooler nighttime temperatures at this time of year.

