New MetaTrader 5 Web Runs on Any iPhones and Android Devices

/EIN News/ -- LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The trading platform developer MetaQuotes Ltd has stated that the revised MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal comes with a responsive version for Apple and Android smartphones. Thus, users can manage their trading accounts and execute operations in financial markets without having to download trading apps from the App Store or Google Play.

MetaTrader 5 Web supports the complete set of trading functions. It enables users to:

Work with demo and live accounts

Receive any financial symbol quotes

Trade in any markets

Analyze symbol quotes using more than 30 indicators

Use Economic Calendar data for fundamental analysis

The new Web Terminal is available from any iPhone or Android device and from any web browser.

The revised MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal has become faster and more efficient. The application has not just been optimized — it has been redeveloped from scratch. The new core has enabled faster response to commands and greater operational stability. The web terminal is safe to use since all transmitted information is securely encrypted.

To access the new MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal, traders should contact their broker and request the terminal's URL address, at which they can specify their account credentials and proceed to web trading.

