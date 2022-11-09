Washington, D.C. Auto Show Introduces New Look and Fresh Programming

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington, D.C. Auto Show heads back to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 29, 2023. Remaining committed to its more than 80 year show history of adapting with the times, the show launched a brand new website last month to highlight the growing features planned for 2023.

The streamlined, modern design offers easy navigation, a user-friendly interface, and attractive visual elements that speaks volumes to the advancements show attendees will enjoy at next year’s event.

“We aimed to provide our guests with a heightened experience both virtually and in-person at the show”, said CEO and President, John O’Donnell. “Our show programming now seamlessly translates to our website and provides a customized show experience. Our new website not only caters to show guests, but our exhibitors as well, “ said John. “We are now able to showcase our manufacturers' full fleet of vehicles and provide an additional presence for their brand right in front of their target audience.”

As the region’s largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, auto manufacturers from around the world will fill the 750,000 square foot center with hundreds of new vehicles. New features such as the Get Outdoors Pavilion, On The Go Hall, and Commercial Truck Zone add to the customized experience all guests can enjoy no matter their lifestyle or choice of mobility. Other notable displays including the EV Pavilion showcasing the growing electric mobility market, indoor and outdoor ride & drive experiences, luxury and exotic displays, Subaru Loves Pets adoption event, and Art-Of-Motion Visual & Custom Auto Exhibition will grace the show floor to provide all-day fun for guests of all ages.

As always, the 10-day consumer show is preceded by the Public Policy Show day on January 19, 2023. Here government officials and industry representatives come together to address the current state of the country’s essential automotive sector and its future initiatives. These events, announcements, and presentations provide the perfect platform to understand and adapt with the direction of the industry and the legislation that is driving it. Registration for this industry-focused event is now open. All media, government officials, and industry professionals can RSVP here.

Tickets for the 2023 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will go on sale for all consumers in November. For more information on current show programming, go to www.washingtonautoshow.com.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2023 Auto Show will highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2023 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 20 through January 39, 2023.

