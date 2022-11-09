EQIFI ushers in the next stages of DeFi by blending the future with the past
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EQIFI is on a mission to become the world leader in Decentralized Finance, also known as DeFi. It is the brainchild of Brad Yasar and Jason Blick. Blick is CEO of EQIBank, one of the world’s top fully licensed digital banks. Kim Oishi, President at Grand Rock Capital, is an investor and believer in EQIFI. Oishi has experience in traditional finance and was looking for exposure to the digital asset world. He found that stepping stone in EQIBank as a company that serviced crypto and then later got involved in digital assets directly by investing in EQIFI.
Brad Yasar, CEO of EQIFI, is a multilingual serial entrepreneur who has conceived and bootstrapped several companies to maturity over the past 30 years. Brad has positioned EQIFI as a game changer by bringing the future together with the past. Typical projects launching in the DeFi crypto space focus fully on the future and don’t have much concern for the existing systems. Conversely, traditional financial players are resistant to change, default to the status quo, and don't typically want to innovate too quickly because of the associated risk. EQIFI combines the best of those world views. Instead of disrupting one or being stuck in the other, they are blending the incumbents with the game changers in order to usher in the future.
EQIFI is on the ground stage of the revolution in digital assets and checks all the boxes Grand Rock Capital looks for in potential investments: big growth opportunity, timing to get in reasonably early, and good people in leadership. Oishi puts major importance on doing due diligence on the people Grand Rock works with. They look primarily for people with a track record that proves they can be relied on if things go sideways. Since growth companies come with inevitable ups and downs, Oishi was impressed with Yasar’s long list of people who vouch for his wins and losses.
EQIFI has already seen some of those ups and downs in fundraising as they have experienced both an incredible sold-out round and now a slower round associated with the shifts in market conditions, the economy, and investors' willingness to take risks. At the start, the founders had the luxury of seeding with internal funds. This allowed them to be more selective about where they got their capital from and ensure they were working with the right people from the start. In the first round, they raised about $10.5 million in a number of days. Fast forward to this year and investors are being extremely cautious. Yasar welcomes the additional questions and advises everyone to “always do your homework before you buy anything”
Despite a general decline in crypto and tech markets, EQIFI started its current growth round at the end of March. By the end of May, they had secured a lead investor and are now about 3/4th of the way through the round.
Oishi sees a huge opportunity for both first-time DeFi investors and investors who are already in the space to get involved with EQIFI during this current round. Outside of the exciting trajectory that EQIFI is on, Grand Rock has leveraged the relationship with them by making introductions and exploring decentralized use cases with other companies in their portfolio. For example, employing tokens in investee companies such as rewards and a utility or fractional interests in commodities as a security.
A main reason Oishi and Grand Rock wanted to work with EQIFI was Yasar's track record and understanding of traditional banking and how he was able to use that understanding to educate the investors during their move into digital. Yasar has also found great value in the relationship with Grand Rock because Oishi blends the wisdom and knowledge that come with decades of experience with the energy and hands-on approach of a first-time investor.
Yasar recognizes that DeFi, blockchain, and crypto are new to many investors and sees education as a large part of his job working in an innovative industry. He tells us most of his investor conversations are focused on making sure that they understand first the industry, why DeFi exists, and its potential.
For more information on either of these companies, Brad Yasar can be reached via email at brad@eqifi.com and Kim Oishi can be reached via email at koishi@grandrockcapital.com
Brad Yasar, CEO and CoFounder of EQIFI, and Kim Oishi, President of Grand Rock Capital