/EIN News/ -- Chico, CA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading authority on commercial vehicles, Work Truck Solutions®, announces inventory listing partnership with Holman’s small business division, providing Holman’s customers greater access to locate and acquire commercial vehicles.

When companies with shared goals come together, new solutions seem to fall into place naturally. With that in mind, dealers of Work Truck Solutions are now able to add commercial inventory listings and details to the Holman Fleet Marketplace, to increase visibility and provide opportunities to move more units.

While Work Truck Solutions customers already have access to business tools that help them adjust to today’s dynamic market conditions, adding Holman’s connections with a nationwide network of fleet managers means dealers can grow their commercial prospecting possibilities.

“Some dealers simply don’t historically carry enough inventory to fulfill a sale of twelve or more commercial vehicles for a fleet,” says Kathryn Schifferle, founder and Chief Vision Officer at Work Truck Solutions. “Smaller dealers can get passed by when a buyer needs numerous vehicles quickly. But, our partnership with Holman opens the door for our dealers to these larger fleet opportunities. Larger dealers just become more efficient.”

Work Truck Solutions dealer listings can go much further than basic chassis information, to include on-lot photos and searchable, detailed upfit information, which is pulled into the Holman Fleet Marketplace.

Holman is a leading provider of fleet management services, helping fleet operators source, fund, manage, and dispose of commercial vehicles as efficiently and cost effectively as possible.

“This partnership with Work Truck Solutions offers our customers access to the most robust inventory in the industry at the click of a button via our innovative Holman Fleet Marketplace,” said Kevin Quinn, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Small Fleet, Holman. “In all market conditions, but even more so in today’s disrupted supply chain, inventory availability is critical. This partnership offers significant growth potential for Work Truck Solutions’ dealer network and provides a simple and efficient vehicle acquisition process for our small fleet customers.”

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle Industry. End-to-end solutions such as Comvoy.com, the national commercial marketplace, and CV Showroom™, the smart digital catalog of commercial vehicles not in stock, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. Our innovative technology offers one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solutions that maximize commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability.

The Commercial Vehicle industry serves large, medium and small businesses that make up 80% of the US GDP, and commercial vehicle buyers' needs are very specific. With the disruption throughout the industry, such as supply chain issues leading to limited vehicle availability, rising interest rates, high gas prices, EV stimulus credits, costs mandated by OEMs to “play” in their EV lineups, and a potential recession looming, it’s critical to partner with a thought leader like Work Truck Solutions who is focused on the future success of the entire ecosystem, and on formulating ways to connect the dots and build transparency for all.

About Holman

Holman is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. The Holman story began nearly a century ago as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Today, Holman, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is one of the largest family-owned automotive service organizations in North America with more than 6,500 employees across North America, the UK, and Germany.

Holman delivers a unique range of automotive-centric services including industry-leading fleet management and leasing; vehicle fabrication and upfitting; component manufacturing and productivity solutions; powertrain distribution and logistics services; commercial and personal insurance and risk management; and retail automotive sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the United States. Guided by its deeply rooted core values and principles, Holman is continuously Driving What’s Right. For additional information, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Steve Henning Work Truck Solutions 530-718-1885 steve.henning@worktrucksolutions.com Michael Cianfrone Holman 856-840-9863 Michael.Cianfrone@Holman.com