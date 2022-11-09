Once-in-a-Lifetime Read!: Debut Novel EIGHT WEEKS OF WORCESTER Is a Drug, Love, and Horror Story With a Mix of Comedy and Drama

Palmetto Publishing’s latest suspense thriller is a gripping view of life on the streets from the perspective of a recovered addict.

This compelling novel grabs the reader by the throat with the first word and refuses to let go. And who better equipped to tell this story than one who lived it and experienced it firsthand?

The story begins in 1971 in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Main Street, commonly known by the locals as Main South. Here, hookers and the city’s most dangerous drug dealers of cocaine and heroin congregate and peddle their various wares, each codependent on the other to support their addictions. And here is where an innocent baby boy named Creen makes his entrance into the world. Upon hearing his newborn cries, Creen’s young cocaine-addicted mother suffocates him and tosses his tiny body into a nearby dumpster filled with the city’s trash. And the Devil cackled with glee at his triumph.

But God had other plans for Creen. Amber, a heroin addict, stumbles upon the bloody scene and hears a child’s cry coming from the dumpster. Although high on half a gram of heroin, she climbs into the dumpster, rescues the child, and races him to the nearest hospital, saving his life. Now the Devil shrieked with rage at his defeat.

This battle had been won. But now the gauntlet had been thrown down. And the war between good and evil, between man and crack cocaine began.

In vivid, descriptive language and with a cast of multifaceted characters, Eight Weeks of Worcester captures the seamy, despair-riddled life on the streets, which is but one representation of the war between good and evil that plays out behind the scenes in every sector and aspect of life today. In this debut novel, Sleepy Itt proves to be a masterful storyteller.

Eight Weeks of Worcester is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

Sleepy Itt is a man named Killian, who is loved by his wife, Jillian. He is a longtime resident of Worcester and its surrounding towns. Itt is a survivor of a twenty-five year addiction to heroin and crack cocaine. Now living a sober life, he has dedicated his life to writing. Itt is currently working on his autobiography.

