Functionize Introduces Level 1 AI Testing Certification Program For Testers And QA Managers

Functionize empowers businesses in expediting quality software development by removing cost and time constraints in testing. This is achieved through a well-thought-out testing platform combining the best of human ingenuity with the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The Functionize team is full of experts with a vision to eliminate QA roadblocks by embracing the latest in technological innovation and leveraging the power of AI. With a large, global client base, Functionize helps QA teams develop resilient and powerful end-to-end testing at scale with speed.

Functionize launched its flagship Level 1 Certification program for testers and QA managers. With this Functionize certification program, testers and QA managers can fast-track their way into embracing change and adopting new, innovative solutions in the rapidly evolving QA industry.

The Functionize AI Testing Certification Program

The certification program is an exciting opportunity for testers and QA managers to work with an industry stalwart in Functionize. The program promises to significantly enhance the AI testing skills of participants while exposing them to new technologies and workflows.

With this exclusive, fully online training program, professionals add important knowledge and skills to their toolbox, helping to create deep expertise that can provide a much-needed boost to careers.

With the enhanced skill and knowledge to call upon and the weight of the Functionize certification, testers and QA managers would find it much easier to find new and more profitable employment, while becoming important assets to their organizations wherever they choose to work.

Functionize Certification – A Deep Dive

A discerning look at the current dynamics of software testing reveals that gaining a competitive advantage in an increasingly competitive software market hinges on two factors – eliminating test debt and uncompromised coverage with end-to-end testing. This is where the certification program can really shine, helping testers and QA managers understand that AI-powered software testing is the way forward if organizations want to automate end-to-end testing at scale. This is why more and more organizations are moving forward with AI-first testing solutions in recent times.

The program teaches QA managers how adopting AI-first tools like Functionize can help automate testing at scale. It focuses on test debt and its effects on organizations, with helpful tips on reducing test debt using the special workflows and features afforded by the Functionize platform.

The program also helps participants make an important distinction – in most cases of test debt, it is not the test creation process but the process of healing and maintaining tests that often becomes responsible for test debt. With this understanding comes the clarity of using the AI features in Functionize to easily maintain tests. This is complemented by the easy no-code test creation process enjoyed by Functionize users.

The intuitively designed certification program focuses right off the bat on the creative and productive use of AI in software testing and why testers and QA managers should care. The course then provides an introduction to the Functionize platform, offering important insight into its use of AI and how it can help create “intelligent tests”.

The course contains a guided outline of creating and executing intelligent tests, along with an explanation of the self-healing feature of Functionize tests that leverage AI to overcome many of the inherent problems of legacy test platforms.

The program also delves in-depth into orchestrating intelligent tests alongside CI/CD, giving the participants the right tools to automate end-to-end testing responsibilities at scale.

The structure of the program contains interactive quizzes and audio-visual content to provide an immersive, comprehensive learning experience.

AI-First Software Testing

With this certification program, interested participants can give their careers a boost by learning about the inherent realities of software testing and how AI can be leveraged to make the process more intuitive. Visit the Functionize website to learn more about this Level 1 certification program.

