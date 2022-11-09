Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size Hit USD 56.82 Billion at a CAGR of 15.2% in 2030

Market Size – USD 15.19 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.2%, Market Trends

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Content Delivery Network (CDN) market size was USD 15.19 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The market presents multiple opportunities for content delivery service providers, growing significantly over traditional hosting servers. Internet availability and data transfer speeds through smartphones give users the opportunity to access selected content.

With the increasing demand for online streaming and multimedia content, the market presents multiple opportunities for content delivery service providers, growing significantly over traditional hosting servers. Internet availability and data transfer speeds through smartphones give users the opportunity to access selected content. Internet traffic loads are increasing in the areas of information retrieval, online shopping, entertainment, and social media. A CDN solution offloads website traffic from content servers to improve the web experience. Websites are growing in popularity as they serve more dynamic content such as streaming video, e-commerce, and cloud applications for businesses and consumers and demand high performance. Many businesses around the world use content delivery networks to meet the needs of their customers and users regardless of their location. The need for CDNs among web hosting companies is growing rapidly and these factors are contributing to the revenue growth of the market.

Top Profiled in the content delivery network (CDN) market Report:

• AMAZON.COM

• Alphabet

• Microsoft Corporation

• Akamai Technologies

• Verizon Communications

• Cloudflare

• Limelight Networks

• Fastly

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Static

• Dynamic

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Web performance optimization

• Media delivery

• Cloud delivery

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Media and entertainment

• Retail and e-commerce

• IT and telecom

• Healthcare

• Online gaming

• Others

Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Traditional CDN

• Telecom CDN

• Cloud CDN

• Peer-to-Peer (P2P) CDN

• Others

Key Takeaways of the content delivery network (CDN) market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global content delivery network (CDN) industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the content delivery network (CDN) Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the content delivery network (CDN) Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

