TILT Holdings Enters into Exclusive Manufacture and Distribution Agreement with Curaleaf International

PHOENIX, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. ("TILT") ( NEO: TILT ) TLLTF, a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced Jupiter Research LLC ("Jupiter Research") has entered into an exclusive five-year manufacture, supply and distribution agreement with Curaleaf International Limited ("Curaleaf International") to bring the Jupiter manufactured Liquid Que™ vaporizer to new territories abroad, for use as a medical device with extracts developed by Curaleaf International, subject to obtaining regulatory approvals in the relevant territories.



"We are pleased to announce this agreement with Curaleaf International and the resulting expansion of TILT's distribution footprint in Europe and other global markets," said Gary Santo, TILT's CEO. "Our track record as an inhalation device innovator is strong, and, together with Curaleaf International's scale and bandwidth, we expect to accelerate the development of these new and high-potential territories."

Introduced in 2020, the Liquid Que vaporizer is the first independent pod system to be manufactured by Jupiter Research. Featuring a snap-in pod cartridge, magnetic connection, and rechargeable power supply, the Liquid Que's cutting-edge design preserves the integrity of high-viscosity extracts at every stage.

Jupiter Research will be Curaleaf International's exclusive supplier of all vaporizer hardware, cartridges, and related accessories including the Liquid Que, for use with liquid medical cannabis products, bringing it initially to the United Kingdom and European Union, with other territories such as Switzerland, Norway, Australia, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates to follow. Curaleaf International will in turn develop each market, coordinate approval of the formulations and extracts in each territory per local regulations and distribute the approved Liquid Que device in these markets exclusively. The Liquid Que is expected to reach the UK beginning in late 2023.

About TILT Holdings

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

