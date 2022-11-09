Shigella Vaccines Market Overall Study Report 2022-2028 | Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline

Shigella Vaccines Market Industry

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Coherent Market Insights, titled, The Shigella Vaccines Market Size was at $574.20 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.1 millon by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2028.

The report has a complete overview of the Shigella Vaccines market, which covers various aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters such as types, applications, and regions, and the prevailing players/vendors landscape.

Brief description about Shigella Vaccines Market Growth 2028:

The detection of invasive pathogens such as shigella by the host is achieved through intracellular and extracellular sensing mechanisms. These receptors, such as Toll-like receptors (TLRs), sense the extracellular and endosomal environments and trigger proinflammatory signaling in response to stimulation. In vivo, the detection of Shigella by myeloid cells is largely mediated by TLR4, which detects the presence of extracellular lipopolysaccharide. Currently, the most reliable way to isolate Shigella from foods is through molecular methods. One such method targets the multicopy virulence gene. However, there are a number of challenges involved in determining whether Shigella is present in a food. In addition to the long time necessary for molecular methods to isolate shigellae, the occurrence of bacterial populations in foods may affect the chances of successful isolation. In addition to inducing host metabolic changes, infection with Shigella results in upregulation of metabolic stress pathways. Upregulation of these pathways may contribute to host defense against Shigella, as it alters the transcriptional landscape of cells infected with the bacterium. Several studies have suggested that pyruvate is the main carbon source of intracellular Shigella. In addition, the bacterium is able to induce amino acid starvation in host cells.

Top Market Players Profiles Covered in This Report:

Major players operating in the global shigella vaccines market include GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novartis (Novartis Vaccines Institute for Global Health), and MSD Wellcome Trust Hilleman Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of shigella-caused diseases in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global shigella vaccine market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Shigella causes around 80–165 million cases of disease and 600,000 deaths worldwide annually. Autophagy targeting of Shigella bacteria occurs when the bacterium associates with host cell membranes. This process is mediated by the interaction of intracellular peptidoglycan pattern recognition receptors with the autophagy-related gene, AP-16L1. Inflammatory responses triggered by Shigella are then suppressed by the autophagy-targeted remnants. Shigella's pyroptosis-inducing peptides stimulate T3SS, which plays an important role in the triggering of autophagy. Increasing expansion of the pharmaceutical sector in the world is estimated to enhance the growth of the global shigella vaccines market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global shigella vaccines market witnessed several restraints. Increasing focus on the COVID-19-affected cases reduced the focus on several other healthcare issues.

