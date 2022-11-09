Judge Learning Solutions Joins AWS Training Partner Program to Help Organizations Build AWS Cloud Talent

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group is pleased to announce that its learning division, Judge Learning Solutions, is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer AWS Training to learners throughout the United States and elsewhere around the world. As an AWS Training Partner, Judge Learning Solutions provides private AWS Classroom Training, delivered by AWS, to enable organizations to build cloud skills, accelerate innovation, and achieve their business goals.



As cloud technologies continue to help organizations transform their businesses at a rapid pace, employees with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand. The AWS Training Partner Program is designed for organizations like Judge Learning Solutions that meet or exceed rigorous criteria for delivering high-quality technical training experiences.



As an AWS Training Partner, Judge Learning Solutions delivers AWS Training that is developed and maintained by AWS experts, ensuring the content reflects current best practices. Training is delivered via dedicated, facilitated events at client sites or virtually using a mix of presentations, discussion, and hands-on labs, which allow learners to practice real-world scenarios in a sandbox environment. Judge Learning Solutions is offering several courses for architects, developers, devops engineers, and professionals with operations and security roles, including cost management, data analytics, machine learning, media services, and more. Training also helps prepare learners for AWS Certification exams, which validate technical skills and expertise with an industry-recognized credential.

“As a leading provider of corporate learning services for companies of all sizes and industries, Judge Learning Solutions is excited to add AWS Classroom Training to our portfolio of learning solutions. As an AWS Training Partner, we can do even more to help our clients achieve their strategic business learning and development goals,” said Peter Pedone, President, Judge Learning Solutions.

“Organizations need individuals with cloud skills to help transform their business, and there is a growing demand for IT professionals with AWS Cloud skills. AWS Training and Certification, along with our AWS Training Partners like Judge Learning Solutions, aims to equip the builders of today and tomorrow with the knowledge they need to leverage the power of the AWS Cloud. AWS Training, designed by the experts at AWS, teaches in-demand cloud skills and best practices, and helps learners prepare for AWS Certification exams so they can advance their careers and transform their organizations,” said Maureen Lonergan, Director, AWS Training and Certification.

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, talent solutions, and learning and development. The Judge Group is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. For more information about The Judge Group, visit https://www.judge.com.

Judge Learning Solutions, a division of The Judge Group, is a leading provider of corporate learning services for companies of all sizes and industries. To learn more, visit www.judge.com/services/learning-solutions.

