RICOH embraces ESG with new Smart Office Concept - First digital hub in Ricoh Asia Pacific
This modern digital approach will reduce operating costs for prospective clients, while increasing organisational revenue.
Enabling employee engagement via creativity generates data-driven insights, greater internal communication, and increased productivity and profitability”SHAH ALAM, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 11 November 2022, Shah Alam - Ricoh Malaysia today unveiled its exclusive Smart and Hybrid Workplace in Shah Alam, Selangor based on the 'green objectives' aim of implementing environmental best practices in the workplace.
— Ms Alice Lee, managing director of Ricoh (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
Ricoh's newly introduced workplace concept integrates ESG (environmental, social, and governance) goals to support a "climate safe future," as well nurture and encourage an office digital culture that embeds sustainability.
RICOH has a solid international reputation for providing cutting-edge information management and digital technology. The modern digital approach aims to reduce operating costs for prospective clients, while increasing organisational revenue.
Digital transformation is about people, not just technology. "Enabling employee engagement via creativity generates data-driven insights, greater internal communication, and increased productivity and profitability," said Ms Alice Lee, managing director of Ricoh (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd, during her opening remarks.
Ricoh's cutting-edge technological design enables its hybrid workforce, user-friendly solutions for a seamless workflow, and resilient IT infrastructures with cyber-attack prevention capabilities.
RICOH is on a journey to assist businesses and organisations in making the transition to this new future, with a focus on digitization and digitalization. Because it enables information to mix and be processed with the same efficiency, digitization is crucial for data processing, storage, and transmission. Data may now be shared and retrieved, propagated without loss, and moved to new formats as needed thanks to digitization.
The security and secrecy of a document are improved by digitization. Only specific users can access papers if necessary because scanned documents can be tracked. Paper dissolves every time it is touched manually, hence information recorded on it is a degradable kind of information.
Businesses can generate organisational change, develop new business models, and unlock new value from data that has been pooled through digitization with the use of automation and digital technologies.
"Our 'Fulfillment through Work' vision is guided by Ricoh's three principles: loyalty to people, patriotism, and a love of work. Ricoh Malaysia welcomes and looks forward to collaborating with key partners, clients, and investors to transform existing conventional workplaces into smart and hybrid environments towards a complete digital transformation”, Lee concluded.
Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli, Chief Executive Officer of InvestKL said: "Companies are aware of the importance of greening practices and the benefit it brings from an economic and environmental standpoint. I am pleased to learn that leading companies such as Ricoh are paving the way in creating a smart, sustainable, and holistic workspace right here in Greater KL. Greater KL offers ample greening opportunities and is indeed an ideal location for companies to realise their sustainability goals and ESG agenda. Congratulations and we look forward to facilitating Ricoh's continued investment in Malaysia and regionally”.
It has become a critical component of Ricoh's corporate strategy to reduce carbon emissions by 63 percent by 2030 and achieve carbon neutral by 2050. These assertions are supported by the technology that the corporation is now prioritising.
This momentous event was officiated by Mr Joji Tokunaga, Ricoh's regional managing director, and Ms Alice Lee, managing director of Ricoh (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd with the aim to support SMEs and companies in meeting ESG to draw the attention of investors and customers.
| About Ricoh |
Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere. With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services, information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2022, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,758 billion yen (approx. 14.5 billion USD).
For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com
