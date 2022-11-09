Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising implementation of AIDC solutions in the e-Commerce industry and increased utilization of AIDC solutions in smartphones are some key factors driving

Market Size – USD 39.92 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.6%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry.

The report assesses the historical data and current scenario to offer accurate estimations of the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market in the coming years. The report values the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market at USD 116.31 Billion by the year 2028, growing steadily at a CAGR of 14.6%.

The Automatic Identification and Data Capture research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market landscape.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Cognex Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sick AG, Honeywell International Inc., Synaptics Inc., NEC Corporation, Seagull Scientific, Inc., and Godex International Co Ltd.

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) on the basis of offering, product, technology, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

1. Hardware

2. Software

3. Services

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Printer & Recorder

1. RFID Printers

2. Smart Card Printers

3. Label Printers

4. Barcode Printers

5. Magnetic Stripe Printers

• Scanners & Readers

1. RFID Scanners

2. Magnetic Stripe Readers

3. Smart Card Readers

4. Barcode Scanners

• Camera-based Scanners

• CCD Barcode Scanners

• Laser Barcode Scanners

5. Smart Card Readers

6. Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

• Biometric Scanners

1. Finger Print Recognition

2. Face Recognition

3. IRIS Recognition

4. Voice Recognition

• Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

• Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

• Biometrics

• Magnetic Strips

• Smart Cards

• Barcodes

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Manufacturing

• Transportation & Logistics

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• E-commerce & Retail

• Government

• Others

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Automatic Identification and Data Capture industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by 2027?

