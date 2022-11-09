European Leadership University (ELU) Launches A New Masters Programme - Tech MBA

The Tech MBA Is An 18 Month Master's Programme Offered Online and On Campus, Designed To Enhance The Tech and Leadership Skills of The Learners

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELU has recently introduced a new master's programme, Tech MBA , which will be 18 months long with 60 ECTS Credits, and offered online for the ease of professionals living all over the world.This Master's programme aims to help young professionals develop the skills needed to help companies incorporate innovative technology to grow and succeed. “The major way forward is through digital transformation,” explained Drs. Reinier Van Den Biggelaar, ELU Dean of Masters Studies.“Many companies are struggling to understand the changing technology and how to benefit from it. They see their competitors growing and want to implement the right measure. For this, they need professionals who can identify the areas for improvement and implement the right technology to improve their efficiencies. This is why we started this programme to help students develop the right mindset and skills to implement this transformation.”The major benefit of ELU’s Tech MBA is that it goes beyond the traditional one. It focuses more on data-driven leadership, AI strategy building, agile leadership, digital transformation, growth hacking and innovative business development that would help the students experiment with strategies and tech needed to successfully implement the transformation in the professional environment.The curriculum starts with an introductory module to help students understand business strategies, digital transformation, and emerging technologies. There will be a total of 15 modules and a final project. The modules cover AI and Machine Learning in Business, Data Analytics and Data Management, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and NFTs, Robotic Process Automation, Growth Hacking, Technology Management, and more.The learning experience is based on a flexible, practical and community-based approach. The programme includes interactive workshops, group, and individual support through peer reviews, mentoring from professionals active in the industry, available resources at the extensive digital library, and an opportunity to conduct the final project in the Netherlands.The application process can be done online through the ELU website. The eligibility for Tech MBA admission is a Bachelor's degree, a few years of working experience and an interest in new technologies. Once the application is submitted, the selection process will start, and the final step is enrolment.“This programme will open up major opportunities for the students,” explained the spokesperson. “They can consider professional careers as an analytics specialist, analytics translator, artificial Intelligence product owner, data science lead, innovation project manager, tech Innovation lead, and more.” Watch the Tech MBA Info Session to get more insight into the programme to equip yourself with the technology and leadership tools needed to succeed in this digital era.