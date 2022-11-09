Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market 2022 | Global Industry Growth Prospects and Opportunity Assessment by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing implementation of data generation through sensors is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Size – USD 1.70 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.0%, Market Trends – AI is cost-effective for farmers in multiple ways” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture market size reached USD 1.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.0% during the forecast period to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing implementation of data generation through sensors is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Precision agriculture is one type of farm management strategy that can assist farmers in producing more crops with fewer resources. The next big thing in farming may be AI-powered precision agriculture. To assist farmers to maximize yields and cut costs, precision farming combines the best soil management techniques, variable rate technologies, and the most efficient data management processes. Farmers may identify fields that require irrigation, fertilizer, or pesticide application by using real-time insights from AI.

Similarly, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture research report provides product definitions, classifications, and the latest applications. Not only does the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture industry investigation covers information on industry size, share, and global and regional trends, But also it covers worldwide growth, product cost structure, business challenges, and news about upcoming opportunities, capacity, revenue, and forecast to 2030.

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Main competitors are:

Microsoft Corporation, Descartes Labs, Inc., Gamaya Inc., Precision Hawk, Connecterra B.V, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Taranis, IBM Corporation, Granular Inc., and VineView.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The software segment is expected to register significant market revenue growth. AI-based software boosts crop productivity and yield by utilizing prediction-based analytics and computer vision. The advantages of AI-enabled software for upcoming applications in agriculture, such as drone analytics and precision farming, are what is really driving the market's growth.

The predictive analysis segment is expected to grow considerably. One of the most intriguing technologies now being used, significantly modified, and created is predictive analytics. Only a handful of the numerous statistical methods that make up predictive analytics as a whole include modeling, machine learning, and data mining.

The drone analytics segment is expected to register steady growth. The majority of the labor-intensive task associated with growth can be eliminated by using drones to explore an area and unearth new information. Drone analytics help identify plant stress, assess the health and productivity of plants, and There are a variety of tasks that can be accomplished, including the detection of resistant weeds or invasive species, altering nitrogen fertilization for row crops, speedy storm damage assessment to settle claims, optimum water use by keeping track of drought stress at different growth stages, inventorying plant population, size, and health, offering guidance on the best time to harvest, and accurately estimating yield.

Emergen Research has segmented the artificial intelligence in agriculture market on the basis of component, technology, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Precision Farming

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

