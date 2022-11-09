Osisko Metals Announces Additional Definition Drilling Results for Pine Point

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce results from the 2022 definition drilling program at its Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. This continuous drill program is designed to achieve an average drill spacing of approximately 30 metres within current mineral resources to upgrade resources presently classified as Inferred to the Indicated category so they can be included in the upcoming feasibility study.

In August of this year, the Company filed the 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) that included higher commodity prices and reduced dewatering costs. All intercepts reported below were within, or immediately adjacent to, the currently modelled and proposed open pit shells included in the PEA. Further assay results are pending.

The results reported in Tables 1 & 2 below are within expectations for the infill program needed to convert the North Zone deposits (Y68, Y65, and X71) to the Indicated Mineral Resource category. Shallow zinc and lead sulphides were intersected between 18 and 95 metres vertical depth and occurred as continuous, flat-lying, and relatively thin, Tabular-style mineralization. Prismatic-style mineralization, with more vertical continuity, was locally encountered within the Tabular-style mineralization.

Highlights Include:

Drill hole X71-22-PP-036 intersected 13.00 metres, grading 6.80% Zn and 2.58% Pb (9.38% Zn+Pb)

Drill hole X71-22-PP-040 intersected 12.00 metres, grading 25.80% Zn and 6.84% Pb (32.65% Zn+Pb)

Drill hole Y65-22-PP-009 intersected 6.00 metres, grading 12.87% Zn and 1.32% Pb (14.19% Zn+Pb)

Drill hole Y68-22-PP-019 intersected 6.00 metres, grading 9.94% Zn and 13.66% Pb (23.61% Zn+Pb)

Jeff Hussey, President & COO, commented: “We are pleased to report more positive definition drilling results as we prepare for the winter drilling campaign, expected to start in January 2023. Following the 2020 and 2022 PEA studies and further drilling, we will initiate the feasibility phase of the project in H2 2023. In parallel, we are continuing to advance the Environmental Assessment process which will continue into 2023.”

Table 1: Drill Hole Composites.

Hole Name



Zone



Deposit



From To Drill Width True Width Zn Pb ZN+PB (m) (m) (m) (m) % % % HG-22-PP-001** Hgeol X68 Area 65.00 66.00 1.00 0.97 6.25 0.73 6.98 HG-22-PP-003** Hgeol Y65 area 21.00 22.00 1.00 1.00 0.21 0.06 0.27 X71-22-PP-001 N1 X71 39.00 40.00 1.00 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 X71-22-PP-001A N1 X71 94.20 95.30 1.10 1.04 0.46 0.04 0.50 X71-22-PP-002 N1 X71 52.00 53.00 1.00 1.00 0.33 0.01 0.35 X71-22-PP-003 N1 X71 52.00 53.00 1.00 1.00 6.53 1.80 8.33 X71-22-PP-004 N1 X71 52.00 53.00 1.00 1.00 4.85 1.57 6.42 X71-22-PP-005 N1 X71 65.15 66.50 1.35 1.35 11.90 1.71 13.60 X71-22-PP-005 N1 X71 47.00 53.00 6.00 6.00 4.90 5.40 10.30 X71-22-PP-006* N1 X71 53.00 54.50 1.50 1.50 10.08 17.64 27.72 X71-22-PP-007 N1 X71 56.00 56.20 0.20 0.20 6.83 4.77 11.60 X71-22-PP-008 N1 X71 56.00 56.50 0.50 0.50 7.50 25.54 33.04 X71-22-PP-009 N1 X71 57.00 57.75 0.75 0.75 2.05 0.98 3.03 X71-22-PP-010 N1 X71 49.00 51.00 2.00 2.00 7.28 6.13 13.41 X71-22-PP-011 N1 X71 63.00 64.00 1.00 1.00 2.50 1.51 4.01 X71-22-PP-012 N1 X71 59.00 60.00 1.00 1.00 5.32 15.40 20.72 X71-22-PP-013 N1 X71 21.20 24.20 3.00 3.00 0.65 15.43 16.08 X71-22-PP-013 N1 X71 50.65 55.65 5.00 5.00 11.20 6.24 17.44 X71-22-PP-014 N1 X71 56.00 58.00 2.00 2.00 5.37 2.41 7.78 X71-22-PP-014 N1 X71 68.00 70.00 2.00 2.00 0.81 7.50 8.31 X71-22-PP-015 N1 X71 55.00 56.00 1.00 1.00 4.31 1.04 5.35 X71-22-PP-016 N1 X71 51.00 58.00 7.00 7.00 13.68 6.00 19.68 X71-22-PP-017 N1 X71 57.00 58.00 1.00 1.00 2.92 17.80 20.72 X71-22-PP-017 N1 X71 38.00 49.00 11.00 11.00 4.39 3.44 7.84 X71-22-PP-018 N1 X71 78.00 81.00 3.00 3.00 4.51 1.59 6.10 X71-22-PP-019 N1 X71 55.00 56.00 1.00 1.00 4.74 1.02 5.76 X71-22-PP-020 N1 X71 43.00 44.00 1.00 1.00 0.73 0.15 0.88 X71-22-PP-021 N1 X71 56.65 57.65 1.00 1.00 1.10 4.30 5.40 X71-22-PP-022 N1 X71 74.00 75.00 1.00 1.00 0.25 3.84 4.09 X71-22-PP-023 N1 X71 50.00 55.00 5.00 5.00 6.25 2.41 8.66 X71-22-PP-024 N1 X71 53.00 53.40 0.40 0.40 3.44 0.77 4.21 X71-22-PP-025 N1 X71 18.00 26.00 8.00 8.00 3.62 10.34 13.95 X71-22-PP-025 N1 X71 53.50 63.50 10.00 10.00 5.38 4.53 9.91 X71-22-PP-026 N1 X71 19.00 24.00 5.00 5.00 3.75 6.17 9.92 X71-22-PP-026 N1 X71 51.90 57.00 5.10 5.10 4.06 2.76 6.82 X71-22-PP-027 N1 X71 36.33 37.33 1.00 1.00 0.50 11.85 12.35 X71-22-PP-027 N1 X71 48.44 49.44 1.00 1.00 7.02 15.30 22.32 X71-22-PP-027 N1 X71 19.50 20.50 1.00 1.00 1.08 23.23 24.31 X71-22-PP-028 N1 X71 49.00 50.00 1.00 1.00 1.37 0.26 1.63 X71-22-PP-029 N1 X71 47.50 51.55 4.05 4.05 11.85 16.26 28.10 X71-22-PP-030 N1 X71 67.00 68.00 1.00 1.00 3.79 15.90 19.69 X71-22-PP-030 N1 X71 20.60 23.60 3.00 3.00 0.60 6.11 6.71 X71-22-PP-031 N1 X71 50.65 51.65 1.00 1.00 3.99 0.21 4.20 X71-22-PP-032 N1 X71 50.00 51.00 1.00 1.00 1.45 0.08 1.52 X71-22-PP-033 N1 X71 54.00 57.00 3.00 3.00 21.90 11.15 33.05 X71-22-PP-034 N1 X71 51.00 57.00 6.00 6.00 4.19 1.64 5.83 X71-22-PP-035 N1 X71 46.50 47.50 1.00 1.00 18.15 27.01 45.16 X71-22-PP-035 N1 X71 53.50 58.35 4.85 4.85 7.17 1.18 8.36 X71-22-PP-036 N1 X71 76.00 89.00 13.00 13.00 6.80 2.58 9.38 X71-22-PP-037 N1 X71 41.40 42.00 0.60 0.60 26.30 9.18 35.48 X71-22-PP-038 N1 X71 58.00 59.00 1.00 1.00 3.53 0.21 3.74 X71-22-PP-039 N1 X71 52.69 53.69 1.00 1.00 0.71 0.19 0.90 X71-22-PP-040 N1 X71 59.00 71.00 12.00 12.00 25.80 6.84 32.65 X71-22-PP-041 N1 X71 63.00 64.00 1.00 1.00 7.21 0.22 7.43 X71-22-PP-041 N1 X71 51.00 61.00 10.00 10.00 4.05 1.42 5.47 X71-22-PP-042 N1 X71 55.00 58.00 3.00 3.00 6.90 1.71 8.61 X71-22-PP-043 N1 X71 66.00 67.00 1.00 1.00 1.77 0.28 2.05 X71-22-PP-045 N1 X71 59.50 62.50 3.00 3.00 12.94 4.06 17.00 X71-22-PP-045 N1 X71 68.50 73.50 5.00 5.00 7.42 5.94 13.36 X71-22-PP-046 N1 X71 84.00 85.00 1.00 1.00 6.19 1.26 7.45 X71-22-PP-046 N1 X71 57.00 58.00 1.00 1.00 4.87 3.24 8.11 X71-22-PP-046 N1 X71 81.00 82.00 1.00 1.00 5.32 2.98 8.30 X71-22-PP-046 N1 X71 76.00 78.00 2.00 2.00 4.37 3.54 7.91 X71-22-PP-047 N1 X71 57.20 58.10 0.90 0.90 1.97 0.03 2.00 X71-22-PP-048 N1 X71 61.00 67.00 6.00 6.00 8.02 1.12 9.14 X71-22-PP-049 N1 X71 71.00 72.00 1.00 1.00 0.67 0.48 1.14 X71-22-PP-050 N1 X71 54.00 58.00 4.00 4.00 10.27 6.31 16.58 X71-22-PP-051* N1 X71 55.00 58.00 3.00 3.00 8.98 0.35 9.33 X71-22-PP-052 N1 X71 53.00 54.00 1.00 1.00 4.23 4.71 8.94 X71-22-PP-053 N1 X71 49.00 50.00 1.00 1.00 0.44 0.06 0.50 X71-22-PP-054 N1 X71 68.00 69.00 1.00 1.00 1.05 0.54 1.59 X71-22-PP-055 N1 X71 51.00 53.00 2.00 2.00 8.93 4.56 13.49 X71-22-PP-056 N1 X71 52.00 53.00 1.00 1.00 1.73 0.12 1.85 Y65-22-PP-001 N1 Y65 18.00 19.00 1.00 1.00 13.10 1.87 14.97 Y65-22-PP-002 N1 Y65 22.00 23.00 1.00 1.00 0.52 0.99 1.51 Y65-22-PP-003 N1 Y65 23.00 24.00 1.00 1.00 11.30 0.08 11.38 Y65-22-PP-003 N1 Y65 29.00 31.00 2.00 2.00 6.30 3.49 9.79 Y65-22-PP-003 N1 Y65 40.00 43.00 3.00 3.00 21.50 4.75 26.25 Y65-22-PP-004 N1 Y65 24.00 25.00 1.00 1.00 0.79 0.59 1.37 Y65-22-PP-005 N1 Y65 27.00 31.00 4.00 4.00 16.63 8.00 24.62 Y65-22-PP-006 N1 Y65 22.00 23.00 1.00 1.00 13.85 1.01 14.86 Y65-22-PP-007 N1 Y65 27.00 29.00 2.00 2.00 15.72 15.09 30.81 Y65-22-PP-007 N1 Y65 31.00 34.00 3.00 3.00 4.63 0.68 5.32 Y65-22-PP-008 N1 Y65 35.00 36.00 1.00 1.00 5.18 1.05 6.23 Y65-22-PP-009* N1 Y65 51.00 57.00 6.00 6.00 12.87 1.32 14.19 Y65-22-PP-010 N1 Y65 35.00 36.00 1.00 1.00 0.74 0.15 0.89 Y65-22-PP-011 N1 Y65 40.00 41.00 1.00 1.00 2.91 2.36 5.27 Y65-22-PP-012 N1 Y65 33.00 37.00 4.00 4.00 7.30 0.32 7.63 Y65-22-PP-013 N1 Y65 30.00 38.00 8.00 8.00 6.39 1.02 7.41 Y65-22-PP-014 N1 Y65 31.00 34.00 3.00 3.00 5.29 1.14 6.44 Y65-22-PP-015 N1 Y65 31.00 32.00 1.00 1.00 0.79 0.09 0.88 Y68-22-PP-003 N1 Y68 31.20 32.00 0.80 0.80 2.76 0.42 3.18 Y68-22-PP-004 N1 Y68 35.00 35.50 0.50 0.50 4.02 0.00 4.02 Y68-22-PP-006 N1 Y68 30.00 31.00 1.00 1.00 0.01 0.00 0.01 Y68-22-PP-007 N1 Y68 28.00 35.00 7.00 7.00 7.87 0.62 8.48 Y68-22-PP-008 N1 Y68 23.00 24.00 1.00 1.00 3.28 0.90 4.18 Y68-22-PP-009 N1 Y68 24.00 31.00 7.00 7.00 3.87 0.70 4.56 Y68-22-PP-010 N1 Y68 32.00 33.00 1.00 1.00 6.04 0.04 6.08 Y68-22-PP-012 N1 Y68 26.00 27.00 1.00 1.00 3.61 1.06 4.67 Y68-22-PP-013 N1 Y68 28.00 29.00 1.00 1.00 2.77 4.25 7.02 Y68-22-PP-013 N1 Y68 21.00 25.00 4.00 4.00 4.31 0.05 4.36 Y68-22-PP-014 N1 Y68 22.45 26.00 3.55 3.55 7.07 0.83 7.90 Y68-22-PP-019 N1 Y68 25.00 31.00 6.00 6.00 9.94 13.66 23.61 Y68-22-PP-021 N1 Y68 42.00 43.25 1.25 1.25 0.96 0.14 1.10 Y68-22-PP-022 N1 Y68 23.00 24.00 1.00 1.00 4.54 0.76 5.30 Y68-22-PP-023 N1 Y68 23.00 24.00 1.00 1.00 4.07 6.87 10.94 Y68-22-PP-024 N1 Y68 25.00 26.00 1.00 1.00 1.86 0.24 2.09 Y68-22-PP-025 N1 Y68 27.00 28.00 1.00 1.00 0.56 0.12 0.69 Y68-22-PP-027 N1 Y68 23.70 24.70 1.00 1.00 1.41 0.14 1.55 Y68-22-PP-028 N1 Y68 26.00 27.00 1.00 1.00 0.49 0.01 0.50 Y68-22-PP-030 N1 Y68 39.00 40.00 1.00 1.00 2.23 0.01 2.24 Y68-22-PP-031 N1 Y68 22.00 23.00 1.00 1.00 0.43 0.07 0.49 Y68-22-PP-032 N1 Y68 23.20 24.00 0.80 0.80 4.36 2.30 6.66 Y68-22-PP-032 N1 Y68 29.00 30.00 1.00 1.00 4.06 2.79 6.85 Y68-22-PP-034 N1 Y68 37.00 39.00 2.00 2.00 5.55 1.11 6.66 Y68-22-PP-035 N1 Y68 27.00 28.00 1.00 1.00 3.93 0.58 4.51 Y68-22-PP-037 N1 Y68 47.00 48.00 1.00 1.00 5.32 2.92 8.24 Y68-22-PP-037 N1 Y68 35.00 38.00 3.00 3.00 15.21 4.11 19.32 Y68-22-PP-045 N1 Y68 32.00 33.00 1.00 1.00 2.20 0.06 2.26

* Within deposit hydrogeological drill hole

** Off-deposit hydrogeological drill hole

Hydrogeological Program Update

Upcoming hydrogeological testing of some recent exploration drill holes will consist of 1) Profile Tracer Tests that measure water flow and conductivity of the bedrock stratigraphy within these drill holes and 2) injection tests to better understand the aquifer characteristics. These new datasets will be added to the hydrogeological modelling process as we prepare for the feasibility study phase of the Pine Point Project.

Qualified Person

Mr. Robin Adair is the Qualified Person and the Vice President of Exploration for Osisko Metals Incorporated. He is responsible for the technical data reported in this news release, and he is a Professional Geologist registered in the Northwest Territories.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC program for core handling, sampling, sample transportation, and analyses. Drill core samples from the Pine Point project area are securely transported to its core facility on site, where they were logged and sampled. Samples selected for assay are shipped to ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation facility in Yellowknife. Pulps are analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, BC. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for a multi-element suite with a 1% upper detection limit for base metals. Samples reporting over 1% for Zn and 1% for Pb are analyzed by assay grade, four acid digestion and ICPAES analysis with an upper detection limit of 30% and 20% respectively. Samples reporting Zn >30% and or Pb >20% are analyzed by traditional titration.

Table 2: Drill Hole Collar Locations (NAD83 (CSRS) Zone 11)

Hole Name Zone Deposit Easting Northing Elev. (m) Azm. Dip Length (m) HG-22-PP-001** N-1 X71-X68 626833.5 6749138.3 179.4 155 -75 81.0 HG-22-PP-003** N-1 Y65-Z64 628935.3 6750030.9 181.4 0 -90 50.0 X71-22-PP-001 N-1 X71 625428.4 6748928.1 178.1 0 -90 60.0 X71-22-PP-001A N-1 X71 625452.7 6748941.2 178.3 248 -70 124.0 X71-22-PP-002 N-1 X71 625460.7 6748925.1 178.5 0 -90 63.0 X71-22-PP-003 N-1 X71 625443.7 6748959.0 178.5 0 -90 65.0 X71-22-PP-004 N-1 X71 625421.2 6748973.4 178.6 0 -90 65.0 X71-22-PP-005 N-1 X71 625555.0 6748939.9 178.1 0 -90 72.0 X71-22-PP-006* N-1 X71 625509.8 6748919.6 178.3 0 -90 81.0 X71-22-PP-007 N-1 X71 625494.2 6748954.3 178.1 0 -90 75.0 X71-22-PP-008 N-1 X71 625475.4 6748989.1 177.5 0 -90 69.0 X71-22-PP-009 N-1 X71 625501.4 6749038.1 178.1 0 -90 69.0 X71-22-PP-010 N-1 X71 625522.9 6748999.7 178.0 0 -90 75.0 X71-22-PP-011 N-1 X71 625550.1 6749047.9 177.8 0 -90 72.0 X71-22-PP-012 N-1 X71 625607.0 6748944.3 177.9 0 -90 75.0 X71-22-PP-013 N-1 X71 625588.8 6748979.3 177.9 0 -90 75.0 X71-22-PP-014 N-1 X71 625562.3 6749017.6 177.9 0 -90 75.0 X71-22-PP-015 N-1 X71 625592.9 6749054.4 177.8 0 -90 72.0 X71-22-PP-016 N-1 X71 625645.2 6748954.0 178.2 0 -90 66.0 X71-22-PP-017 N-1 X71 625624.2 6748987.7 178.0 0 -90 81.0 X71-22-PP-018 N-1 X71 625612.0 6749021.6 177.9 0 -90 84.0 X71-22-PP-019 N-1 X71 625630.2 6749070.8 177.8 0 -90 66.0 X71-22-PP-020 N-1 X71 625680.1 6748960.7 178.1 0 -90 66.0 X71-22-PP-021 N-1 X71 625665.5 6749002.2 178.0 0 -90 75.0 X71-22-PP-022 N-1 X71 625649.3 6749032.2 178.0 0 -90 81.0 X71-22-PP-023 N-1 X71 625674.3 6749079.2 177.8 0 -90 69.0 X71-22-PP-024 N-1 X71 625717.3 6748978.6 178.1 0 -90 72.0 X71-22-PP-025 N-1 X71 625705.1 6749013.5 178.2 0 -90 72.0 X71-22-PP-026 N-1 X71 625685.7 6749047.4 177.9 0 -90 81.0 X71-22-PP-027 N-1 X71 625712.0 6749082.8 177.9 0 -90 65.0 X71-22-PP-028 N-1 X71 625760.9 6748981.2 178.4 0 -90 72.0 X71-22-PP-029 N-1 X71 625746.9 6749014.8 178.2 0 -90 75.0 X71-22-PP-030 N-1 X71 625729.8 6749048.7 178.0 0 -90 75.0 X71-22-PP-031 N-1 X71 625736.4 6749121.5 177.9 0 -90 60.0 X71-22-PP-032 N-1 X71 625778.8 6749044.5 178.1 0 -90 69.0 X71-22-PP-033 N-1 X71 625760.3 6749081.4 178.1 0 -90 69.0 X71-22-PP-034 N-1 X71 625812.0 6749058.3 178.0 0 -90 72.0 X71-22-PP-035 N-1 X71 625788.3 6749096.1 177.6 0 -90 72.0 X71-22-PP-036 N-1 X71 625769.3 6749152.0 177.7 0 -90 96.0 X71-22-PP-037 N-1 X71 625780.7 6749179.5 177.6 0 -90 72.0 X71-22-PP-038 N-1 X71 625807.3 6749147.0 177.8 0 -90 69.0 X71-22-PP-039 N-1 X71 625885.8 6749002.9 178.1 0 -90 75.0 X71-22-PP-040 N-1 X71 625866.6 6749039.9 177.8 0 -90 78.0 X71-22-PP-041 N-1 X71 625848.1 6749075.7 177.9 0 -90 75.0 X71-22-PP-042 N-1 X71 625828.1 6749105.3 177.8 0 -90 72.0 X71-22-PP-043 N-1 X71 625839.1 6749168.1 177.5 0 -90 81.0 X71-22-PP-045 N-1 X71 625878.6 6749091.4 177.6 0 -90 81.0 X71-22-PP-046 N-1 X71 625857.8 6749129.8 177.3 0 -90 96.0 X71-22-PP-047 N-1 X71 625863.9 6749195.0 177.5 0 -90 60.0 X71-22-PP-048 N-1 X71 625941.8 6749050.7 177.8 0 -90 72.0 X71-22-PP-049 N-1 X71 625928.5 6749082.7 177.8 0 -90 75.0 X71-22-PP-050 N-1 X71 625912.7 6749118.9 177.3 0 -90 72.0 X71-22-PP-051* N-1 X71 625892.1 6749155.8 178.3 0 -90 79.5 X71-22-PP-052 N-1 X71 625912.7 6749204.5 177.7 0 -90 72.0 X71-22-PP-053 N-1 X71 625982.9 6749064.5 178.1 0 -90 72.0 X71-22-PP-054 N-1 X71 625963.5 6749089.5 177.8 0 -90 75.0 X71-22-PP-055 N-1 X71 625946.3 6749128.4 177.8 0 -90 72.0 X71-22-PP-056 N-1 X71 625922.8 6749171.1 177.1 0 -90 66.0 Y65-22-PP-001 N-1 Y65 628783.2 6750150.0 178.9 0 -90 51.0 Y65-22-PP-002 N-1 Y65 628710.8 6750201.0 178.6 0 -90 42.0 Y65-22-PP-003 N-1 Y65 628691.1 6750160.2 178.9 0 -90 45.0 Y65-22-PP-004 N-1 Y65 628674.1 6750109.7 179.1 0 -90 30.0 Y65-22-PP-005 N-1 Y65 628660.9 6750137.4 178.9 0 -90 36.0 Y65-22-PP-006 N-1 Y65 628640.0 6750088.4 179.0 0 -90 33.0 Y65-22-PP-007 N-1 Y65 628619.6 6750122.3 178.9 0 -90 39.0 Y65-22-PP-008 N-1 Y65 628587.0 6750100.0 178.7 0 -90 39.0 Y65-22-PP-009* N-1 Y65 628536.2 6750112.5 178.8 0 -90 61.0 Y65-22-PP-010 N-1 Y65 628549.3 6750087.7 179.0 0 -90 45.0 Y65-22-PP-011 N-1 Y65 628523.8 6750050.6 179.5 0 -90 43.0 Y65-22-PP-012 N-1 Y65 628486.7 6750042.4 179.4 0 -90 39.0 Y65-22-PP-013 N-1 Y65 628440.6 6750046.4 179.3 0 -90 54.0 Y65-22-PP-014 N-1 Y65 628446.4 6750105.8 178.9 0 -90 44.0 Y65-22-PP-015 N-1 Y65 628412.5 6750020.4 179.2 0 -90 39.0 Y68-22-PP-003 N-1 Y68 627410.9 6749681.8 178.9 0 -90 39.0 Y68-22-PP-004 N-1 Y68 627382.7 6749660.6 178.9 0 -90 39.0 Y68-22-PP-006 N-1 Y68 627386.1 6749628.6 178.9 0 -90 36.0 Y68-22-PP-007 N-1 Y68 627434.1 6749645.8 179.3 0 -90 39.0 Y68-22-PP-008 N-1 Y68 627445.8 6749605.0 179.1 0 -90 32.0 Y68-22-PP-009 N-1 Y68 627467.8 6749649.3 179.1 0 -90 48.0 Y68-22-PP-010 N-1 Y68 627452.6 6749681.4 178.9 0 -90 42.0 Y68-22-PP-012 N-1 Y68 627550.8 6749675.2 179.1 0 -90 35.0 Y68-22-PP-013 N-1 Y68 627527.9 6749704.5 179.2 0 -90 33.0 Y68-22-PP-014 N-1 Y68 627579.7 6749700.5 179.1 0 -90 30.0 Y68-22-PP-019 N-1 Y68 627646.3 6749760.8 179.1 0 -90 51.0 Y68-22-PP-021 N-1 Y68 627664.5 6749711.4 179.3 0 -90 48.0 Y68-22-PP-022 N-1 Y68 627699.5 6749736.4 179.3 0 -90 39.0 Y68-22-PP-023 N-1 Y68 627678.8 6749771.3 179.2 0 -90 45.0 Y68-22-PP-024 N-1 Y68 627714.3 6749779.0 179.2 0 -90 45.0 Y68-22-PP-025 N-1 Y68 627640.2 6749836.4 178.9 0 -90 45.0 Y68-22-PP-027 N-1 Y68 627659.3 6749809.8 179.2 0 -90 39.0 Y68-22-PP-028 N-1 Y68 627695.0 6749849.0 179.2 0 -90 42.0 Y68-22-PP-030 N-1 Y68 627739.2 6749813.8 179.2 0 -90 45.0 Y68-22-PP-031 N-1 Y68 627754.7 6749708.1 179.3 0 -90 30.0 Y68-22-PP-032 N-1 Y68 627766.4 6749733.5 179.4 0 -90 30.0 Y68-22-PP-034 N-1 Y68 627754.5 6749779.7 179.3 0 -90 45.0 Y68-22-PP-035 N-1 Y68 627813.3 6749747.4 179.3 0 -90 33.0 Y68-22-PP-037 N-1 Y68 627827.4 6749870.0 178.9 0 -90 54.0 Y68-22-PP-045 N-1 Y68 628156.1 6749905.5 179.4 0 -90 40.0

* Within deposit hydrogeological drill hole

** Off-deposit hydrogeological drill hole

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals space. The Company controls one of Canada’s premier past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories for which the 2022 PEA has indicated an after-tax NPV of $603M and an IRR of 25% is based on the current Mineral Resource Estimates that are amenable to open pit and shallow underground mining and consist of 15.7Mt grading 5.55% ZnEq of Indicated Mineral Resources and 47.2Mt grading 5.94% ZnEq of Inferred Mineral Resources. Please refer to the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pine Point Project, Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada” dated July 30, which has been filed on SEDAR. The Pine Point Project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure, and paved highway access, and also has an electrical substation as well as 100 kilometres of viable haulage roads already in place.

The Company is also in the process of acquiring, from Glencore Canada, a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper Mine, located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Quebec. The Company is currently focused on resource evaluation of the Mount Copper Expansion Project that hosts a NI43-101 Inferred Resource of 456Mt grading 0.31% Cu (see April 28, 2022 press release). Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Quebec.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking information. This news release may contain forward-looking information pertaining to the Pine Point Project, including, among other things, the results of the PEA and the IRR, NPV and estimated costs, production, production rate and mine life; the expectation that the Pine Point Project will be an robust operation and profitable at a variety of prices and assumptions; the expected high quality of the Pine Point concentrates; the potential impact of the Pine Point Project in the Northwest Territories, including but not limited to the potential generation of tax revenue and contribution of jobs; and the Pine Point Project having the potential for mineral resource expansion and new discoveries. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability to raise additional capital on reasonable terms to advance the development of its projects and pursue planned exploration; future prices of zinc and lead; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; operating conditions being favourable; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of equipment; and positive relations with local groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company’s public documents filed at www.sedar.com . Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

