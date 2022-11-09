Submit Release
Kornit Digital Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • Third quarter revenues of $66.8 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $5.6 million
  • Third quarter GAAP operating loss of $21.4 million; non-GAAP operating loss of $13.0 million, net of $5.6 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants
  • Consumables and Services revenues up on solid demand from key accounts, as well as robust contribution from Atlas MAX upgrades
  • Macro-related and other pressures continue; Long-term opportunities remain firmly intact
  • Continue to take appropriate steps to return to sustainable, profitable growth

/EIN News/ -- ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, reported today results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Consumables and Services revenues grew nicely from the second quarter, and year-over-year, due to solid demand from our key strategic accounts as they gear up for their peak season, as well as the execution of a major fleet upgrade to Atlas MAX with a large strategic customer,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s Chief Executive Officer. “And while we continue to see good receptivity and interest for our Atlas MAX family of products, macro-related headwinds and other pressures continue to impact customers’ systems purchasing decisions and their projected pace of growth.”

Mr. Samuel concluded, “We are a resilient company, with the right strategy, product and service offerings, a pristine balance sheet, and a global team that is energized, dedicated, and focused to move the Company forward. We have and will continue to take the necessary steps to return
to sustainable, profitable growth.”

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that the Company’s outstanding warrants had on the Company’s results of operations during the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively:

  Third Quarter Warrants Impact
   
  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
   2022    2021
  Net of
Warrants
Impact		   Warrants
Impact 		  Net of
Warrants
Impact		   Warrants
Impact
               
Revenue $66.8M   $5.6M   $86.7M   $7.9M
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 35.5%   5.0%   47.8%   4.3%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin (19.4%)   9.3%   9.9%   7.5%
Non-GAAP Net Margin (16.0%)   9.0%   13.3%   7.2%
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ($0.21)   $0.11   $0.24   $0.16
               

“Our infrastructure was built to be profitable at a materially higher revenue run rate,” said Alon Rozner, Kornit Digital’s Chief Financial Officer. “As macro-related and other pressures continue to impact our business in the near-term, we are building upon the decisive expense reductions and other initiatives performed earlier this year to adjust the business to the near-term market environment.”

Third Quarter 2022 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $66.8 million, net of $5.6 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $86.7 million, net of $7.9 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.
  • GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $19.0 million, or ($0.38) per basic share, compared to net income of $3.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $10.7 million, or ($0.21) per basic share, net of $0.11 per basic share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to non-GAAP net income of $11.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, net of $0.16 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the third quarter of 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $66 million to $70 million; non-GAAP operating margins to be in the range of -6% to -10% of revenue. Consistent with past practice, this guidance excludes the impact of the fair value of issued warrants in the quarter.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-300-8521 or 1-412-317-6026. The toll-free Israeli number is 1-80-9213284. The conference confirmation code is 10171559.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 10171559. The telephonic replay will be available approximately five hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than one hundred countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “believes,” “should,” “intended,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “future,” “planned,” or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of current adverse macro-economic conditions, such as supply-chain delays, inflationary pressures, and rising interest rates, which have been impacting, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company’s customers and suppliers; the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for Kornit’s systems; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of Kornit’s systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage Kornit’s global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; whether court approval is received to effect the Company’s proposed share repurchase program; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly results consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842 and the related tax effect of the foregoing. The purpose of such adjustments is to provide an indication of the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. However, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Please see the reconciliation table included below in order to compare our non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Contact:                                                        
Andrew G. Backman
Global Head of Investor Relations
andrew.backman@kornit.com 


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
    September 30,
 		  December 31,
      2022       2021  
    (Unaudited)    
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 66,693     $ 611,551  
Short-term bank deposit   $ 360,122       9,168  
Marketable securities   $ 20,608       28,116  
Trade receivables, net   $ 63,687       49,797  
Inventory   $ 92,223       63,017  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses $ 18,197       13,694  
Total current assets     621,530       775,343  
         
LONG-TERM ASSETS:        
Marketable securities   $ 242,348     $ 149,269  
Deposits and other long-term assets     3,875       856  
Severance pay fund     271       357  
Deferred taxes     16,081       9,339  
Property,plant and equipment, net     52,364       45,046  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     28,057       25,155  
Intangible assets, net     10,494       10,063  
Goodwill     29,163       25,447  
Total long-term assets     382,653       265,532  
         
Total assets   $ 1,004,183     $ 1,040,875  
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Trade payables   $ 24,038     $ 46,448  
Employees and payroll accruals     16,567       22,482  
Deferred revenues and advances from customers   5,594       5,401  
Operating lease liabilities     4,958       5,058  
Other payables and accrued expenses     33,669       17,287  
Total current liabilities     84,826       96,676  
         
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
Accrued severance pay   $ 1,177     $ 1,543  
Operating lease liabilities     21,755       21,900  
Other long-term liabilities     886       1,203  
Total long-term liabilities     23,818       24,646  
         
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     895,539       919,553  
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,004,183     $ 1,040,875  
         


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
               
Revenues              
Products $ 52,627     $ 76,560     $ 172,707     $ 206,682  
Services   14,164       10,109       35,513       27,776  
Total revenues   66,791       86,669       208,220       234,458  
               
Cost of revenues              
Products   31,789       36,028       96,909       98,457  
Services   13,569       10,109       36,160       26,477  
Total cost of revenues   45,358       46,137       133,069       124,934  
               
Gross profit   21,433       40,532       75,151       109,524  
               
Operating expenses:              
Research and development, net   14,684       11,493       42,775       30,736  
Sales and marketing   17,502       15,837       54,917       40,716  
General and administrative   10,616       9,283       30,632       24,972  
Total operating expenses   42,802       36,613       128,324       96,424  
               
Operating income (loss)   (21,369 )     3,919       (53,173 )     13,100  
               
Financial income, net   2,207       219       8,330       2,635  
Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefits)   (19,162 )     4,138       (44,843 )     15,735  
               
Taxes on income (tax benefits)   (130 )     266       (1,138 )     1,162  
Net income (loss)   (19,032 )     3,872       (43,705 )     14,573  
               
Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.38 )   $ 0.08     $ (0.88 )   $ 0.32  
               
Weighted average number of shares              
used in computing basic net              
income (loss) per share   49,834,417       46,361,164       49,750,458       46,200,884  
               
               
Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.38 )   $ 0.08     $ (0.88 )   $ 0.30  
               
Weighted average number of shares              
used in computing diluted              
net income (loss) per share   49,834,417       48,116,716       49,750,458       47,846,077  
               


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
Revenues $ 66,791     $ 86,669     $ 208,220     $ 234,458  
                 
                 
GAAP cost of revenues $ 45,358     $ 46,137     $ 133,069     $ 124,934  
Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1)   (587 )     (381 )     (1,642 )     (1,000 )
Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1)   (422 )     (251 )     (1,268 )     (750 )
Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3)   (744 )     (111 )     (1,799 )     (161 )
Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (3)   (160 )     (160 )     (480 )     (480 )
Restructuring expenses (4)   (396 )     -       (396 )     -  
Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 43,049     $ 45,234     $ 127,484     $ 122,543  
                 
                 
GAAP gross profit $ 21,433     $ 40,532     $ 75,151     $ 109,524  
Gross profit adjustments   2,309       903       5,585       2,391  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 23,742     $ 41,435     $ 80,736     $ 111,915  
                 
                 
GAAP operating expenses $ 42,802     $ 36,613     $ 128,324     $ 96,424  
Share-based compensation (1)   (5,646 )     (3,438 )     (14,524 )     (9,219 )
Acquisition related expenses (2)   -       (194 )     (512 )     (194 )
Intangible assets amortization (3)   (160 )     (98 )     (363 )     (336 )
Restructuring expenses (4)     (281 )     -       (281 )    
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 36,715     $ 32,883     $ 112,644     $ 86,675  
                 
                 
GAAP Financial income, net $ 2,207     $ 219     $ 8,330     $ 2,635  
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842   (279 )     113       (3,408 )     (302 )
Non-GAAP Financial income , net $ 1,928     $ 332     $ 4,922     $ 2,333  
                 
                 
GAAP Taxes on income (tax benefit) $ (130 )   $ 266     $ (1,138 )   $ 1,162  
Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments   (45 )     (2,119 )     95       (1,954 )
Deferred tax benefit based on an Israeli statutory tax rate   (202 )     (774 )     125       (1,360 )
Non-GAAP Taxes on income (tax benefit) $ (377 )   $ (2,627 )   $ (918 )   $ (2,152 )
                 
                 
GAAP net income (loss) $ (19,032 )   $ 3,872     $ (43,705 )   $ 14,573  
Share-based compensation (1)   6,655       4,070       17,434       10,969  
Acquisition related expenses (2)   -       194       512       194  
Intangible assets amortization (3)   1,064       369       2,642       977  
Restructuring expenses (4)   677       -       677       -  
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842   (279 )     113       (3,408 )     (302 )
Tax effect of the above non-GAAP adjustments   45       2,119       (95 )     1,954  
Deferred tax benefit at the Israeli statutory tax rate   202       774       (125 )     1,360  
Non-GAAP net income (Loss) $ (10,668 )   $ 11,511     $ (26,068 )   $ 29,725  
                 
GAAP diluted earning (loss) per share $ (0.38 )   $ 0.08     $ (0.88 )   $ 0.30  
                 
Non-GAAP diluted earning (loss) per share $ (0.21 )   $ 0.24     $ (0.52 )   $ 0.62  
                 
Weighted average number of shares              
                 
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earning (loss) per share   49,834,417       48,116,716       49,750,458       47,846,077  
                 
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earning (loss) per share   49,834,417       48,361,472       49,750,458       48,082,118  
                 
                 
(1) Share-based compensation              
  Cost of product revenues $ 587     $ 381     $ 1,642     $ 1,000  
  Cost of service revenues   422       251       1,268       750  
  Research and development   1,515       739       3,972       1,810  
  Sales and marketing   2,368       1,318       5,668       3,651  
  General and administrative   1,763       1,381       4,884       3,758  
    $ 6,655     $ 4,070     $ 17,434     $ 10,969  
(2) Acquisition related expenses              
  General and administrative $ -     $ 194     $ 512     $ 194  
    $ -     $ 194     $ 512     $ 194  
(3) Intangible assets amortization              
  Cost of product revenues $ 744     $ 111     $ 1,799     $ 161  
  Cost of service revenues   160       160       480       480  
  Sales and marketing   160       98       363       336  
    $ 1,064     $ 369     $ 2,642     $ 977  
                 
(4) Restructuring expenses              
  Cost of product revenues $ 384     $ -     $ 384     $ -  
  Cost of service revenues   12       -       12       -  
  Research and development   64       -       64       -  
  Selling and marketing   188       -       188       -  
  General and administrative   29       -       29       -  
    $ 677     $ -     $ 677     $ -  
                 


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:              
               
Net income (loss) $ (19,032 )   $ 3,872     $ (43,705 )   $ 14,573  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                  
Depreciation and amortization   3,264       1,910       9,166       4,945  
Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues   5,640       7,857       18,161       17,568  
Share-based compensation   6,655       4,070       17,434       10,969  
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net   435       (322 )     1,447       (1,620 )
Realized gain on sale and redemption of marketable securities   -       (32 )     10       (32 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:              
Trade receivables, net   (3,214 )     12,798       (12,218 )     1,713  
Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses   (4,343 )     (340 )     (6,134 )     (1,853 )
Inventory   (2,715 )     (3,239 )     (26,567 )     (3,765 )
Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net   (290 )     122       (3,147 )     (397 )
Deferred taxes   (577 )     (2,111 )     (2,993 )     (1,866 )
Deposits and other long term assets   (1,071 )     55       (2,392 )     (76 )
Trade payables   (5,960 )     17       (17,880 )     (2,400 )
Operating lease liabilities              
Employees and payroll accruals   1,382       6,774       (5,452 )     8,878  
Deferred revenues and advances from customers   2,581       (3,949 )     (1,533 )     (15,350 )
Other payables and accrued expenses   12,623       4,803       16,063       10,479  
Accrued severance pay, net   12       59       (280 )     108  
Other long - term liabilities   (1,046 )     456       (317 )     1,256  
Loss from sale and disposal of property, plant and Equipment   526       -       567       -  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   (5,130 )     32,800       (59,770 )     43,130  
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
               
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (2,819 )     (3,867 )     (12,266 )     (9,422 )
Investment in equity securities   (273 )     -       (627 )     -  
Acquisition of intangible assets   (102 )     -       (235 )     -  
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   16       -       71       -  
Cash paid in connection with acquisition, net of cash acquired   -       (14,991 )     (14,654 )     (14,991 )
Investment in bank deposits   (100,059 )     (6,167 )     (350,954 )     (16,299 )
Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities   -       1,000       1,945       1,000  
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities   3,976       7,254       21,398       9,304  
Investment in marketable securities   (25,468 )     (13,800 )     (129,365 )     (44,310 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (124,729 )     (30,571 )     (484,687 )     (74,718 )
               
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
               
Exercise of employee stock options   120       2,387       460       4,141  
Payments related to shares withheld for taxes   (179 )     (516 )     (861 )     (1,662 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (59 )     1,871       (401 )     2,479  
               
               
               
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (129,918 )     4,100       (544,858 )     (29,109 )
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   196,611       92,568       611,551       125,777  
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 66,693     $ 96,668     $ 66,693     $ 96,668  
               
               
               
Non-cash investing and financing activities:              
               
Purchase of property and equipment on credit   1,033       1,907       1,033       1,907  
Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment   255       51       1,544       931  
Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory   183       -       192       -  
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets   790       1,033       7,177       1,517  

