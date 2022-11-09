Submit Release
KP Tissue Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Strong revenue with profitability recovering

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q3 2022 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 13.9% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q3 2022 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $427.0 million in Q3 2022 compared to $391.4 million in Q3 2021, an increase of $35.6 million or 9.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $30.7 million in Q3 2022, compared to $40.3 million in Q3 2021, a decrease of $9.6 million.
  • Net loss was $38.8 million in Q3 2022 compared to $9.3 million in Q3 2021, a decrease of $29.5 million.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 16, 2023.

“We continued to deliver solid top-line growth in the third quarter of 2022 with revenue increasing 9.1% year-over-year, while profitability significantly improved from the previous quarter based on the disciplined execution of a multi-faceted strategy. This included price increases across all segments as well as productivity gains, along with prudent cash management through reductions in working capital and discretionary spending,” stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco.

“I’m very pleased with the strong performance of our AFH segment in the third quarter with sales growth of 37.3% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $5.4 million, signaling a market recovery in Canada and the U.S. post-COVID. For the Consumer segment, revenue growth was 4.1%, as we are seeing slower consumer purchases as they adjust to higher price points. We plan to maintain targeted investments in our consumer brands, including recently launched Bonterra™, SpongeTowels UltraPRO®, UltraLuxe® and White Cloud®, while watching post-pricing price gaps.”

“Although inflationary upward pressure appears to be easing, higher price points for products have created sales volatility with some consumers trading down during these uncertain times. The recovery of our Memphis operations is also taking a little longer than anticipated, but we believe this situation will be largely resolved by early 2023. Despite the volatile business environment, we are moving in the right direction and fully expect to generate profitable growth in the fourth quarter and beyond,” Mr. Bianco concluded.

Outlook for Q4 2022
Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2022, we believe that inflationary pressure has stabilized, price increases are in place, cost-cutting programs have been implemented, discretionary spending has been restricted and operating efficiency is gaining traction. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA1 in Q4 2022 is expected to exceed last year’s fourth quarter level.

KPLP Q3 2022 Financial Results
Revenue was $427.0 million in Q3 2022 compared to $391.4 million in Q3 2021, an increase of $35.6 million or 9.1%. The increase in revenue was due to selling price increases in all segments and regions along with higher sales volume in the AFH segment as the business continues to recover from the impact of COVID-19, partially offset by lower sales volume in the Consumer segment and unfavourable mix. Revenue was also favourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $394.6 million in Q3 2022 compared to $345.6 million in Q3 2021, an increase of $49.0 million or 14.2%. Manufacturing costs increased primarily due to significantly increased pulp costs and high inflation on other input costs, along with the impact of labour shortages and productivity in Memphis manufacturing, plant overhead increases primarily in maintenance and the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs, partially offset by lower sales volumes. Freight costs increased significantly compared to Q3 2021 primarily due to increased freight rates resulting from cost inflation. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 92.4% in Q3 2022 compared to 88.3% in Q3 2021.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $30.1 million in Q3 2022 compared to $29.0 million in Q3 2021, an increase of $1.1 million or 3.5%. The increase was primarily due to higher advertising and promotion expenses, the release of a COVID-19 related AFH accounts receivable provision in the comparative period and a return to more normal travel levels, partially offset by lower personnel costs and management fees. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 7.0% in Q3 2022 compared to 7.4% in Q3 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $30.7 million in Q3 2022 compared to $40.3 million in Q3 2021, a decrease of $9.6 million or 23.8%. The decrease was primarily due to significant inflation on pulp, manufacturing costs and freight as described above, and also lower sales volume, which were only partially offset by higher selling prices.

Net loss was $38.8 million in Q3 2022 compared to $9.3 million in Q3 2021, a decrease of $29.5 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower Adjusted EBITDA1 of $9.6 million as discussed above, higher other expense related to unrealized foreign exchange losses on U.S. denominated debt and consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, partially offset by a lower change in the amortized costs of the Partnership units liability.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on these measures.

KPLP Q3 2022 Liquidity
Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $112.4 million as of September 30, 2022. In addition, $50.6 million of cash was held by KPLP for the TAD Sherbrooke and Sherbrooke Expansion Projects.

KPT Q3 2022 Financial Results
KPT had a net loss of $6.3 million in Q3 2022. Included in the net loss was $5.5 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net loss, and a dilution gain of $0.2 million, depreciation expense of $1.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax recovery of $0.3 million.

Dividends on Common Shares
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 16, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2022.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Third Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its third quarter conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-888-396-8049 or 416-764-8646

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, November 16, 2022 by dialing 1-877-674-7070 or 416-764-8692 and entering passcode 883805.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, November 16, 2022.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 13.9% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, expected revenue growth, continued growth in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products, the anticipated timing of the recovery of our Memphis operations, our expectation to generate profitable growth in Q4 of 2022, our expectation that Adjusted EBITDA will exceed the Adjusted EBITDA of Q4 2021 and KPLP’s future business strategy. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2022 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in KPLP), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP’s Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 10, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.’s influence over KPLP; KPLP’s reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP’s inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP’s brands; KPLP’s sales being less than anticipated; KPLP’s failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP’s obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP’s entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP’s dependence on key personnel; KPLP’s inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP’s loss of key suppliers; KPLP’s failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP’s reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP’s cash flow; KPLP’s pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP’s cost structure and KPLP’s ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP’s inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade; and risks related to COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com


Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
         
         
    September 30, 2022     December 31, 2021  
    $     $  
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   82,123     148,519  
Restricted cash   5,978     2,506  
Trade and other receivables   122,417     88,802  
Receivables from related parties   223     271  
Advances to partners   -     13,752  
Inventories   295,790     251,071  
Income tax recoverable   1,012     1,171  
Prepaid expenses   10,299     5,455  
    517,842     511,547  
Non-current assets        
Property, plant and equipment   1,282,153     1,224,698  
Right-of-use assets   86,197     91,626  
Other long-term assets   30,535     37,456  
Pensions   133,441     -  
Goodwill   152,021     152,021  
Intangible assets   30,986     29,222  
Deferred income taxes   101,135     75,742  
Total assets   2,334,310     2,122,312  
         
Liabilities        
Current liabilities        
Trade and other payables   269,093     258,626  
Payables to related parties   8,559     11,485  
Income tax payable   96     300  
Distributions payable   12,674     12,300  
Current portion of provisions   2,198     3,705  
Current portion of long-term debt   34,559     48,550  
Current portion of lease liabilities   28,949     30,170  
    356,128     365,136  
Non-current liabilities        
Long-term debt   1,095,047     920,331  
Long-term lease liabilities   75,025     82,354  
Long-term payable to related party   44,233     42,454  
Long-term provisions   5,954     6,929  
Pensions   -     58,481  
Post-retirement benefits   44,401     57,331  
Liabilities to non-unitholders   1,620,788     1,533,016  
Current portion of Partnership units liability   -     14,064  
Long-term portion of Partnership units liability   159,137     159,137  
Total Partnership units liability   159,137     173,201  
Total liabilities   1,779,925     1,706,217  
         
Equity        
Partnership units   483,292     461,536  
Deficit   (22,084 )   (117,123 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   93,177     71,682  
Total equity   554,385     416,095  
Total equity and liabilities   2,334,310     2,122,312  
         


Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
                 
                 
    3-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		     3-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		     9-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		     9-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		  
    $     $     $     $  
                 
Revenue   427,026     391,392     1,223,264     1,041,132  
                 
Expenses                
Cost of sales   394,596     345,577     1,130,940     903,885  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   30,059     29,055     94,025     86,404  
Loss on sale of non-financial assets   1     2     11     5  
Restructuring costs, net   139     166     1,007     207  
                 
Operating income (loss)   2,231     16,592     (2,719 )   50,631  
                 
Interest expense and other finance costs   18,907     18,740     53,810     47,925  
Other expense   26,045     11,728     34,329     10,781  
                 
Loss before income taxes   (42,721 )   (13,876 )   (90,858 )   (8,075 )
                 
Income tax recovery   (3,919 )   (4,618 )   (17,980 )   (7,823 )
                 
Net loss for the period   (38,802 )   (9,258 )   (72,878 )   (252 )
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)                
Items that will not be reclassified to net loss:                
Remeasurements of pensions   (3,184 )   44,377     191,741     138,418  
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits   (293 )   1,670     13,758     6,019  
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss:                
Cumulative translation adjustment   17,110     7,441     21,495     69  
                 
Total other comprehensive income for the period   13,633     53,488     226,994     144,506  
                 
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period   (25,169 )   44,230     154,116     144,254  


Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
               
               
               
  3-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		     3-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		     9-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		     9-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		  
  $     $     $     $  
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities              
Net loss for the period (38,802 )   (9,258 )   (72,878 )   (252 )
Items not affecting cash              
Depreciation 23,684     22,557     66,444     61,292  
Amortization 1,108     907     3,277     2,539  
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment -     62     18     326  
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability -     3,427     -     10,283  
Foreign exchange loss 26,045     8,301     34,329     498  
Interest expense and other finance costs 18,907     18,740     53,810     47,925  
Pension and post-retirement benefits 3,706     4,343     10,976     12,486  
Provisions 773     906     1,267     1,547  
Income tax recovery (3,919 )   (4,618 )   (17,980 )   (7,823 )
Loss on sale of non-financial assets 1     2     11     5  
Total items not affecting cash 70,305     54,627     152,152     129,078  
               
Net change in non-cash working capital (18,724 )   11,082     (85,245 )   (120,743 )
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (4,214 )   (3,829 )   (12,554 )   (11,451 )
Provisions paid (88 )   (269 )   (4,003 )   (4,173 )
Income tax payments (269 )   (1,013 )   (1,757 )   (2,019 )
Net cash from (used in) operating activities 8,208     51,340     (24,285 )   (9,560 )
               
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities              
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (8,381 )   (8,190 )   (27,311 )   (19,438 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software related to
 the TAD Sherbrooke Project		 (4,256 )   (9,333 )   (15,185 )   (88,273 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the
 Sherbrooke Expansion Project		 (9,196 )   -     (29,944 )   -  
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke
 Project		 -     -     -     (608 )
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, net 17     -     (289 )   -  
Government assistance received 1,023     -     1,023     -  
Purchases of software (180 )   -     (4,939 )   (774 )
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment -     -     1     8  
Net cash used in investing activities (20,973 )   (17,523 )   (76,644 )   (109,085 )
               
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities              
Proceeds from long-term debt, net 30,820     (1,278 )   248,326     225,197  
Repayment of long-term debt (10,272 )   (18,640 )   (135,718 )   (21,913 )
Payment of deferred financing fees (1,506 )   (665 )   (2,818 )   (8,935 )
Payment of lease liabilities (6,852 )   (6,239 )   (21,263 )   (18,954 )
Change in Restricted cash (1,160 )   (1,087 )   (3,472 )   (1,438 )
Interest paid on long-term debt (11,211 )   (8,227 )   (36,198 )   (24,753 )
Distributions and advances paid, net (1,743 )   (10,499 )   (15,764 )   (41,360 )
Net cash from (used in) financing activities (1,924 )   (46,635 )   33,093     107,844  
               
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
 held in foreign currency		 1,280     659     1,440     (737 )
               
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period (13,409 )   (12,159 )   (66,396 )   (11,538 )
               
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 95,532     129,360     148,519     128,739  
               
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 82,123     117,201     82,123     117,201  


Kruger Products L.P.
Segment and Geographic Results
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
                 
                 
    3-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		     3-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		     9-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		     9-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		  
    $     $     $     $  
                 
Segment Information                
                 
Segment Revenue                
Consumer   346,063     332,416     1,015,238     896,144  
AFH   80,963     58,976     208,026     144,988  
                 
Total segment revenue   427,026     391,392     1,223,264     1,041,132  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA                
Consumer   25,038     39,092     74,719     123,563  
AFH   5,357     2,162     1,685     (3,174 )
Corporate and other costs   315     (941 )   (4,819 )   (5,296 )
                 
Total Adjusted EBITDA   30,710     40,313     71,585     115,093  
                 
Reconciliation to net loss:                
                 
Depreciation and amortization   24,792     23,464     69,721     63,831  
Interest expense and other finance costs   18,907     18,740     53,810     47,925  
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability   -     3,427     -     10,283  
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment   -     62     18     326  
Loss on sale of non-financial assets   1     2     11     5  
Restructuring costs, net   139     166     1,007     207  
Foreign exchange loss   26,045     8,301     34,329     498  
Consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives   3,547     -     3,547     -  
Corporate development related costs   -     27     -     93  
                 
Loss before income taxes   (42,721 )   (13,876 )   (90,858 )   (8,075 )
                 
Income tax recovery   (3,919 )   (4,618 )   (17,980 )   (7,823 )
                 
Net loss   (38,802 )   (9,258 )   (72,878 )   (252 )
                 
Geographic Revenue                
                 
Canada   249,827     233,529     732,033     647,516  
US   177,199     157,863     491,231     393,616  
                 
Total revenue   427,026     391,392     1,223,264     1,041,132  


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
         
         
    September 30, 2022     December 31, 2021  
    $     $  
Assets        
         
Current assets        
Distributions receivable   1,789     1,781  
Income tax recoverable   618     208  
    2,407     1,989  
         
Non-current assets        
Investment in associate   90,720     78,727  
         
Total Assets   93,127     80,716  
         
Liabilities        
         
Current liabilities        
Dividend payable   1,789     1,781  
Payable to Partnership   170     246  
Current portion of advances from Partnership   -     2,014  
    1,959     4,041  
Non-current liabilities        
Deferred income taxes   7,368     806  
         
Total liabilities   9,327     4,847  
         
Equity        
         
Common shares   22,319     21,844  
Contributed surplus   144,819     144,819  
Deficit   (99,086 )   (103,561 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   15,748     12,767  
         
Total equity   83,800     75,869  
         
Total liabilities and equity   93,127     80,716  


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
               
  3-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		     3-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		     9-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		     9-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		  
  $     $     $     $  
               
Equity loss (6,836 )   (2,686 )   (14,367 )   (4,033 )
Dilution gain 283     81     483     243  
               
Loss before income taxes (6,553 )   (2,605 )   (13,884 )   (3,790 )
               
Income tax recovery (264 )   (382 )   (4,625 )   (1,542 )
               
Net loss for the period (6,289 )   (2,223 )   (9,259 )   (2,248 )
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)              
net of tax expense (recovery)              
Items that will not be reclassified to net loss:              
Remeasurements of pensions (383 )   5,600     17,749     17,152  
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (45 )   147     1,354     536  
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss:            
Cumulative translation adjustment 2,390     1,092     2,981     (42 )
               
Total other comprehensive income for the period 1,962     6,839     22,084     17,646  
               
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (4,327 )   4,616     12,825     15,398  
               
Basic loss per share (0.63 )   (0.23 )   (0.93 )   (0.23 )
               
Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,939,529     9,853,722     9,933,537     9,817,280  


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
               
  3-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		     3-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		     9-month
period ended
September 30,
2022		     9-month
period ended
September 30,
2021		  
  $     $     $     $  
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities              
Net loss for the period (6,289 )   (2,223 )   (9,259 )   (2,248 )
Items not affecting cash              
Equity loss 6,836     2,686     14,367     4,033  
Dilution gain (283 )   (81 )   (483 )   (243 )
Income tax recovery (264 )   (382 )   (4,625 )   (1,542 )
Total items not affecting cash 6,289     2,223     9,259     2,248  
               
Net change in non-cash working capital 93     98     (76 )   95  
Tax refunds (payments) (93 )   (679 )   38     (3,311 )
Tax Distribution received, net -     -     38     1,738  
Advances received -     581     -     1,478  
               
Net cash from (used in) operating activities -     -     -     -  
               
Cash flows from investing activites              
Partnership unit distributions received 1,742     1,403     4,886     4,158  
               
Net cash from investing activities 1,742     1,403     4,886     4,158  
               
Cash flows used in financing activities              
Dividends paid, net (1,742 )   (1,403 )   (4,886 )   (4,158 )
               
Net cash used in financing activities (1,742 )   (1,403 )   (4,886 )   (4,158 )
               
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period -     -     -     -  
               
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period -     -     -     -  
               
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period -     -     -     -  

