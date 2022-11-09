Global Direct Mail Advertising Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Direct Mail Advertising Market 2022 – And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2022”, the direct mail advertising market growth is expected to grow from $42.79 billion in 2021 to $46.33 billion in 2026 at a rate of 1.6%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.7% from 2026 and reach $47.93 billion in 2031.

The benefits associated with direct mail advertising are contributing to the growth of the direct mail advertising market.

Key Trends In The Direct Mail Advertising Market

The companies operating in the direct mail advertising sector are focusing on developing technological advanced solutions for direct mails to choose, that vary in terms of accuracy, reliability, and costs. Among them is near-field communication (NFC).

NFC is a microchip inserted in the direct mail piece that can emit short radio waves that communicate with the mobile phone to activate a digital experience. An NFC-enabled mobile device must be placed over the NFC-embedded direct mail, and the content will appear on the mobile screen. NFC technology is used in direct mail campaigns to generate a personalized message, video, direct the consumer to a specific webpage and even allow the consumer to automatically autodial by scanning the NFC chip.

Direct Mail Advertising Market Overview

The direct mail advertising market consists of the sales of direct mail advertising services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in the creation of mail designs, printing them out, delivery of the mail and managing replies. It also includes companies that deal with other advertisement and promotional activities by postal mail. Creativity, design and content of the mail is very important if companies are seeking replies. The content and mode of advertising can be customized according to the audience being targeted.

Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Postcards, Self-Mailers, Letters and Envelop, Dimensional Mailers, Catalogs

• By End-User: Retail, Banks & Financial Institutions, Commercial Buildings, Media & Entertainment, Government, Transportation

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

• By Geography: The global direct mail advertising market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as RR Donnelley, Quad/ Graphics, IWCO Direct (Steel Connect, Inc), Cenveo, Valassis Communications Inc.

