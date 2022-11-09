Greensboro Residents Trust Platinum Power Wash for Pressure Washing
Platinum Power Wash offers trustworthy pressure and house washing services in Greensboro and the neighboring North Carolina regions.
When it comes to the exterior cleaning of a residential or commercial building, pressure washing is perhaps the best method to clean and restore the look. A heavy-duty pressure washer with pressurized water can remove stubborn pollutants and contaminants from hard surfaces like patios, walkways, concrete structures, pool decks, and dumpster pads. However, some risks are associated with applying pressurized water to delicate materials and textures like siding, stucco, and cedar shakes. Pressure washing these kinds of materials can do more harm than good. These intricacies and the knowledge required for effective exterior washing are why many Greensboro and Madison homeowners in North Carolina prefer a local professional company, such as Platinum Power Wash, to avoid damage and get expert pressure washing.

Choosing an experienced exterior cleaning contractor has more benefits than taking the tasks into one's own hands. For example, the service provider selected will visit the property with the latest equipment, ladders, hoses, and certified technicians to complete a safe and effective pressure washing. In addition, they will know the correct methods and the appropriate water pressure required for different surfaces. For instance, a knowledgeable professional from Platinum Power Wash can adjust water pressure between 1300 and 3100 PSI for cleaning and washing home exteriors. In addition, they can use power washing for outdoor areas with hardened grime or filthy surfaces, which involves using hot, pressurized water to blast away and break away the contaminants from hard surfaces in a flash. With this knowledge and many satisfied customers, Platinum Power Wash has become a preferred power washing contractor in many counties in North Carolina.
"Phenomenal work! I hired them through my employer. They knocked out 12000 square foot of metal exterior walls with a soft wash in approximately 3 hours and it is a night and day difference. They were also the fairest priced of the other businesses I received quotes from. Within 3 business days of giving an estimate, they were on the job. I look forward to hiring this team for the remainder of the building in the near future." - Alan Vaughn
While many homeowners understand the benefits of hiring a power washing contractor, the trouble of finding a reliable and honest pricing service dissuades them. Nonetheless, a few reputable North Carolina businesses put a premium on excellent customer service and affordability. First, they price exclusively on the size of the work. They often provide a free online estimate by asking a few relevant questions to understand the requirements. In addition, they utilize appropriate pressure and soft washing methods to avoid property damage while performing house washing or pressure washing. Finally, some contractors, like Platinum Pressure Wash, offer a guarantee on their work to ease the minds of property owners.
About Platinum Pressure Wash
Platinum Power Wash provides reliable pressure washing services in Greensboro and the surrounding North Carolina areas. It offers free online estimates and is always ready to provide a custom quote, depending on the size of the work and property. In addition, a guarantee on house washing jobs makes Platinum Power Wash a go-to service provider for pressure washing.
