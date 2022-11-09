Commercial Drone Market Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Future Outlook 2030 | PrecisionHawk, Yuneec Holding Ltd

Rising demand for commercial drones in logistics, agriculture, and construction sectors

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Commercial Drone Market to help user, investor understand about current market insights and make investment plans accordingly. The report offers accurate data about current market dynamics, market trends, market size, revenue growth, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities. The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application, regional bifurcation along with top companies. The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research and is evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry. The data in the report is well-presented using various pictorial presentations such as charts, diagrams, graphs and tables. The report also uses various advanced analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis.

Market Overview:

The information and communication technology sector has rapidly evolved in the recent years and is expected to significantly expand in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements in the ICT industry, growing adoption of advanced and latest devices, increasing number of consumers using these devices and high penetration of internet worldwide are expected to drive global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, factors such as high risks of data leakage, increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT (Internet of Things) and cloud services for managing large data and increasing investments in research and development activities to develop advanced devices and solutions are expected to fuel global market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information of the key players in the global Commercial Drone and sheds light on global position, financial standing, license agreement, product base about every market player. The global Commercial Drone is extremely competitive and comprise key players at regional and global level. These players are focused on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, R&D investments, partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their market position.

Some of the key companies operating in the global market are:

PrecisionHawk, Yuneec Holding Ltd., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Parrot Drone SAS, 3D Robotics Inc., Autel Robotics, Flytrex Aviation Limited, Skydio, Inc., Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., XAG Co., Ltd., and Insitu Inc.

Commercial Drone Market Segmentation:

By Application Outlook

• Filming & Photography

• Inspection & Maintenance

• Mapping & Surveying

• Precision Agriculture

• Surveillance & Monitoring

• Others

By Product Type Outlook

• Fixed Wing

• Rotary Blade

• Hybrid

• Others

By Operation Outlook

• Autonomous

• Semi-autonomous

• Remotely Operated

By Industry Vertical Outlook

• Agriculture

• Delivery & Logistics

• Media & Entertainment

• Energy

• Construction & Real Estate

• Security & Law Enforcement

• Others

