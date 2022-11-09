Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Grow US$ 20,318.02 Million by 2028
The Electronic Health Record Market size (volume and value) and industry chain structure published by The Insight Partners.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest study on “Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Installation Type, Type, and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 14,054.05 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 20,318.02 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021–2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.
EHRs are patient-centered and real-time digital records that make patient data available instantly and securely to authorized healthcare professionals. The record comprises information regarding patient's medical history, medications, allergies, treatment plans, diagnoses, immunization dates, radiology images, and laboratory test results. The factors such as the increasing adoption of EHRs, rising incentives by federal government, and growing incidences of medication errors drive the growth of the electronic health record (EHR) market.
Based on installation type, the electronic health record (EHR) market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment held a larger share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, Greenway Health, AdvancedMD, Inc., and CureMD Healthcare are among the major companies operating in the global electronic health record (EHR) market.
The report segments global electronic health record (EHR) market as follows:
By Installation Type
• Cloud-Based
• On-Premise
By Type
• Acute EHR
• Ambulatory EHR
• Post-Acute EHR
By End User
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic and Imaging Centers
• Ambulatory Care Centers
• Pharmacies
• Other
About The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in industries, such as Healthcare, Media, and Telecommunication.
Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering the best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value for their money along with better quality data and analysis.
Our research content is majorly focused toward market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis, etc. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, installation type, type, end users etc., which helps our clients to gain a deeper analytical understanding of various research topics.
