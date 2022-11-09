License Management Market Growth Trends Analysis by 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increasing demand for pay-as-you-go software license

Market Size – USD 1,019.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.5%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for pay-as-you-go software license” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global license management market size reached USD 1,019.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Companies are focusing on lowering their operational costs as a result of high volatility in raw material prices and lower profitability. As a result, they are looking for license management software to reduce costs, optimize software usage, and avoid any loss due to license non-compliance.

In addition, license management enables companies to manage all of their contracts, agreements, license entitlements, and software inventory from a single location. The growing demand for license management can also be attributed to its numerous benefits. For instance, it assists companies in efficiently organizing and storing software agreements in a secure location. As a result, companies can protect themselves against unexpected license fees and penalties. License management has also enabled companies to reduce software procurement costs by avoiding penalties for noncompliance, lowering renewal fees, and offering significant discounts.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1235

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include Oracle Corporation, DXC Technology Company, IBM Corporation, Ivanti, Flexera Software LLC, Thales Cloud Security, ServiceNow, Inc., Snow Software, Inc., Labs64 Netlicensing, Reprise Software, TeamEDA Inc., and Persistent Security, LLC

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the License Management market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of License Management market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global License Management market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1235

The report studies the historical data of the License Management Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global license management market on the basis of deployment mode, application, industry, and region:

· Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

On-Premises

Cloud

· Application Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Audit Services

Advisory Services

Compliance Management

Operation & Analytics

Software Inventory Management

Others

· Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Information Technology

Banking & Financial Services

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1235

Key Points of License Management Market:

The cloud segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. The rapid adoption of technologies such as big data, Machine Learning (ML), and others in various industries is a major factor driving the revenue growth of the segment.

The audit services segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing awareness regarding various benefits of audit management software is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market in the segment. For instance, auditing software enables companies to streamline their audit processes while also complying with regulations or internal policies.

The banking & financial services segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing cases of financial fraud and rapid adoption of AI-based banking systems are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in the segment. Big data, AI, cloud computing, and other technologies have significantly altered the banking industry.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

c5isr systems market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/c5isr-systems-market

smart grid market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-grid-market

video surveillance market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/video-surveillance-market

photoacoustic imaging market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/photoacoustic-imaging-market

3d food printing market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-food-printing-market

carrier screening market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carrier-screening-market

directed energy weapons market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/directed-energy-weapons-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.