Crime rate linked to corruption cases increases: Ministry of Public Security

VIETNAM, November 9 - HÀ NỘI — The number of crimes linked to corruption and abuse of power has increased by 40.97 per cent in 2022, said Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm at the general meeting of 15th National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday.

The lawmakers discussed prevention and control of crime and law violations at its ongoing fourth session.

While delivering a report on crime prevention, control and law violations in 2022, Minister Lâm said the fight against economic, smuggling and corruption crimes was complicated.

Emerging crimes are in areas of securities, corporate bond issuance, violations in bidding, auction and public procurement activities, according to the report.

Some of the major security cases are violations of Trịnh Văn Quyết, chairman of the board of directors of the FLC Group; Nguyễn Thành Nhân, chairman of the board of directors of Louis Holdings Corp; Nguyễn Văn Nam, director of ASA Joint Stock Company.

Violations in corporate bond issuance were discovered such as the case of Đỗ Anh Dũng, Chairman of Tân Hoàng Minh in which he and his accomplices approved the issuance of nine individual bond packages to fraudulently appropriate more than VNĐ8 trillion from over 6,000 investors.

Crimes related to COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control have increased including violations in medical supplies; mobilising COVID-19 vaccination and testing; taking advantage of sending overseas Vietnamese back home to make profits.

The Investigative Security Agency of the Ministry of Public Security started criminal proceedings against key officials and leaders at the Government Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Public Security for giving and receiving bribery.

“It is noted that smuggling criminals have switched from the traditional method of road trafficking to taking advantage of legal entities to do trafficking activities through the official border gates. Crimes in petroleum production, business, import and export are complicated in many localities,” Lâm said.

Legal violations in key economic areas such as State budget management, public investment, privatisation, health, education, land, finance, banking had become more sophisticated, he said.

The number of criminals in information technology and telecommunications network also increased sharply with new and more sophisticated techniques, he said.

According to his report, the rate of murder crimes causing public outrage tends to increase (13.17-per-cent increase). The main reasons are personal conflicts.

In 2022, the Ministry of Public Security busted 35,438 social order crimes. Over 95 per cent of them are extremely serious cases.

As many as 809 criminal groups of all kinds were discovered including those related to "black credit" activities.

On the same day Minister of Justice Lê Thành Long delivered a report on judgment enforcement in 2022.

He said the number of judgment enforcement cases increased sharply over the past two years but the efficiency of the work had not been high. There were still violations made by State agencies in the issuance of administrative decisions and decision enforcement. Administrative lawsuits were complicated and mostly linked to land issues.

Delivering an assessment report on the judgment enforcement, Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee of Judicial Affairs Lê Thị Nga said more than VNĐ15.9 trillion had been retrieved from economic and corruption cases.

It was necessary to focus on measures to recover assets in economic, corruption cases and those related to credit, banking and securities. People's committees at the local level must complete their responsibilities in administrative proceedings and administrative judgment execution while strictly handling violations, she said.

Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy Lê Minh Trí proposed applying strict punishments on those who lead criminal gangs for warning, at the same time, creating opportunities for violators to overcome consequences and mitigate punishments if they obey orders.

He proposed studying a Law on Ethics to educate people to realise that honour is the most sacred thing in human life in order to better contribute to crime prevention. — VNS