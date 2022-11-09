Ultra-thin Glass Market Will Exceed USD 18.08 Billion, Growing At A CAGR Of 13.0% by 2028 : Fior Markets

The report provides a detailed analysis of comprehensive research, particularly regarding market size, futuristic developments and market pathways.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global ultra-thin glass market size is projected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 to USD 18.08 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.0%.

The ultra-thin glass market is witnessing significant growth form the past years. Consumers' changing lifestyles and rising disposable money boost the sale of automobiles, thereby boosting market growth. In automotive interiors and sensors, ultra-thin glass is commonly employed. However, high raw material costs and the availability of low-cost substitutes, such as plastics, may limit market expansion.

Glass of a micrometre thickness range is referred to as ultra-thin glass. One of the high-end glasses is ultra-thin glass, which is thinner than a single human hair strand. Glass has advantages over other materials such as metals, plastics, and silicon because of its smaller size. Superior optical quality, chemical consistency, thermal stability, and resilience are just a few of the benefits. The substrate has plastic-like qualities due to the properties bestowed onto it. It is a popular choice in smart gadgets due to its great elasticity, flexibility, and scratch resistance. Ultra-thin glass is extensively used in consumer electronic products such as LCD & OLED displays, TVs, touch modules of touchscreens, solar panels, semiconductors, etc. The ultra-thin glasses come in a variety of sizes, from micrometres to millimetres. Because of its size, the glass is perfect for carrying gadgets like as tablets, computers, cameras, and security cameras. Electrochromic windows and mirrors, LEDs, and sophisticated packaging are just a few of the applications for these glasses.

Download a PDF sample copy of the report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/420003/request-sample

The global ultra-thin glass market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to its qualities like abrasion and corrosion resistance, flexibility, gas barrier capabilities, surface smoothness, and transparency. Ultra-thin glass plays a significant role in the electronics sector. It can be used in touch and display panels, electronic and optical sensors, energy storage devices, semiconductors, and organic electronics like oxygen and moisture barriers because of these qualities which can help in growth of the ultra-thin glass market. New entrants in the market are being limited by crucial production processes and large capital investments as a result of technological advancements and need for creative goods to suit diverse requirements of ultra-thin glass products. In the future years, the market for ultra-thin glass in solar devices is likely to gain numerous new opportunities.

Key players operating in global ultra-thin glass market include AGC Inc., Nippon Electric Glass, Corning Inc., Schott AG, CSG Holding, Nippon Sheet Glass, and Central Glass Co., Ltd. To keep up with the fierce market competition, major competitors have used new launches, collaborations, and acquisitions. AGC Inc. and Nippon Electric Glass are some of the key manufacturers operating in ultra-thin glass market.

For instance, in May 2014, AGC expanded their product line into diverse applications by launching SPOOL, an ultra-thin sheet glass used in flexible displays, organic LEDs, and touch screens.

Fusion segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 40.9% in the year 2020

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global ultra-thin glass market is segmented into fusion, down-draw, and float. Fusion segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 40.9% in the year 2020. Unlike other types of glass, fusion glass is more cost-effective and saves money in post-production phases, which is why it is more popular among producers. Because of the widespread adoption of this method by Chinese manufacturers, the float technique will continue to dominate the ultra-thin glass market.

To Know More, View the Complete Research Report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/ultra-thin-glass-market-by-manufacturing-process-fusion-down-draw-420003.html

Touch panel display segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.15% in the year 2020

On the basis of product, the global ultra-thin glass market is segmented into touch panel display, semiconductor substrate, and fingerprint sensor. Touch panel display segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.15% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the consumer gadgets, such as LEDs and LCDs, which are driving up the demand.

Regional Segment of Ultra-thin glass Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global ultra-thin glass market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2020, Asia Pacific was the largest regional segment, accounting for 68.5 percent of total volume. The rise in demand for flat panel displays, particularly in China, India, and South Korea, is credited with the increase. China is home to about half of the world's flat panel display manufacturing factories, followed by South Korea. The United States dominated the ultra-thin glass market in North America in 2020 owing to its massive semiconductor sector. In 2020, the country accounted for roughly 48 percent of the worldwide semiconductor market share, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Before purchasing, inquire or customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/420003

About the report:

The global ultra-thin glass market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

Contact Us