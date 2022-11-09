Digital Printing Packaging Market 2022 Future Growth, Segmentation & Revenue Report discussed in a new report
Digital Printing Packaging Market is expected to hit US$ 47 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital printing packaging market has been significantly growing with the higher adoption of these digital printing packaging products from various end-use industries. Digital printing provides production flexibility, packaging personalization, and fast time to market etc. benefits. It is becoming more attractive to brand owners and packaging converters, due to a variety of equipment improvements. The rapid growth and success of digital print is prompting brands to experiment with marketing, improving approval ratings and brand loyalty from consumers also meeting new regulatory demands and evolving new business models.
Key companies profiled in this research study are:
• Mondi
• Xerox Corporation
• Traco Packaging
• The BoxMaker
• Huhtamaki Global
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Digital Printing Packaging market in important regions. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.
Digital Printing Packaging Market Segmentation:
Printing Inks
• Solvent- Based
• UV-Based
• Aqueous
• Others
Packaging Type
• Corrugated
• Folding Cartons
• Flexible Packaging
• Labels
• Others
End-use Industry
• Food And Beverage
• Pharmaceuticals
• Personal Care and Cosmetics
• Others
Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific (APAC)
• South & Central America
• Middle East & Africa
Growth opportunities from emerging economies:
In countries such as India, China, and Brazil, the markets for digital printing packaging is growing. The growth in per capita income, industrialization, and technological advancements in manufacturing is leading to tremendous growth of the digital printing packaging market. Rising living standard of people and changes in lifestyles in these countries contribute to the growth of the convenience packaging market and this creates a positive impact on the digital printing packaging market growth. Further, the strong growth of the various end-use industries such as food & beverage, personal care and cosmetics in emerging economies is also fuelling the market growth.
Major Key Points of Digital Printing Packaging Market
• Digital Printing Packaging Market Overview
• Digital Printing Packaging Market Competition
• Digital Printing Packaging Market, Revenue and Price Trend
• Digital Printing Packaging Market Analysis by Application
• Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Printing Packaging Market
• Market Dynamics
• Methodology and Data Source
Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape Digital Printing Packaging market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.
NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
