Industrial Gloves Market Growth Sturdy at 7.5% CAGR to Outstrip $ 16,119.54 Mn by 2028- TheInsightPartners.com

Industrial Gloves Market is driven by rising prevalence of viral outbreaks, infectious diseases and increasing awareness regarding health and safety measures.NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The scope of our recent study on the “Industrial Gloves Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Disposable and Reusable), Material (Natural Rubber, Vinyl, Polyethylene, Nitrile, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Construction, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, and Others)” includes the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis, along with the identification of significant market players and their key developments.
The industrial gloves market was valued at US$ 9,174.06 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16,119.54 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. Materials such as natural rubber, vinyl, polyethylene, and nitrile are used to manufacture industrial gloves. The quality testing for gloves involves various inspections, and different processes are used to check the weak spots and holes. Further, industrial gloves find application in different industries such as manufacturing, construction, food & beverages, oil & gas, healthcare, and pharmaceutical. The global industrial gloves market is mainly driven by the increasing use of gloves in different industries. In 2020, the Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global industrial gloves market.
Disposable gloves are largely used in the healthcare industry. Disposable gloves outline the primary component to serve a longstanding need for cleaner practices and barrier protection in healthcare. Healthcare workers heavily use these gloves when they contact blood, body tissues, body fluids, broken skin, mucous membranes, and others. Doctors, nurses, general medical practitioners, and surgeons extensively use disposable exam gloves as a protective barrier between them and their patients.
Industrial Gloves Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
3M; Ansell Limited; Carolina Glove & Safety Company; Cementex Products, Inc.; Cintas Corporation; Honeywell International Inc.; International Plastics Inc.; Southern Glove, Inc.; Superior Glove; and Workwear Outfitters, LLC are some of the major players operating in the global industrial gloves market. Players operating in the global industrial gloves market are constantly focusing on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches. These market players are highly focused on developing high high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill the customer’s requirements.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Gloves Market
Many economies were affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market also experienced the tremors of the disturbed raw material supply chains. The disruptions in the raw material supply chain and reduced demand from different industries adversely impacted the growth of the market. Further, North America has a lot of industries that use industrial gloves, and the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on manufacturing, construction, chemical industries negatively impacted the demand for gloves from these industries. However, the pandemic created opportunities for gloves manufacturers to increase their production lines and produce more gloves to fulfill the demand for gloves for medical and healthcare usage.
Based on type, the global market is segmented into disposable and reusable. Based on material, the global market is segmented into natural rubber, vinyl, polyethylene, nitrile, and others. The global market, based on end-use industry, is segmented into manufacturing, construction, food & beverages, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, and others. By geography, the global market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. North America includes countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific includes China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of the MEA. South & Central America includes Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America.
Based on end-use industry, the global industrial gloves market is segmented into manufacturing, construction, food & beverages, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, and others. The manufacturing segment held the largest share of the global industrial gloves market in 2020. Industrial gloves are being increasingly used in the manufacturing industry as it includes the usage of heavy machinery for production that requires industrial gloves for safety. The strong regulations and regulatory norms for reducing work-related accidents led to a rise in demand for various types of industrial gloves in the manufacturing industry.
The global industrial gloves market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global market in 2020. Major factors driving the industrial gloves market growth in the Asia Pacific region are the high demand for gloves from the healthcare industry and the strong electronics and construction industries. Strong electronics and construction industries in countries such as China and India create a huge demand for industrial gloves. Moreover, players operating in Asia Pacific industrial gloves market are focusing on adopting different strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches, thereby fueling the market growth in the region.
