In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Projected to Cross USD 121.31 Billion by 2030 - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market size was USD 98.00 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market size was USD 98.00 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rise in prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) will also create an increasing need for molecular diagnostic IVD tools, resulting in driving revenue growth of the market.

In vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests allow for identification of microorganisms that cause infectious diseases as well as susceptibility testing to determine the best treatment. Non-infectious diseases can also be detected using in-vitro diagnostics, which is another important factor increasing demand for diagnostic and test kits over the projected period. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, leading manufacturers have recently taken important steps to enhance patient access to coronavirus diagnostic testing in laboratories, hospitals, and other testing sites across the U.S,, to guide patient care and preserve public health. Furthermore, unprecedented global collaboration with the primary goal of accelerating COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines development, manufacture, and equitable access is a major factor likely to support and drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/4520

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The instruments segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. Instruments used in in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) are medical tools that conduct tests on samples of body materials, such as tissues, blood, urine, and stool, to find diseases and infections. When examining specimens, such as donated blood and tissues from human body, instruments may contain control materials, kits, apparatuses, pieces of equipment, devices, or systems that are utilized alone or in combination.

Molecular diagnostics are increasingly used to assist patient management, from diagnosis to treatment in fields such as infectious disease, cancer, and congenital abnormalities. In addition, rapid development of molecular techniques in clinical laboratories is a result of rising demand for genomic and genetic information. In addition to screening and detection of viruses, molecular diagnostics are being used for treatment guidance and monitoring.

The infectious disease segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period, owing to an increase in infectious diseases such as HIV, Sex-Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and TB.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This is due to increasing number of people in this region becoming aware of healthcare issues and are seeking early diagnoses. In addition, a huge patient population, uptick in chronic diseases requiring IVD testing, and enhanced healthcare facilities are other factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Competitive Outlook of the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

The globla In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market study focuses on the revenue growth trajectories of the leading companies in this market. This section of the report throws light on the highly competitive landscape of the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market, pointing out the major players. The report further discusses the strategic initiatives undertaken by each of these market players, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new product launches, new business deals, and technological innovations.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BIOMÉRIEUX, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sysmex, Quidel Corporation, and Charles River Laboratories.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/4520

The report is inclusive of product type outlook, application spectrum, end-use outlook, technology landscape, regional market analysis, and competitive overview.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Instruments

Reagents & Kits

Services

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Immunochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Microbiology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Cardiac Diseases

Immune System Disorders

HIV/AIDS

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Clinical Laboratories

Academic and Medical Schools

Point-of-Care Testing Centers

Hospitals

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4520

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.