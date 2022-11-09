Collagen and Gelatin Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing preference of consumers toward a healthy and protein-rich diet is a key factor driving collagen & gelatin market revenue growth

Collagen and Gelatin Market Size – USD 4787.8 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Collagen & Gelatin Market size reached USD 4787.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research Increasing high-value funding and investments for research & development projects by leading players, growing preference of consumers toward protein-rich diet, and a rising number of surgical procedures are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Rising consumer health awareness is driving the growth of the collagen & gelatin market, as collagen & gelatin intake allows for moisturized skin, which is a key concern among the growing elderly population. Collagen also aids in blood coagulation, wound healing, and nervous system protection, and is in great demand for medicinal applications. Collagen is mostly used as an easy-to-digest nutritional supplement that can be combined with coffee or tea, blended into a smoothie, and mixed with sauces and soups. Additionally, consumption of gelatin is increasing owing to the presence of vegetarian and vegan as well as gluten-free gelatin which is driving revenue growth of the market.

On 27 September 2019, a new skincare supplement which is the world’s first ASC-certified collagen product was launched in Sweden. Launched by Inekogruppen at an annual event for the LIFE Europe health food store chain in Sweden under the brand name NORDBO Kollagen, the product will be available in Life stores which is the biggest health food chain in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. The product will also be sold at the health food chain Hälsokraft, Bodystore.com, Åhléns Lifestyle Stores, and the beauty store Lyko.se. Collagen is present in the supplement, which supports healthy skin, hair, and nails. The collagen is derived from ASC-certified pangasius and was created in collaboration with the Danish business Engredo ApS. Collagen is generated from fish skin, which is removed as a byproduct of the filleting process.

Untapped demand in several markets in emerging countries and increasing Research & Development (R&D) are contributing significantly to opening up revenue growth opportunities for major companies. However, the availability of substitute biomaterials and stringent food regulations towards animal-origin food additives are expected to provide restraints to some extent over the forecast period.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

GELITA AG, Collagen Solutions Plc, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., Integra LifeSciences, DSM, Zimmer Biomet, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc., and WEISHARDT.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Porcine segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Gelatin extracted from pigskin is one of the most commercially utilized gelatin on a global scale owing to its cost-effectiveness. Porcine gelatin contains a high amount of amino acid which is one of the major factors for increasing utilization in confectionery desserts, beverages, meat, and dairy among others. Moreover, rapid adoption of porcine for various clinical treatments such as dermatology, and bones owing to its excellent amino acid profile is increasing revenue growth of the segment.

Food & beverage segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of gelatin-based food products and supplements for protein-rich diets is driving revenue growth of the segment. The colloid property of gelatin prevents the crystallization of ice and sugar which is increasing demand for the manufacturing of dairy products and frozen foods.

Gelatin segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period. Gelatin products provide a wide range of bloom and viscosity values which are highly utilized in the manufacturing of food products which is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of the segment. Marshmallows contain around 1.5% of gelatin which is sufficient to restrain the crystallization of sugar thereby keeping them soft and chewy. Increasing consumption of chewy candies and gelatin desserts is increasing the demand for gelatin as it improves the consistency, stability, and elasticity of products. In food industry, gelatin is highly utilized for gelling, and emulsifying purposes to enhance the food texture as well as manage various issues related to the manufacturing of food.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Increased government funding, growing healthcare facilities, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, and innovative treatments are a few of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market. Moreover, rising consumer awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of collagen & gelatin is further contributing to the growing market in Asia Pacific. Collagen is utilized in numerous food processing sectors in this region for various end-use benefits such as improving the shelf life of foods and drinks as well as maintaining the finished product's texture and nutritional content. Furthermore, the growing elderly population in countries such as China, Japan, and India is expected to drive up the demand for collagen supplements, which aid in the treatment of osteoarthritis.

On 21 February 2022, Nestle Health Science completely acquires Vital Proteins which is the market leader in collagen in the U.S. and a leading lifestyle and wellness platform offering supplements, beverages, and food products.

Emergen Research has segmented global collagen & gelatin market on the basis of source, application, product, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Bovine

Porcine

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical

Food & beverage

Cosmetic

Nutraceuticals

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Gelatin

Peptide

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Collagen and Gelatin market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Collagen and Gelatin industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Collagen and Gelatin market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Collagen and Gelatin industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

