mxHERO Announces General Availability (GA) of New Drag & Drop Feature for Email into the Box Content Cloud
mxHERO enables users to "drag-and-drop" one or more emails and their attachments into Box
Today, we further extend mxHERO's capabilities by offering end-users a new and creative way to get their content out of email and up into the Box Content Cloud”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, San Francisco-based mxHERO, Incorporated, creator of the Mail2Cloud digital bridge technology, announced a new capability allowing email users to drag and drop select emails and attachments from their email inbox directly into the Box Content Cloud.
— Donald R. Hammons, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, mxHERO
mxHERO enables users to "drag-and-drop" one or more emails and their attachments into Box. Emails can be dragged directly from any non-web email client, like Outlook or MacMail, into any Box folder exposed in the Box Web user interface or Box Drive. The new feature works on all devices, including iOS/Android mobile devices and laptops.
During the "save" action, mxHERO optimizes the email for the Box environment by converting the message into a PDF document, stripping out and securely linking any attachments, and preserving the email in its original format for compliance and further communication collaboration. Furthermore, all content is saved with key metadata enabling powerful eDiscovery using Box's native search capabilities.
"At mxHERO, we believe it is time to disrupt email as we know it in favor of a more sustainable, secure, compliant, and intelligent future of work. Our Mail2Cloud platform empowers centralized management of this very risky albeit ubiquitous technology so that end-users can focus on their jobs instead of worrying about whether their use of email will create non-compliance or security risks for their firms. Today, we further extend mxHERO's capabilities by offering end-users a new and creative way to get their content out of email and up into the Box Content Cloud, where it is not only more valuable but where it is also more secure!" said mxHERO's Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Donald R. Hammons.
This new feature from mxHERO is available at no cost for existing customers and can be activated in BETA via a support ticket request to support@mxhero.com. For new customers, it can be activated upon request during any new mxHERO implementation. Full General Availability from within the mxHERO Admin Console for customers and partners is expected in Q1 CY 2023.
About mxHERO
mxHERO is a San Francisco, California-based firm with global operations in Europe, Israel, N. America, and Asia-Pac. mxHERO is a three-time winner of the Astors Platinum Award (2019, 2020, and 2021) for Best U.S.Homeland Email Security Application and a former Box Elite Partner of the Year. The company's flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service that automates the capture and intelligent routing of email and email attachments to targeted cloud content management platforms. mxHERO compliments existing security and cloud solutions by intelligently capturing all emails and email attachments (both inbound and outbound traffic (or from at-rest systems) from any device type, operating system, or platform) with no end-user intervention or workflow disruption. The company's digital bridge also provides workflow automation, email-based content insights, and automation of governance and retention policies. By auto-extracting sensitive email-based content, the security threat surface for customers resulting from email system breach events is reduced or eliminated. mxHERO's sustainability program allows CO2 carbon offset credits by eliminating CO2 processing overhead for inflight email payloads. Applications developed for mxHERO's Mail2Cloud platform work with any email management program, including Gmail, Office365, and Microsoft Exchange/Outlook. The system integrates natively with leading cloud platforms, including Google Workspace (Drive), Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft Sharepoint, Egnyte, Dropbox Business, and the Box Content Cloud. More than 13,000 companies and over 1,000,000 users have enhanced their email management and security capabilities with mxHERO's solutions.
Bruno Santos
mxHERO Inc.
+1 415-942-8211
email us here