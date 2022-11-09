School Uniform Market is Predicted to Reach USD 58,950.69 million by 2028 | Grow CAGR of 6.3% Says, The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners
Various Government Initiatives for Improving Education Sector to Escalate School Uniform Market GrowthNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest market study on "School Uniform Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Topwear, Bottomwear, Footwear, and Others), Category (Boys and Girls), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others)," the school uniform market size was valued at US$ 38,505.66 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 58,950.69 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the school uniform market growth and prominent players and their developments in the market.
School uniform is an important category of the children's clothing industry. There is a growth in the children population and a low infant mortality rate in many countries. This results in an increase in the school-going population, thereby boosting the school uniform market growth. However, there is a growing adoption of online learning and blended learning. With the advent of the internet and new technologies, being physically present in a classroom is no longer the only way to learn. It is not mandatory for students to wear school uniforms for most schools while attending online classes. Hence, the growing adoption of online learning and blended learning may restrain the school uniform market growth.
The key players operating in the global school uniform market include French Toast; Elder Manufacturing Company, Inc.; Winterbottom's Schoolwear; Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company; Trutex Limited; John Lewis plc; The Uniform Company; Fraylich School Uniforms; Flash Uniforms; and Alinta.
In New Zealand, the government announced a plan to build new schools and classrooms for up to 100,000 children by 2030. The government has also released specific growth plans for Auckland and Tai Tokerau. It includes funding for a new primary school in Auckland. Over the years, India has also improved access to education across the country. According to the World Bank, between 2004–2005 and 2018–2019, the number of children going to school increased from 219 million to 248 million. Hence, an increase in governments across countries taking up various initiatives to improve the education sector is boosting the school uniform market growth.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on School Uniform Market Growth
Many economies were affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and the subsequent lockdown of numerous manufacturing facilities in the countries have negatively influenced the growth of various markets. The ongoing pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the school uniform market. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school uniform manufacturers and sellers have faced severe losses as schools remain closed. Uniform sellers and manufacturers have suffered from unbearable losses. Sellers and manufacturers had a massive stock of unsold goods. However, with the schools reopening in various countries around the globe, sales are increasing gradually.
Various Government Initiatives for Improving Education Sector
Several governments are taking up initiatives to improve the education sector. In June 2020, the UK prime minister announced a transformative 10-year school rebuilding program supported by over US$ 1.3 billion in funding. As part of the prime minister’s plan to level up opportunities for all, the investment will be targeted at school buildings in the worst condition across England. Moreover, China has made significant investments in the improvement of the education sector and in the expansion to access to education for the general public. In order to ensure that people in remote locations or families with financial difficulties have access to educational facilities, the country has paid special attention. Thus, an increase in various government initiatives for improving the education sector is driving the school uniform market.
Based on product type, the global school uniform market is segmented into topwear, bottomwear, footwear, and others. In terms of category, the global school uniform market is segmented into boys and girls. Based on distribution channel, the school uniform market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. By geography, the school uniform market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. North America includes countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific includes countries like China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA. South and Central America includes Brazil, Argentina and, the Rest of South and Central America.
