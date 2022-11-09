Acentec, a 17-year-old technology services company, has expanded their training program beyond HIPAA and cybersecurity training

HIPAA Security Suite, a leader in HIPAA compliance training, announces its newest HIPAA training module, "Efficient And Interactive HIPAA Compliance Training To Avoid Fines." The new module provides a comprehensive list of HIPAA training resources that address the new HIPAA Omnibus Rule, which will become effective on May 11, 2018.

The new training module covers the following topics, pertinent to American medical professionals:

Define HIPAA Law

Describe rights granted to individuals according to HIPAA

Differentiate between the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, and Breach Notification Rule

Explore Penalties for Violations

Identify Protected Health Information (PHI)

Recognize how HIPAA applies to Covered Entities and Business Associates

Explain best practices for how and when to use PHI and how to avoid an ePHI data breach

Limits for Marketing and Fundraising

The new training module also includes updated harassment and discrimination training. The updated harassment and discrimination training includes a new section on harassment of transgender individuals as well as a more in-depth discussion on gender

"Our new HIPAA Security Suite offers additional resources to keep your organization compliant," said Jeff Mongelli, CEO of Acentec. "Now you can train employees in harassment and discrimination prevention in addition to your HIPAA training needs."

The new course is mobile-friendly for healthcare professionals that are frequently traveling to various destinations. Course material can be delivered through email and text as well as the website. The highly accessible nature of the content allows healthcare workers to complete courses from any location, boosting completion rates and ensuring compliance for the medical organization.

Superior Employee Training Experience

We are shaking up the status quo with training courses inspired by the content consumption habits of modern learners. Our best-in-class and interactive courses keep learners engaged and interested.

Additional Compliance Training We Offer:

Harassment & Discrimination (multiple U.S. states and Canada)

Bystander Intervention

Active Shooter Response

Code of Conduct

COVID-19 Safety

Cybersecurity

Diversity & Inclusion

Unconscious Bias

HIPAA

Human Trafficking

Leadership

Anti-Bribery & Anti-Corruption

Bloodborne Pathogens

Workplace Violence

Wage & Hour

Microaggressions

Training Beneficiaries

The new training is beneficial to all executives, managers, employees, providers, administrative staff, and anyone else who might be involved in handling protected health information on behalf of a covered entity. The new training covers HIPAA Privacy Rule and the HIPAA Security Rule.

About HIPAA Security Suite

HIPAA Security Suite has been helping medical organizations and medical business associates achieve and maintain HIPAA compliance since 2013. HIPAA Security Suite offers HIPAA Compliance Services (https://hipaasecuritysuite.com/our-services/) including, but not limited to, HIPAA Documentation, Risk Assessment, Staff Training, Remediation, HIPAA Emergency Response Team, HIPAA Audit Response Team, Backup and Disaster Recovery, and IT Support Services. HIPAA Security Suite's primary objective is to help medical organizations thrive under the constant threat of security breach and data loss.