According to CMi Global A2 Milk Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 4.80 Billion By 2030 At 8% CAGR

The A2 Milk Market was at US$ 2.2 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 4.80 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 8% between 2022 and 2030.

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global A2 Milk Market was estimated at USD 2.2 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4.80 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2030.

A2 Milk Market: Overview

A2 milk is the milk that has the A2 beta-casein polypeptide. It contains 12% higher protein and about 25% extra vitamin A compared to the other milk available on the market. In addition, it includes 30% extra cream and 33% more vitamin D. Infant growth is well-assisted due to the consumption of A2 milk, which has high nutrient content. It is easily digestible, so mothers prefer it for their infants. They contain more protein, and they happen to be a great source of calcium

A2 Milk Market: Growth Drivers

In recent years there has been an increase in awareness regarding the benefits of consuming A2 milk. The availability of yogurt made with the use ofA2 milk will also help grow the market. As it is a nutritional product, the demand for this milk will grow in the coming years. Consumption is expected to grow due to the increasing number of lactose-intolerant people. In addition, cases of histamine have been registered in children and cognitive disorders with the consumption of A1 milk, which is expected to be another reason the market is expected to grow in the coming years. In addition, increased consumption of A2 milk in infants will help grow the market.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the A2 Milk market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the A2 Milk market was valued at around USD 2.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.80 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) Many cows that provide A2 milk are available in the Asia Pacific region. A2 dairy is produced mainly through the cows that are available in India. But the production of milk is less than the production of milk from the cows seen in the western region. As a result, a huge gap is created between demand and supply. Moreover, asA2 milk is costlier than A1 milk, market growth will be hampered.

D) Consumption of A1 milk leads to heart disease, diabetes as well as obesity, and all these factors will provide excellent opportunities for the growth of the A2 milk market. Furthermore, cases of cognitive disorders, as well as histamine, will also offer opportunities for market growth. In addition, prolonged consumption of A1 milk is associated with several conditions, and all of these shall provide good opportunities for developing the day-to-milk market in the coming years.

E) A2 milk is expensive, and the unavailability of this milk is another factor that will pose a significant challenge to the market’s growth in the coming years. As other alternatives and cheaper alternatives are available in the market, the development of the A2 milk market will be affected.



Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the largest share of the A2 milk market in the coming years. The A2 milk sector has grown significantly in recent years and will continue to grow well in the coming years for the Asia Pacific region. A more extensive consumer base in the Asia Pacific region will help increase the market. In addition, raising awareness about the health benefits of consuming this milk will also lead to market growth. In the countries like India and China, the consumption of this milk is expected to be maximum.

As the cows that provide A2 milk are available on a larger scale in this region, the demand for various products made with the use ofA2 milk is expected to grow in this region. Apart from the market growth in the Asia Pacific region, the change is also likely to be good in the European area. This is because the dairy industry has developed to a great extent in this region. Increased use of this milk in the confectionery and bakery products for the nations like France, the UK, and Germany will help in the growth of the A2 milk market in the coming years period extensive growth in the demand for A2 milk will be seen in the coming years due to the developmental activities and the research activities associated with this type of milk.

Key Players

The A2 Milk Company (New Zealand)

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF) (India)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Ripley Farms (U.S.)

Godrej Jersey (India)

PROVILAC Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Freedom Foods Group (Australia)

Vinamilk (Vietnam)

Erden Creamery Private Limited (India)

The A2 Milk Market is segmented as follows:

By Packaging

Cartons

Glass bottles, plastic bottles

Cans

Plastic pouches

By Product

Liquid

Powder

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Online stores

Convenience and grocery stores

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

