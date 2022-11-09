According to CMi Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market Size & Forecast to Surpass US$ 450 Mn By 2030

Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market was estimated at USD 14 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 450 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 90% between 2022 and 2030.

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market: Overview

The key factors propelling the growth of the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging systems market are the rising demand for fast-charging infrastructure for EVs, the expansion of wireless charging infrastructure in European nations, the prevalence of range anxiety, and the standardization of wireless EV charging systems. Major retail MNCs and shared mobility operators worldwide are projected to deploy autonomous vehicles more frequently in public transportation and logistics in the upcoming years, creating considerable growth potential for market participants.

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market: Growth Drivers

The market has increased significantly due to a growing population, rising market demands, and better-developed technologies. The rapid adoption of newly developed innovative technologies with additional benefits from wireless electric vehicle charging, including simplicity of use, absence of carbon dioxide emissions and improvement of the global environment, higher efficiency, low maintenance costs, and reduced shock effects. The vehicle’s battery gets charged through the transfer of electricity from one magnetic coil to another. Electric car wireless charging uses batteries the same size and weight as those used in practical vehicles. These two factors together account for a significant drop in the price of electric automobiles.

Growing demand and more consumer knowledge have allowed the market to expand significantly. Market participants play a significant role in new inventions across regions, and ongoing research and development have helped to improve wireless electric vehicle charging with high market demand.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 90% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems market was valued at around USD 14 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 450 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) Based on type segmentation, the static wireless EV charging systems segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in 2021.

D) Based on application segmentation, the commercial wireless EV charging systems segment was the top revenue-generating category in 2021.

E) Based on technology segmentation, the inductive wireless EV charging systems segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

F) Based on geography/region, the Europe region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.



Regional Landscape

The global market for wireless EV charging has expanded due to rising electric car sales in European nations and rising demand for wireless EV charging solutions. However, the high upfront cost of wireless EV charging and the high price of integration limit market expansion. On the other hand, the market participants would have new chances due to the increased demand for high-power contactless inductive charging.

Key Players

Toyota Motor Corporation

TGOOD Global Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Momentum Dynamics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tesla

Continental AG

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

ZTE Corporation

WiTricity Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies

Renesas electronics

Powermat Technologies

Nidec mobility corporation

Evatran group

The Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market is segmented as follows:

By Power Supply

Less than 11 kW

More than 50 kW

11 kW to 50 kW

By Type

Dynamic

Static

By Component

Base Pads

Vehicle Pads

Power Control Units

Battery Management Systems

By Technology

Capacitive Wireless EV Charging Systems

Permanent Magnet Gear Wireless EV Charging Systems

Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems

Resonant Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems

By Propulsion

BEV

PHEV

By Application

Commercial

Residential

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

