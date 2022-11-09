According to CMi Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market Size, Forecast,Share & Analysis Surpass US$ 19.5 Bn By 2030

Custom Market Insights

Electric Bus Charging Station Market was at US$ 2.2 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 19.5 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 31.5% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the study, The Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market was estimated at USD 2.2 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 19.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 31.5% between 2022 and 2030.

Electric Bus Charging Station Market: Overview

into the public transportation infrastructure. Two essential parts of the charging infrastructure are charging solutions and power infrastructure. Electric buses entirely rely on commercial charging infrastructure, unlike other vehicle categories like cars and two-wheelers that may have “home” charging infrastructure (charging points installed at domestic premises). The charging infrastructure mainly supports large battery capacity and high charging output ratings (100 kWh, 200 kWh, or more). In addition, the infrastructure includes charging software for demand management, grid communication, load balancing, and operation monitoring.

Electric Bus Charging Station Market: Growth Drivers

The growing usage of electric buses in public transportation, the expansion of government funding programs, and the expansion of government plans for the electrification of public transport are the main drivers of the global market for electric bus charging stations.

Around the world, various governments are launching projects to transition the automotive fleet from petroleum-based to electric. Different nations offer incentives and set rules to encourage the use of electric vehicles. For example, governments in the European Union are launching significant measures to choose automobiles powered by green energy. Market expansion and technological optimization are the key objectives of EU policy regarding electric buses.

Key Insights:

C) Based on charger type segmentation, the onboard segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in 2021.

D) Based on type segmentation, the depot charging segment was the top revenue-generating category in 2021.

E) Based on power segmentation, the less than 50 kW segment was the top revenue-generating category in 2021.

F) Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.



Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the largest and fastest-growing market during the projection period. The Asia Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Some of the economies in the world that are expanding the fastest are found in this region, including China and India. The governments of these developing nations have taken several steps to entice major OEMs to build electric vehicle charging stations in their domestic markets after realizing the potential for growth in the global electric bus charging station market. For instance, charging network providers for EV charging stations have partnered with several OEMs to advertise free EV charging for EV drivers.

Key Players

ABB

Furrer+Frey AG.

Siemens

ALSTOM

Heliox

PROTERRA

Momentum Dynamics Corporation

ElectReon

Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.)

The Electric Bus Charging Station Market is segmented as follows:

By Charger

Off-board

Onboard

By Type

Depot Charging

Opportunity Charging

Inductive Charging

By Power

Less than 50 kW

50–150 kW

151–450 kW

More than 450 kW

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

