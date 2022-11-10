South African Educators Graduate Training to Improve Education Using Tools for Life
More than 50 educators graduate from the Learner Support Professional Development seminar to help students overcome barriers to learning and other social issues
These courses opened up my eyes to the real causes of problems and solutions in our society.”KYALAMI, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, more than 50 educators converged at Castle Kyalami in Midrand to graduate from the Learner Support Professional Development seminar provided by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. The program known as Tools for Life equips educators with skills to help students overcome what seems to be the impossible barriers learning and other social issues such as bullying, substance abuse, conflict, low self-esteem and more.
— West Johannesburg Educator
In attendance were educators from various districts of Education in West Johannesburg. Motivated to bring this knowledge to others, the new graduates expressed much joy during the prestigious ceremony.
Extremely concerned by the state of education in the country, the educators attended the Learner Support workshop earlier and dedicated the recent school holidays to empowering themselves with Learner Support tools called Tools for Life from L. Ron Hubbard so they can better assist their students who face learning barriers.
The graduation began with a warm welcome from the Public Affairs Director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, Sandile Hlayisi who stated, “There is nothing we cannot achieve as a society if we all work together”. The graduates were extremely proud to be officially graduating from this life-changing training.
One of the Educators from the Johannesburg West District expressed her joy and said “I have been an educator for over 10 years, I have many certificates and degrees; I studied abroad in the UK, and my passion to educate has led me to teach in every province of South Africa. And let me tell you, the Tools for Life courses validated everything I have learned throughout my years of experience. They helped me recognize true information from false and they taught me how to really trust the knowledge I have. They are far more valuable than my formal education because they have actually given me the answers to life. These courses opened up my eyes to the real causes of problems and solutions in our society. This has been a spiritual journey for me and what I got out of it is that it is never too late to learn and develop yourself.”
Another educator shared how she has used the Tools for Life training to improve her life. She said, “I would say the 19 Tool for Life courses are a guide to life. Facing challenges is not, but I was able to take these tools and use them to navigate through my challenges and I get through them. So doing these courses helped me change my mindset of 'oh, things are difficult, and I'm just going to give up'. These tools helped me to say, ‘there is something that I can do about it - and there is always something that I can do about it’ and that's what I've learned from the Tools for Life.”
Another educator who has applied the Tools for Life in her classroom testified to the results and said, “I'm an educator and The Tools for Life really changed my classroom - meaning the students’ behavior and the principals of the class. We get different kinds of students who cause chaos and bully others but, with the Tools for Life, I have been able to instill values into my class.”
She added, “I was bullied growing up so I am passionate about teaching my children how to treat one another and I have been doing that with these tools. Before every class I go over one of the Tools with my class. And if I forget, they remind me, 'hey teacher K! What Tool are we learning about today?' We cover a different topic every lesson. The most important achievement for me has been Communication. I have taught them how to communicate and now they really know how to listen to each other. I have really enjoyed this experience and instilling the values from the Tools for Life into my class. It makes me emotional to think about, it really means a lot.”
The well-acclaimed Learner Support Seminars have attracted educators from all levels of education across Gauteng and other provinces. In stating the purpose for this, Sandile Hlayisi of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers said, “Educators are the backbone and creators of the future of our country. What they instill in our kids will determine the course this country is going to take. Education is crucial and they work very hard to take care of our youth, the least we can do is provide them with skills beyond their formal education to tackle the issues we face in the sectors’.
