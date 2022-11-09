THEVOZ & Partners Named Top Tax Law Firm
I am very proud that our entire team has received such a prestigious honor to recognize their extraordinary commitment to providing the highest-quality tax consulting and representation.”LAUSANNE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THEVOZ & Partners, formerly THEVOZ Avocats, has been named a top tax law firm by Swiss BILANZ Best Tax Lawyers for 2023. This year more than 12,000 companies in Switzerland were invited to participate in the annual BILANZ survey to choose the top tax law firms. BILANZ is a leading biweekly business magazine published in Zurich, Switzerland. 2023 ranking of Switzerland's best tax and fiduciary experts.
Olivier Thévoz, Managing Partner of THEVOZ & Partners, said, “I am very proud that our entire team has received such a prestigious honor to recognize their extraordinary commitment to providing the highest-quality tax consulting and tax representation with personalized attention.” He added, “It also further confirms for our clients that they have selected the right partner to trust for handling their tax matters.”
Le Temps, the Swiss French-language daily newspaper, reported in its 4 November 2022 edition announcing the 2023 BILANZ award winners that there has been renewed focus on tax law by businesses in Switzerland recently because Swiss tax authorities are now cracking down more vigorously. The article further pointed out that in the past, tax offices believed that taxpayers were acting according to the rules, but recently the trust has diminished and there has been a shift to feeling that taxpayers do not declare everything correctly. That has led authorities to often ask for an endless list of documents. In addition, the article points out that tax authorities are now looking at future tax increases. The recent renewed focus of the tax authorities makes selecting a top-rated, experienced tax law firm even more crucial for Swiss businesses.
The Le Temps article and entire BILANZ 2023 ranking of Switzerland's best tax and fiduciary experts, including THEVOZ & Partners (THEVOZ Avocats) can be seen at https://www.letemps.ch/economie/classement-2023-meilleurs-experts-fiscaux-fiduciaires-suisse-fisc-serre-vis#huit-anchor-cabinets-juridiques-jusqua-9-employes
About THEVOZ & Partners
Born when the partners of the Swiss law firm Heim Paschoud Thévoz Weniger, founded in 1875 by Louis Paschoud, created a new law firm specializing in the field of tax law, THEVOZ & Partners has grown to become a highly recognized boutique international law firm specializing in tax representation and complex business litigation.
At THEVOZ & Partners, we are master attorneys and litigators with the courage to take on the most challenging of circumstances. Our lawyers take the time necessary to fully understand your matter and provide you with competent, quality representation regardless of the size or magnitude of your case and we keep you informed every step of the journey. THEVOZ & Partners provides you with capable, competent, and courageous representation that is strong enough to get you to the other side no matter the complexity of your case. Our English and French-speaking lawyers seamlessly guide you through the legal minefield of international business and tax law matters. They also provide guidance and representation in compliance matters, regulatory consulting, financial law (banking, cryptocurrency, blockchain), technology law, and arbitration matters. Our firm is based on the concept of personalized attention and responsive service which is not found when working with larger law firms. We provide the knowledge, experience, understanding, and preparation that you need for the achievement of your desired result, and we keep you informed every step of the journey. We fight until the end to achieve the outcome that is right and just for you.
THEVOZ & Partners has offices in Lausanne, Switzerland, and Austin, Texas, in the United States. More information about THEVOZ & Partners can be obtained at www.thevozpartners.com or on the THEVOZ & Partners LinkedIn page at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thevozpartners
