China’s Jiangxi Province Takes Lead in the Country’s VR Industry Boom
China's first VR industry base was launched in Jiangxi in 2016, and a VR industry cluster is now taking shape.NANCHANG, JIANGXI, CHINA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East China's Jiangxi Province has pushed for high-quality development of the Virtual Reality (VR) Industry, by hosting World Conferences on the Virtual Reality (VR) Industry since 2018, cooperating with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and attracting leading VR firms to settle in. The province is leading the country's VR boom with the arrival of the 5G era, according to the Provincial Industry and Information Technology Commission last week.
The province, home to more than 400 VR firms, will host the 2022 World VR Conference in mid-November. It
has witnessed 35 billion yuan (about 4.86 billion US dollars) of income from VR and VR-related industries during the first half of this year, an increase of 35 Percent to that of the last same period. Jiangxi is expected to achieve an overall income of 80 billion yuan (about 11.1 billion US dollars) from VR and VR-related industries in 2022. （https://www.sohu.com/a/595195143_120569501）
The province has released a series of plans and policies, including the country’s first provincial-level measures to accelerate VR industry development, in a bid to accelerate platforms of enterprise services and talent training, to further boost VR applications, hardware manufacturing, software engineering, and content production.
In 2022, Jiangxi released “Three-Year Action Plan for Accelerating VR technology Application, and its capital city Nanchang released “Policies on Accelerating the Development of VR/AR Industry (Revised Edition)", other Economic Development Zone and High-tech Zone also issued VR industry-related policies in accordance with their actual situations.
Leading companies in VR-related fields at home and abroad, including Huawei, Alibaba, Tencent, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Ziguang, and Hikvision, have gathered in Jiangxi and helped the up-and-downstream development of the VR industry. In particular, 18 out of the top 50 VR companies in China, have settled in Jiangxi, with four headquartered in Nanchang.
More than 30 industry-university-research platforms, including Huawei Nanchang Research Institute, Microsoft AI+VR Innovation Base, and Qualcomm Film Creation Joint Innovation, have landed in Jiangxi. In particular, the Nanchang VR Research Institute, a provincial-level VR manufacturing innovation center, has made important progress in striving for national-level related work and attracted investments from three leading VR companies.
Jiangxi took the lead in formulating the "Work Plan for the Promotion of Virtual Reality Application" in the country, selected and released provincial-level VR application demonstration projects for two consecutive years, and organized roadshows for VR application projects. At present, VR has good application scenarios in many fields and helps the development of the industrial chain, the industrial ecology, the smart city, smart manufacturing, and smart life.
Last month, the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded its 20th national congress, an event of momentous significance to China's epic journey toward modernity. The congress will envision the two stages toward building a great modern socialist country in all respects and set out strategic tasks and major measures for the next five years. (https://english.news.cn/20221016/f2bd31e408424d91b249f8a3d0e6d8df/c.html)
Succeeding the congress, China unveiled a plan to boost the development of the virtual reality (VR) industry. By 2026, the total scale of China's virtual reality industry, including related hardware, software, and applications, will exceed 350 billion yuan (about $48.56 billion), according to the plan jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and four relevant departments. China is embracing the booming virtual reality (VR) industry and making it more real in terms of integrating this technology in various fields to envision a better-off and safer society. (https://english.www.gov.cn/statecouncil/ministries/202211/01/content_WS63610f98c6d0a757729e21ca.html)
Jiangxi's digital economy contributed 35 percent to the province's gross domestic product in 2021, according to a white paper of the province’s digital economy development.
