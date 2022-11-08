Submit Release
Impel Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that the Adrian Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Impel Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.impelpharma.com/. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals
Impel Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel offers, and is developing, treatments that pair its proprietary POD® technology with well-established therapeutics. In addition to Trudhesa® nasal spray, which is approved in the U.S. for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. Impel is also developing INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism.

For additional information about Impel, please visit www.ImpelPharma.com

Contact:

Media Relations:
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 386-366-0616
Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com

Investor Relations
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations
Phone: 212-362-1200
Email: christina.tartaglia@sternir.com


