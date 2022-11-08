Food Lion Opens New Liquor Store in Hopkinsville, KY

New Location Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is making it easier for neighbors in Hopkinsville, Ky., to get everything they need in one easy-to-shop location by opening a new liquor store adjacent to the Food Lion at 4305 Canton Pike on Nov. 9. The liquor store will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



“I’m excited to open this new store in Hopkinsville and offer our neighbors a wide product assortment at the everyday low prices they expect from Food Lion,” said Don Cole, the Hopkinsville Food Lion Liquor Store Manager. “With this location adjacent to the Hopkinsville Food Lion, we will continue to deliver on our commitment to make grocery shopping easy, convenient and affordable for our customers.”

In keeping with Food Lion’s commitment to offering great local products, the store features several spirits distilled locally as well as other regional favorites.

This is Food Lion’s third liquor store operating adjacent to a Food Lion grocery store and the first in Kentucky.

