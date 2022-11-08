Food Lion Opens New Liquor Store in Hopkinsville, KY

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is making it easier for neighbors in Hopkinsville, Ky., to get everything they need in one easy-to-shop location by opening a new liquor store adjacent to the Food Lion at 4305 Canton Pike on Nov. 9. The liquor store will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“I’m excited to open this new store in Hopkinsville and offer our neighbors a wide product assortment at the everyday low prices they expect from Food Lion,” said Don Cole, the Hopkinsville Food Lion Liquor Store Manager. “With this location adjacent to the Hopkinsville Food Lion, we will continue to deliver on our commitment to make grocery shopping easy, convenient and affordable for our customers.”

In keeping with Food Lion’s commitment to offering great local products, the store features several spirits distilled locally as well as other regional favorites.

This is Food Lion’s third liquor store operating adjacent to a Food Lion grocery store and the first in Kentucky.

About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS:
Food Lion Media Relations
704-245-3317
publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com


