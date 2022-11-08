Yamana Announces Termination of the Gold Fields Transaction and Confirms Activation of the Agnico - Pan American Arrangement Agreement

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI, NYSE: AUY, LSE: AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the arrangement agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico”) and Pan American Silver Corp. (“Pan American”) entered into on November 4, 2022 (the “Agnico – Pan American Arrangement Agreement”) has become effective upon the termination today by Gold Fields Limited (“Gold Fields”) of the arrangement agreement between the Company and Gold Fields entered into on May 31, 2022 (the “Gold Fields Arrangement Agreement”). The terms of the Agnico - Pan American Arrangement Agreement remain the same as previously announced by the Company earlier today, November 8, 2022. A copy of the earlier November 8, 2022 press release is available on the Company’s website at www.yamana.com and under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



The previously scheduled special meeting of Yamana shareholders for Monday, November 21, 2022 under the Gold Fields Arrangement Agreement will be cancelled, and Yamana will pay a termination fee of US$300 million to Gold Fields in accordance with the Gold Fields Arrangement Agreement. Pursuant to the terms of the Agnico – Pan American Arrangement Agreement, Pan American shall pay US$150 million in cash of such termination fee.

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

