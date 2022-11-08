Marathon Digital Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, reported its financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

The Company recorded a net loss of $(75.4) million, or $(0.65) per share, during the quarter compared with a net loss of $(22.2) million, or $(0.22) per share, in the prior-year period.

Unfavorable earnings variances during the quarter compared to the prior year quarter included:

A total margin decline of $(68.8) million resulting from: Lower revenues from decreased production and bitcoin prices, totaling $(39.0) million Increases in cost of revenues due to accelerated cost recognition from Hardin exit, totaling $(20.8) million Other cost of revenue increases, net, totaling $(9.0) million

A decrease in the carrying value of digital currencies of $(5.9) million compared to an increase of $35.4 million in the prior year period; a net change of $(41.3) million

An impairment charge related to the previously announced Compute North bankruptcy filing of $(39.0) million

The previously announced legal settlement reserve $(25.0) million

Higher interest expense of $(3.8) million

These unfavorable variances were partially offset by:

A decline in general and administrative expenses primarily associated with lower stock compensation costs: $86.9 million

Gain on sales of assets related to the previously announced development of King Mountain (McCamey, TX) and the sale of assets upon exiting Hardin, MT: $31.9 million

An income tax benefit of $5.7 million



The Company produced 616 bitcoin in Q3 2022, a 51% decrease from 1,252 bitcoin in the third quarter of 2021 and a 13% sequential decrease from 707 bitcoin in the prior quarter. The lower production resulted from the previously announced exit from the Company’s facility in Hardin, MT and delays in the initial energization of the King Mountain facility in McCamey, TX. As the Company began scaling operations at new facilities, bitcoin production improved throughout the quarter. Year-to-date through September 30, 2022, the Company produced 2,582 bitcoin, a 23% increase over the same time period in the prior year. Year-to-date through October 31, 2022, the Company produced 3,197 bitcoin, a 27% increase over the same time period in the prior year.

As of September 30, the Company’s operating mining fleet consisted of approximately 37,000 active miners, producing approximately 3.8 EH/s. As of November 1, the Company’s operating mining fleet consisted of approximately 69,000 active miners, producing approximately 7.0 EH/s.

Management Commentary

“The third quarter of 2022 was a transition and rebuilding period at Marathon, during which we fully exited the Hardin facility in Montana and began energizing servers at new locations, most notably the 280-megawatt data center that resides behind the meter at the King Mountain wind farm in McCamey, Texas,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chairman and CEO. “We sequentially improved our bitcoin production each month during the quarter as we rebuilt our hash rate from approximately 0.7 exahashes per second in early July to 3.8 exahashes per second by September 30. This progress continued subsequent to the quarter’s end as we increased our hash rate an additional 84% to approximately 7 exahashes per second by November 1. We also realized our highest production month to date in October when we produced 615 bitcoin, nearly equal to our entire production during the third quarter.

“We believe Marathon has a strong foundation on which we can continue to build our hash rate. Our near-term goal is to reach approximately 9.0 exahashes per second by the end of the year, and we continue to target 23 exahashes per second near the middle of 2023 as we strive to establish our position as a leader in supporting and securing the bitcoin ecosystem.”

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that focuses on supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company is currently in the process of becoming one of the largest and most sustainably powered Bitcoin mining operations in North America, while remaining asset light.

MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 12,690,452 $ 51,707,483 $ 89,329,986 $ 90,182,155 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues: Energy, hosting and other costs (13,772,555 ) (5,922,811 ) (42,974,265 ) (11,647,457 ) Depreciation and amortization (26,294,842 ) (4,340,198 ) (64,881,323 ) (8,015,801 ) (40,067,397 ) (10,263,009 ) (107,855,588 ) (19,663,258 ) Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses (12,352,008 ) (99,235,984 ) (39,187,098 ) (159,411,404 ) Legal reserve (24,960,000 ) - (24,960,000 ) - Impairment of deposits due to vendor bankruptcy filing (7,987,147 ) - (7,987,147 ) - Impairment of digital currencies (5,903,891 ) (6,731,890 ) (153,045,376 ) (18,472,750 ) Impairment of patents - - (919,363 ) - Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on digital currencies held in fund - 42,086,907 (85,016,208 ) 59,410,028 Gain on sales of equipment, net 31,934,307 - 90,115,824 - (19,268,739 ) (63,880,967 ) (220,999,368 ) (118,474,126 ) Operating loss (46,645,684 ) (22,436,493 ) (239,524,970 ) (47,955,229 ) Impairment of loan and investment due to vendor bankruptcy filing (31,012,853 ) - (31,012,853 ) - Other non-operating income 238,159 261,273 632,132 254,024 Interest expense (3,752,301 ) (287 ) (10,314,659 ) (2,694 ) Loss before income taxes (81,172,679 ) (22,175,507 ) (280,220,350 ) (47,703,899 ) Income tax benefit 5,750,272 2,940 192,712 3,454 Net loss $ (75,422,407 ) $ (22,172,567 ) $ (280,027,638 ) $ (47,700,445 ) Net loss per share, basic: $ (0.65 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (2.56 ) $ (0.49 ) Net loss per share, diluted: $ (0.65 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (2.56 ) $ (0.49 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic: 116,533,816 100,803,809 109,492,865 98,230,795 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted: 116,533,816 100,803,809 109,492,865 98,230,795 Supplemental Information: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total margin (revenues less total cost of revenues) $ (27,376,945 ) $ 41,444,474 $ (18,525,602 ) $ 70,518,897 Total margin excluding depreciation and amortization $ (1,082,103 ) $ 45,784,672 $ 46,355,721 $ 78,534,698 Bitcoin ("BTC") production during the period, in BTC 616 1,252 2,582 2,099 Revenues per BTC produced $ 20,601 $ 41,300 $ 34,597 $ 42,964 Adjusted EBITDA (1) Net loss $ (75,422,407 ) $ (22,172,567 ) $ (280,027,638 ) $ (47,700,445 ) Exclude: Interest expense 3,752,301 287 10,314,659 2,694 Exclude: Income tax benefit (5,750,272 ) (2,940 ) (192,712 ) (3,454 ) EBIT (77,420,378 ) (22,175,220 ) (269,905,691 ) (47,701,205 ) Exclude: Depreciation and Amortization 26,294,842 4,340,198 64,881,323 8,015,801 EBITDA (51,125,536 ) (17,835,022 ) (205,024,368 ) (39,685,404 ) Adjustments for non-cash and non-recurring items: Stock compensation expense, net of witholding tax 3,423,324 96,617,325 18,874,798 152,334,886 Impairment of assets due to vendor bankruptcy filing 39,000,000 - 39,000,000 - Impairment of patents - - 919,363 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,702,212 ) $ 78,782,303 $ (146,230,207 ) $ 112,649,482 Changes in carrying value of digital assets: Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on digital currencies held in fund $ - $ 42,086,907 $ (85,016,208 ) $ 59,410,028 Impairment of digital currencies (5,903,891 ) (6,731,890 ) (153,045,376 ) (18,472,750 ) $ (5,903,891 ) $ 35,355,017 $ (238,061,584 ) $ 40,937,278 As of September 30, BTC held at end of period: 2022 2021 Total BTC held 10,670 7,035 BTC utilized as collateral for borrowings 3,828 - Market value of 1 BTC (in USD) $ 19,432 $ 43,791 FMV of BTC held $ 207,339,440 $ 308,069,685 Carrying value of all BTC held $ 197,161,440 $ 282,696,868

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide investors with a reconciliation from GAAP net income to the non-GAAP measure known as Adjusted EBITDA as a component of this earnings release. For each period disclosed, we define “Adjusted EBITDA” as (a) GAAP net income (or loss) plus (b) adjustments to add back the impacts of (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense, (3) income tax expense and (4) adjustments for non-cash and non-recurring items, which currently include: (i) stock compensation expense, net of withholding taxes (ii) impairment of patents and (iii) impairment of assets due to a vendor bankruptcy filing. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and, as a result, this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to material limitations as they are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measurements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation and should be read only in conjunction with our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Management uses both Adjusted EBITDA and the supplemental information provided herein as a means of understanding, managing and evaluating business performance and to help inform operating decision making. We rely primarily on our Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements to understand, manage, and evaluate our financial performance and use the non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally.