Amdocs Limited Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Record Fiscal 2022 Revenue of $4.58 Billion, up 6.7% YoY as Reported and up 10.3% YoY in Pro Forma(2) Constant Currency(3)

Continued Sales Momentum & Record 12-Month Backlog of $3.97 Billion, up 7.6% YoY

Expects Fiscal 2023 Revenue Growth of 4.0%-8.0% YoY as Reported and 6.0%-10.0% YoY in Constant Currency(3) 

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Highlights

(All comparisons are against the prior year)

  • Record revenue of $4,577 million, up 6.7% as reported and up 10.3% on a pro forma(2) basis in constant currency(3), including record revenue of $3,100 million in North America
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $4.44, down 16.5% as reported, and up 13.3% after adjusting(4) for a gain from previously announced divestiture of OpenMarket in the prior fiscal year
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $5.30, up 12.1% on a pro forma(2) basis and 10.2% as reported
  • Free cash flow of $530 million, reflecting healthy annual cash collections, and comprised of cash flow from operations of $757 million, less $227 million in net capital expenditures and other(1)
  • Normalized free cash flow of $665 million(1), equating to a conversion rate of roughly 102% compared to non-GAAP net income
  • Record twelve-month backlog of $3.97 billion, up approximately $20 million sequentially and up 7.6% as compared to last year’s fourth fiscal quarter

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

(All comparisons are against the prior year’s fourth quarter)

  • Record revenue of $1,167 million, up 7.3% as reported and up 9.5% in constant currency(3); revenue was slightly above the midpoint of $1,145-$1,185 million guidance range, despite unfavorable foreign currency movements of roughly $9 million compared to our guidance assumptions
  • Record revenue of $794 million in North America, up 9.9%
  • Managed services revenue of $715 million, equivalent to approximately 61% of total revenue
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $1.05, toward the high end of $0.98-$1.06 guidance range
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.29, at the midpoint of $1.26-$1.32 guidance range
  • GAAP operating income of $172 million; GAAP operating margin of 14.7%
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $205 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 17.6%, unchanged sequentially and up 10 basis points as compared to last year’s fourth fiscal quarter while accelerating R&D investments
  • The board of directors approved a 10% increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend payment from $0.395 per share to $0.435 per share, anticipated to be first paid in April 2023, subject to shareholder approval at the January 2023 annual meeting

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today reported operating results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

“Fiscal 2022 was a landmark year for Amdocs, and I could not be prouder of our talented employees and our many amazing achievements. We delivered accelerated full year revenue growth of 10.3% on a pro forma(2) constant currency (3) basis as we executed our strategy to support the industry’s need for digital modernization, 5G monetization, cloud, and network automation with market-leading innovation. Strong sales momentum throughout fiscal 2022 continued in Q4 and included a five-year agreement to migrate Amdocs systems to the cloud for AT&T Mexico. Additionally, we are working with Rogers to move existing Amdocs services and applications to Rogers' private cloud. Overall, we ended fiscal 2022 with record-high 12-month backlog of $3.97 billion, up approximately 8% from a year ago”, said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

“Amdocs’ reputation for project execution is unrivalled in our industry, as demonstrated by a record number of production milestones achieved for our customers in Q4 and the full 2022 fiscal year. At the same time, we maintained consistent profitability and generated robust free cash flow, primarily driven by strong levels of customer cash collections throughout the fiscal year. Fiscal year 2022 was also a record year in managed services where recent customer activity included new long-term strategic agreements that strengthen and broaden our relationships with Charter in North America, Telefonica Hispanoamerica in Argentina, Chile and Peru, and SES in Europe,” said Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, chief financial officer & chief operating officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

Sheffer concluded, “We are confident in our unique and resilient business model given the strategic and mission critical nature of our products and services that we provide under multi-year customer engagements. While we are not immune to the current macro uncertainty, our role as a trusted partner is especially valuable during such times as we work to help service providers improve customer experience, accelerate cost reduction, and increase efficiency with our digital, cloud, automation and 5G monetization capabilities. Taking everything into consideration, we are positioned to deliver fiscal year 2023 revenue growth in line with the midpoint of our long-term target range of 6% to 10% on a constant currency(3) basis while delivering strong earnings to cash conversion.”

Revenue

(All comparisons are against the prior year period)

  In millions
  Three months ended   Twelve months ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2022
  Actual Previous
Guidance 		  Actual Previous
Guidance
Revenue $1,167 $1,145 - $1,185   $4,577 --
Revenue growth, as reported 7.3% --   6.7% 6.2% - 7.2%
Revenue growth, constant currency(3) 9.5% --   -- --
Pro forma(2) revenue growth, constant currency(3) -- --   10.3% 9.6% - 10.6%


  • Revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022 was slightly above the midpoint of Amdocs’ guidance, despite unfavorable foreign currency movements of roughly $9 million compared to our guidance assumptions
  • Revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter includes an unfavorable impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $12 million relative to the third quarter of fiscal 2022
  • Revenue for the full year fiscal 2022 includes an unfavorable impact from foreign currency movements of approximately 1.4% year-over-year

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

  In thousands, except per share data
  Three months ended   Twelve months ended
  September 30,   September 30,
    2022     2021     2022   2021(a)
GAAP Measures              
               
Net income $ 128,936   $ 123,525   $ 549,501   $ 688,374
               
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.05   $ 0.97   $ 4.44   $ 5.32
               
Non-GAAP Measures              
               
Net income $ 157,548   $ 147,470   $ 655,147   $ 621,820
                       
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.29   $ 1.16   $ 5.30   $ 4.81


  • Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition related liabilities measured at fair value, equity-based compensation expenses, gain from divestiture of OpenMarket and other, net of related tax effects, in all the periods presented
  • In fiscal year 2021, the GAAP net income includes a gain from divestiture of OpenMarket, net of related tax effects, at the amount of $1.44 per share, which is excluded from the Non-GAAP net income

For further details of the reconciliation of selected financial metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP, please refer to the tables below.

Capital Allocation: Returning Cash to Shareholders

  • Quarterly Cash Dividend Program: On November 8, 2022, the Board approved the Company’s next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.395 per share and set December 30, 2022 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on January 27, 2023
  • The Board also approved a 10% increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend payment to $0.435 per share, which is anticipated to be first paid in April 2023, provided that the increase is approved by shareholders at the January 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders
  • Share Repurchase Activity: Repurchased $108 million of ordinary shares during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022

Twelve-month Backlog
Twelve-month backlog was a record $3.97 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, up approximately 7.6% as compared to last year’s fourth fiscal quarter. Twelve-month backlog includes anticipated revenue related to contracts, estimated revenue from managed services contracts, letters of intent, maintenance and estimated on-going support activities.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook

  In millions, except per share data
  Q1 2023
Revenue $1,155-$1,195
GAAP diluted EPS $1.00-$1.08
Non-GAAP diluted EPS $1.29-$1.35


  • First quarter revenue guidance assumes approximately $7 million sequential unfavorable impact from foreign currency fluctuations as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022
  • First quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and approximately $0.13-$0.15 per share of equity-based compensation expense and other, net of related tax effects

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Outlook

  FY 2023, year-over-year growth
Revenue growth, as reported 4.0%-8.0%
Revenue growth, constant currency(3) 6.0%-10.0%
   
   
GAAP diluted EPS growth 3.0% - 10.0%
Non-GAAP diluted EPS growth 8.0%-12.0%
   
  In millions
  FY 2023,
Free cash flow(1) ~$700
   


  • Full year fiscal 2023 revenue guidance incorporates an expected unfavorable impact from foreign currency fluctuations of approximately 2% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, approximately $0.61-$0.69 per share of equity-based compensation expense, and other, net of related tax effects.
  • Non-GAAP effective tax rate is anticipated to be within a range of 13.0% to 17.0% for the full year fiscal 2023
  • Free cash flow(1) is comprised of cash flow from operations, less net capital expenditures and other

The forward looking statements regarding our first fiscal quarter 2023 and full year fiscal 2023 guidance take into consideration the Company’s current expectations regarding macro and industry specific risks and various uncertainties and certain assumptions that we will discuss on our earnings conference call. However, we note that market dynamics continue to shift rapidly and we cannot predict all possible outcomes, including those resulting from certain geopolitical events, the current inflationary environment, the COVID-19 pandemic and the prevailing level of macro-economic, business and operational uncertainty, which have created, and continues to create, a significant amount of uncertainty, or from current and potential customer consolidation or their other strategic corporate activities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, revenue on a constant currency(3) basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth. These other non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:   

  • amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs;
  • changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value;
  • non-recurring and unusual charges or benefits (such as a gain from divestiture of OpenMarket);
  • equity-based compensation expense;
  • other; and
  • tax effects related to the above.

Free cash flow equals cash generated by operating activities less net capital expenditures and other. Normalized free cash flow, a measure of our operating performance, is further adjusted to exclude net capital expenditures related to the new campus development, payments for non-recurring and unusual charges (such as capital gains tax in relation to the divestiture of OpenMarket), and payments of acquisition related liabilities. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Amdocs believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Amdocs’ results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Amdocs’ results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Amdocs believes that the presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net,  non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations, as well as the net amount of cash generated by its business operations after taking into account capital spending required to maintain or expand the business.

For its internal budgeting process and in monitoring the results of the business, Amdocs’ management uses financial statements that do not include amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value, non-recurring and unusual charges or benefits, equity-based compensation expense, other and related tax effects. Amdocs’ management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Amdocs. In addition, Amdocs believes that significant groups of investors exclude these items in reviewing its results and those of its competitors, because the amounts of the items between companies can vary greatly depending on the assumptions used by an individual company in determining the amounts of the items.

Amdocs further believes that, where the adjustments used in calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are based on specific, identified amounts that impact different line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income (including cost of revenue, research and development, selling, general and administrative, operating income, interest and other expenses, net, income taxes and net income), it is useful to investors to understand how these specific line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income are affected by these adjustments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP tables below.

About Amdocs
Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of macro-economic conditions, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as  the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company’s clients’ businesses and levels of business activity, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.  These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 9, 2021 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on February 14, 2022, the second quarter of fiscal 2022 on May 24, 2022 and for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on August 15, 2022.
.

AMDOCS LIMITED
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
    Three months ended   Fiscal year ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2022       2021       2022     2021(a)
                 
Revenue   $ 1,166,504     $ 1,087,309     $ 4,576,697     $ 4,288,640  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Cost of revenue     751,358       707,366       2,957,547       2,810,967  
Research and development     96,218       81,324       354,706       312,941  
Selling, general and administrative     129,404       126,015       528,572       487,255  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other     17,838       18,274       71,075       78,784  
      994,818       932,979       3,911,900       3,689,947  
Operating income     171,686       154,330       664,797       598,693  
                 
Interest and other expense, net     (7,399 )     (1,099 )     (26,391 )     (10,797 )
Gain from sale of a business     -       -       10,000       226,410  
Income before income taxes     164,287       153,231       648,406       814,306  
                 
Income taxes     35,351       29,706       98,905       125,932  
Net income   $ 128,936     $ 123,525     $ 549,501     $ 688,374  
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.06     $ 0.98     $ 4.47     $ 5.36  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.05     $ 0.97     $ 4.44     $ 5.32  
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding     121,449       125,923       122,812       128,495  
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding     122,320       126,820       123,650       129,284  
Cash dividends declared per share   $ 0.395     $ 0.36     $ 1.545     $ 1.4075  


 
AMDOCS LIMITED
Selected Financial Metrics
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
    Three months ended     Fiscal year ended
    September 30,     September 30,
      2022
     2021
     2022
     2021(a)
                           
Revenue   $                 1,166,504     $                 1,087,309     $         4,576,697     $         4,288,640  
                           
Non-GAAP operating income     205,337       190,195       804,894       750,665  
                           
Non-GAAP net income                     157,548                       147,470       655,147       621,820  
                           
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share   $                   1.29     $                   1.16     $                  5.30     $                  4.81  
                           
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding     122,320       126,820               123,650               129,284  


 
Free Cash Flows and Normalized Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
 
    Three months ended   Fiscal year ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2022       2021       2022     2021(a)
                 
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities   $ 216,919     $ 199,713     $ 756,719     $ 925,807  
                 
Purchases of property and equipment, net(c)     (81,819 )     (60,873 )     (227,219 )     (210,438 )
                 
Free Cash Flow     135,100       138,840       529,500       715,369  
                 
Tax payment on sale of business(b)     -       809       3,193       39,596  
                 
Payments of acquisition related liabilities     1,925       -       16,275       13,234  
                 
Net capital expenditures related to the new campus development     38,683       32,801       116,359       100,680  
                 
Normalized Free Cash Flow   $ 175,708     $ 172,450     $ 665,327     $ 868,879  
                                 
(a) Since January 1, 2021, OpenMarket results are not included in the Consolidated Statements of Income given its divestiture.
(b) Tax payment related to capital gain from divestiture of OpenMarket, which was completed on December 31, 2020.
(c) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net” include proceeds from sale of property and equipment of $521 and $328 for the Fiscal years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.


 
AMDOCS LIMITED
Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP
(In thousands)
 
  Three months ended
September 30, 2022
    Reconciliation items
 		     
  GAAP Amortization
of purchased
intangible
assets and
other		 Equity based
compensation
expense		 Changes in
certain
acquisitions
related liabilities
measured at fair
value		 Other

Tax
effect

Non-GAAP
Operating expenses:                                          
Cost of revenue $ 751,358   $ -   $ (8,356 ) $ 3,294   $ -   $ -   $ 746,296  
Research and development   96,218           (1,538 )                     94,680  
Selling, general and administrative   129,404           (9,213 )                     120,191  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other   17,838     (17,838 )                           -  
Total operating expenses   994,818     (17,838 )   (19,107 )   3,294     -     -     961,167  
                                           
Operating income   171,686     17,838     19,107     (3,294 )               205,337  
                                           
Interest and other expense, net   (7,399 )                     400           (6,999 )
                                           
Income taxes   35,351                             5,439     40,790  
                                           
Net income $ 128,936   $ 17,838   $ 19,107   $ (3,294 ) $ 400   $ (5,439 ) $ 157,548  
                                           


  Three months ended
September 30, 2021
    Reconciliation items
 		     
  GAAP Amortization
of purchased
intangible
assets and
other		 Equity based
compensation
expense		 Changes in
certain
acquisitions
related liabilities
measured at fair
value		 Other

Tax
effect

Non-GAAP
Operating expenses:                                          
Cost of revenue $ 707,366   $          -   $          (6,148 ) $ (3,285 ) $ -   $ -   $ 697,933  
Research and development   81,324     -     (1,145 )   -     -     -     80,179  
Selling, general and administrative   126,015     -     (7,013 )   -     -     -     119,002  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other   18,274     (18,274 )   -     -     -     -     -  
Total operating expenses   932,979     (18,274 )   (14,306 )   (3,285 )   -     -     897,114  
                                           
Operating income   154,330     18,274     14,306     3,285     -     -     190,195  
                                           
Interest and other expense, net   (1,099 )   -     -     -     (4,360 )   -     (5,459 )
                                           
Income taxes   29,706     -     -     -     -     7,560     37,266  
                                           
Net income $ 123,525   $ 18,274   $          14,306   $ 3,285   $ (4,360 ) $ (7,560 ) $ 147,470  
                                           


                                                 
AMDOCS LIMITED
Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP
(In thousands)
                                                 
  Fiscal year ended
  September 30, 2022
        Reconciliation items
 		     
    GAAP     Amortization of purchased
intangible
assets and other		     Equity based
compensation
expense		     Changes in certain
acquisitions related
liabilities measured at
fair value		     Gain from
sale of a
business		     Other     Tax
effect		     Non-GAAP  
Operating expenses:                                                
Cost of revenue $ 2,957,547   $ -   $ (32,096 ) $ 2,785   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 2,928,236  
Research and development   354,706           (5,631 )                           349,075  
Selling, general and administrative   528,572           (34,080 )                           494,492  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other   71,075     (71,075 )                                 -  
Total operating expenses   3,911,900     (71,075 )   (71,807 )   2,785     -           -     3,771,803  
                                                 
Operating income   664,797     71,075     71,807     (2,785 )   -                 804,894  
                                                 
Interest and other expense, net   (26,391                           (1,605 )         (27,996
                                                 
Gain from sale of a business   10,000                       (10,000 )               -  
                                                 
Income taxes   98,905                                   22,846     121,751  
                                                 
Net income $ 549,501   $ 71,075   $ 71,807   $ (2,785 ) $ (10,000 ) $ (1,605 ) $ (22,846 ) $ 655,147  
                                                 


  Fiscal year ended
  September 30, 2021(a)
        Reconciliation items
 		     
    GAAP     Amortization of purchased
intangible
assets and other		     Equity based
compensation
expense		     Changes in certain
acquisitions related
liabilities measured at
fair value		     Gain from
sale of a
business		     Other     Tax
effect		     Non-GAAP  
Operating expenses:                                                
Cost of revenue $ 2,810,967   $ -   $ (22,691 ) $ (18,939 ) $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 2,769,337  
Research and development   312,941     -     (4,021 )   -     -     -     -     308,920  
Selling, general and administrative   487,255     -     (27,537 )   -     -     -     -     459,718  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other   78,784     (78,784 )   -     -     -     -     -     -  
Total operating expenses   3,689,947     (78,784 )   (54,249 )   (18,939 )   -     -     -     3,537,975  
                                                 
Operating income   598,693     78,784     54,249     18,939     -     -     -     750,665  
                                                 
Interest and other expense, net   (10,797   -     -     -     -     (5,046 )   -     (15,843 )
                                                 
Gain from sale of a business   226,410     -     -     -     (226,410 )   -     -     -  
                                                 
Income taxes   125,932     -     -     -     -     -     (12,930 )   113,002  
                                                 
Net income $ 688,374   $ 78,784   $ 54,249   $ 18,939   $ (226,410 ) $ (5,046 ) $ 12,930   $ 621,820  
                                                 

 

 
AMDOCS LIMITED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
 
  As of
      September 30,
2022
     September 30,
2021
                 
ASSETS                
                 
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 573,377     $ 709,064  
Short-term interest-bearing investments     244,603       256,527  
Accounts receivable, net, including unbilled of $157,165 and $162,278, respectively     946,777       866,819  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     238,390       235,089  
Total current assets     2,003,147       2,067,499  
                 
Property and equipment, net     794,287       698,768  
Lease assets     176,884       233,162  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     2,841,137       2,881,676  
Other noncurrent assets     574,938       630,669  
Total assets   $ 6,390,393     $ 6,511,774  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
                 
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable, accruals and other   $ 955,658     $ 1,007,777  
Lease liabilities     43,336       58,714  
Deferred revenue     253,686       237,374  
Total current liabilities     1,252,680       1,303,865  
Lease liabilities     138,378       177,906  
Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs     645,117       644,553  
Other noncurrent liabilities     793,940       750,266  
Total Amdocs Limited Shareholders’ equity     3,517,769       3,592,675  
Noncontrolling interests     42,509       42,509  
Total equity     3,560,278       3,635,184  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 6,390,393     $ 6,511,774  


 
AMDOCS LIMITED
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
 
    Fiscal year ended
September 30,
      2022    2021(a)
         
Cash Flow from Operating Activities:        
Net income   $ 549,501     $ 688,374  
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation, amortization and impairment     224,535       208,830  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     564       548  
Equity-based compensation expense     71,807       54,249  
Gain from sale of a business     (10,000 )     (226,410 )
Deferred income taxes     (3,292 )     (50,605 )
Loss from short-term interest-bearing investments     2,728       1,726  
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:        
Accounts receivable, net     (64,978 )     (69,051 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (3,527 )     (17,041 )
Other noncurrent assets     19,760       (50,038 )
Lease assets and liabilities, net     1,394       9,630  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued personnel     (83,932 )     122,224  
Deferred revenue     (22,456 )     193,655  
Income taxes payable, net     15,648       26,814  
Other noncurrent liabilities     58,967       32,902  
Net cash provided by operating activities     756,719       925,807  
         
Cash Flow from Investing Activities:        
Purchase of property and equipment, net(c)     (227,219 )     (210,438 )
Proceeds from sale of short-term interest-bearing investments     21,948       18,205  
Purchase of short-term interest-bearing investments     (34,275 )     (276,978 )
Net cash paid for business and intangible assets acquisitions     (24,430 )     (142,697 )
Net cash received from sale of a business     10,000       288,990  
Other     (8,525 )     (6,082 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (262,501 )     (329,000 )
         
Cash Flow from Financing Activities:        
Payments under financing arrangements     -       (100,000 )
Repurchase of shares     (508,472 )     (679,996 )
Proceeds from employee stock options exercises     82,924       89,056  
Payments of dividends     (186,073 )     (177,472 )
Payment of contingent consideration from a business acquisition     (18,284 )     (2,519 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (629,905 )     (870,931 )
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (135,687 )     (274,124 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     709,064       983,188  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 573,377     $ 709,064  


 
AMDOCS LIMITED
Supplementary Information
(In millions)
 
    Three months ended
      September 30,
2022 		    June 30,
2022 		    March 31,
2022 		    December 31,
2021		     September 30,
2021
North America   $ 794.4   $ 788.0   $ 772.2   $ 745.5   $ 722.8
Europe     146.4     146.1     147.2     142.5     146.8
Rest of the World     225.7     226.2     225.9     216.6     217.7
Total Revenue   $ 1,166.5   $ 1,160.3   $ 1,145.3   $ 1,104.6   $ 1,087.3


    Three months ended
      September 30,
2022 		    June 30,
2022 		    March 31,
2022 		    December 31,
2021		     September 30,
2021
Managed Services Revenue   $ 714.6   $ 717.9   $ 663.4   $ 659.7   $ 637.5


    As of
      September 30,
2022 		    June 30,
2022 		    March 31,
2022 		    December 31,
2021		     September 30,
2021
12-Month Backlog   $ 3,970   $ 3,950   $ 3,890   $ 3,830   $ 3,690
                               

(1) Please refer to the Selected Financial Metrics tables (figures may not sum because of rounding).

(2) Pro forma growth rate excludes the financial impact of OpenMarket (which was divested on December 31, 2020) from fiscal year 2021

(3) Revenue on a constant currency basis assumes exchange rates in the current period were unchanged from the prior period

(4) Adjusted GAAP excludes the gain from the sale of OpenMarket, which was divested on December 31, 2020, from the current and comparable fiscal years


