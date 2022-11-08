Atrion Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $44.6 million compared to $42.9 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, operating income was $9.6 million, up $125 thousand over the comparable 2021 period, and net income was $8.8 million, up $562 thousand over the same period in 2021. Third quarter 2022 diluted earnings per share were $4.94 compared to $4.58 for the third quarter of 2021.

Commenting on the results for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year period, David Battat, President and CEO, stated, “Even with the impact of Hurricane Ian, revenues were up 4%, resulting in the highest revenues of any third quarter in our history. Net income and earnings per share were up by 7% and 8%, respectively. Continuing manufacturing cost increases lowered gross profit margins in the quarter from 42% to 40%."

Mr. Battat continued, “Thankfully, our employees and our Florida facility were not harmed by the hurricane, but $1.7 million in products scheduled for shipment from that facility the last week of the just ended quarter did not ship until October because trucking companies did not make scheduled pickups in the days leading up to the storm. We also incurred costs due to shutting down that facility for almost three days to ensure the safety of our employees.”

Updating expectations for the second half of 2022, Mr. Battat stated, “Our international customers are expressing greater concern about a severe recession in Europe, especially in light of inflationary pressures from winter energy prices. These customers have cautioned they may push out orders previously scheduled to ship at the end of this year into 2023. We expect revenues and operating income will still show gains, but at lower than previously projected levels.”

Mr. Battat concluded, “Cash and short and long term investments totaled $58.6 million at September 30, 2022 after our purchase of 8,577 shares of the Company’s stock during the third quarter at an average price of $593.46. We remain debt free.”

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.

Statements in this press release that are forward looking are based upon current expectations and actual results or future events may differ materially. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding revenues and operating income. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends," "should", "plans," "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and there are a number of factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to lead to material delays and cancellations of, or reduced demand for, procedures in which our products are utilized; curtailed or delayed capital spending by hospitals and other healthcare providers; disruption to our supply chain; closures of our facilities; delays in training; delays in gathering clinical evidence; diversion of management and other resources to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak; the impact of global and regional economic and credit market conditions on healthcare spending; the risk that the COVID-19 virus continues to disrupt local economies and to cause economies in our key markets to enter prolonged recessions; changing economic, market and business conditions; acts of war or terrorism; the effects of governmental regulation; the impact of competition and new technologies; slower-than-anticipated introduction of new products or implementation of marketing strategies; implementation of new manufacturing processes or implementation of new information systems; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in the prices of raw materials; changes in product mix; intellectual property and product liability claims and product recalls; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and the loss of, or any material reduction in sales to, any significant customers. In addition, assumptions relating to budgeting, marketing, product development and other management decisions are subjective in many respects and thus susceptible to interpretations and periodic review which may cause us to alter our marketing, capital expenditures or other budgets, which in turn may affect our results of operations and financial condition. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and other factors are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation, and disclaim any duty, to supplement, update or revise such statements, whether as a result of subsequent events, changed expectations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Jeffery Strickland

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(972) 390-9800

ATRION CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 44,631 $ 42,855 $ 140,651 $ 124,716 Cost of goods sold 26,978 25,065 82,921 72,720 Gross profit 17,653 17,790 57,730 51,996 Operating expenses 8,050 8,312 26,848 23,792 Operating income 9,603 9,478 30,882 28,204 Interest and dividend income 210 281 639 680 Other investment income (loss) 764 (173 ) 216 852 Other income 7 -- 92 67 Income before income taxes 10,584 9,586 31,829 29,803 Income tax provision (1,745 ) (1,309 ) (5,143 ) (4,875 ) Net income $ 8,839 $ 8,277 $ 26,686 $ 24,928 Income per basic share $ 4.95 $ 4.59 $ 14.89 $ 13.71 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 1,786 1,803 1,793 1,818 Income per diluted share $ 4.94 $ 4.58 $ 14.86 $ 13.68 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 1,788 1,806 1,796 1,822

ATRION CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

Sept. 30, Dec. 31, ASSETS 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,125 $ 32,264 Short-term investments 20,296 29,059 Total cash and short-term investments 47,421 61,323 Accounts receivable 22,038 21,023 Inventories 59,624 50,778 Prepaid expenses and other 3,598 3,447 Total current assets 132,681 136,571



Long-term investments 11,133 19,423



Property, plant and equipment, net 115,113 97,972 Other assets 13,027 13,298 $ 271,954 $ 267,264 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities 17,879 13,346 Line of credit -- -- Other non-current liabilities 7,800 9,622 Stockholders’ equity 246,275 244,296 $ 271,954 $ 267,264



