Lesaka Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022 (“Q1 2023”).

Highlights:

Our revenue for Q1 2023 exceeds the upper end of our Q1 2023 guidance provided (on constant currency basis) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA is at the upper end of our Q1 2023 guidance provided. The Connect acquisition outperformance continues and we remain on track to achieve Consumer break-even.

Performance for Q1 2023

  • Revenue of $124.8 million (ZAR 2.1 billion)1 in Q1 2023, compared to $34.5 million (ZAR 504 million)1 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (“Q1 2022”), increase driven by the inclusion of Connect for the full fiscal quarter.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2023 improved to income of ZAR 111 million ($6.5 million) compared to a loss of ZAR 106 million ($7.3 million) in Q1 2022.
  • Our operating loss of $4.7 million (ZAR 80 million)1 in Q1 2023 improved significantly from an operating loss of $11.2 million (ZAR 164 million)1 for Q1 2022.
  • In our Merchant business, we continue to build a leading position in a growing and underserved market. Merchant Segment Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2023 increased to ZAR 135 million ($7.9 million) compared to ZAR 28 million ($1.9 million) in Q1 2022 predominantly attributable to the inclusion of Connect. The Connect acquisition outperformance continues and the strong underlying fundamentals that underpin this business remain unchanged.
  • The good progress in transforming our Consumer business continues, with Consumer Segment Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2023 improving to a loss of ZAR 24 million ($1.4 million) compared to a ZAR 137 million ($9.4 million) loss in Q1 2022.
  • Along with the significant progress in right-sizing our Consumer cost base, the active Consumer account base grew by 13% compared to Q1 2022, while transaction volumes and revenues improved.
    • Revenue in our Consumer business increased to ZAR 257 million ($15 million) in Q1 2023 compared to ZAR 244 million ($16 million) in the sequential quarter, or Q4 2022, and ZAR 251 million ($17 million) in Q1 2022.
    • Cost optimization initiatives and restructuring the operations of our Consumer business in 2022 translated into actual cost saving of approximately ZAR 112 million ($6.5 million) in Q1 2023. Rightsizing of teams and operational changes related to branch closures to shift from traditional bricks and mortar continues.
  • Importantly, we believe that we remain on track to achieve Consumer break-even by quarter end December 31, 2022 (“Q2 2023”), as previously guided.
  • We have commenced renegotiation of our lending facilities, to introduce greater flexibility and further increase liquidity for treasury management.

“Our first quarter results demonstrate that Lesaka has progressed well in its journey of transitioning into a leading and profitable Financial Technology company, a plan that commenced in earnest in Q2 of fiscal 2022. The strategic actions previously communicated have translated into strong financial performance for the quarter compared to Q1 2022. Strong revenue growth and improved profitability sets the tone for what is to come, Lesaka is well-positioned for growth. Importantly, in Q4 2022, we were able to provide guidance for the first time since Lesaka’s transformation began, and we delivered results at the upper end of our guidance on a constant currency basis in Q1 2023. Our principal focus continues to be growing our significantly expanded Merchant business while also reaching breakeven in the Consumer business by the end of Q2 2023,” said Chris Meyer, Lesaka Group CEO.

  1. The ZAR weakened 17% against the U.S. dollar during Q1 2023 if compared to Q1 2022, and 10% compared to the prior quarter being Q4 2022. Translated at the average exchange rate of ZAR 17.13 to $1 for Q1 2023, ZAR14.61 to $1 for Q1 2022 and ZAR 15.56 to $1 for Q4 2022.

Summary Financial Metrics

Three months ended

                   
  Three months ended                
  Sep 30, 2022   Sep 30, 2021   Jun 30, 2022   Q1 ’23 vs Q1 ’22   Q1 ’23 vs Q4 ’22   Q1 ’23 vs Q1 ’22   Q1 ’23 vs Q4 ’22
(All figures in USD ‘000s except per share data) USD ‘000’s
(except per share data) 		  % change in USD   % change in ZAR
Revenue 124,786     34,504     121,789     262 %   2 %   324 %   13 %
                           
GAAP operating loss (4,671 )   (11,225 )   (10,122 )   (58 %)   (54 %)   (51 %)   (49 %)
                           
Normalized EBITDA (loss)(1) 3,387     (9,778 )   2,588     nm     31 %   nm     44 %
                           
GAAP loss per share ($) (0.17 )   (0.23 )   (0.25 )   (25 %)   (30 %)   (12 %)   (23 %)
                           
Fundamental loss per share ($)(1) (0.08 )   (0.22 )   (0.09 )   (64 %)   (11 %)   (57 %)   (2 %)
                           
Fully-diluted weighted average shares (‘000’s) 62,445     56,809     61,619     10 %   1 %   n/a     n/a  
                           
Average period USD / ZAR exchange rate 17.13     14.61     15.56     17 %   10 %   n/a     n/a  
                                     

(1) Normalized EBITDA (loss), fundamental loss and fundamental loss per share are non-GAAP measures and are described below under “Use of Non-GAAP Measures—Operating income before depreciation and amortization and Normalized EBITDA, and —Fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share.” See Attachment B for a reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to EBITDA loss and Normalized EBITDA loss, and GAAP net loss to fundamental net loss and loss per share.

Factors impacting comparability of our Q1 2023 and Q1 2022 results

  • Higher revenue: Our revenues increased 324% in ZAR, primarily due to the contribution from Connect and a moderate increase in Consumer account fees, lending and insurance revenues, which was partially offset by a decrease in Merchant hardware sales due to shipping delays;
  • Lower operating losses: Operating losses decreased, delivering an improvement of 51% in ZAR compared with the prior period primarily due to the contribution from Connect, and the implementation of various cost reduction initiatives in our Consumer business, which was partially offset by an increase in acquisition related intangible asset amortization;
  • Higher net interest charge: The net interest charge increased to $3.6 million (ZAR 62.0 million) from $0.4 million (ZAR 6.0 million) due to the additional borrowings incurred in order to fund the acquisition of Connect as well as the debt within the Connect business itself; and
  • Foreign exchange movements: The U.S. dollar was 17% stronger against the ZAR during the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which impacted our reported results.

Results of Operations by Segment and Liquidity

Consumer

Segment revenue was $15.0 million in Q1 2023, up 2% compared with Q1 2022, and up 5% compared with Q4 2022 on a constant currency basis. Segment revenue increased primarily due to higher lending and insurance revenues and higher account holder fees, though this was partially offset by lower ATM transaction fees. The cost reduction initiatives we initiated in fiscal 2022 delivered a significant reduction in our Consumer segment’s operating expenses which resulted in a significantly lower EBITDA loss compared with fiscal 2022. Specifically, expenses associated with operating a mobile distribution network were discontinued in early fiscal 2022, and we have streamlined our fixed distribution network through reductions in certain expenses including employee-related costs, security, guarding and premises costs. Our EBITDA loss margin (calculated as EBITDA loss divided by revenue) for Q1 2023 and 2022 was (9.3%) and (54.5%), respectively

Merchant

Segment revenue was $109.4 million in Q1 2023, up 651% compared with Q1 2022 and up 14% compared to Q4 2022 on a constant currency basis. Segment revenue increased sixfold due to the inclusion of Connect which was partially offset by a decrease in hardware sales due to shipping delays. The increase in segment EBITDA is primarily due to the inclusion of Connect, which was partially offset by higher employee-related expenses. Connect records a significant proportion of its airtime sales in revenue and cost of sales, while only earning a relatively small margin. This significantly depresses the EBITDA margins shown by the business. Our EBITDA margin for Q1 2023 and 2022 was 7.2% and 11.3%, respectively.

Other

In ZAR, segment revenue increased modestly primarily due to an increase in hardware sales. EBITDA decreased as a result of an allowance for doubtful debts created as well as inflationary increases in staff and other operating costs, which were at a higher percentage increase than the increase in revenue.

Our EBITDA (loss) margin for the Other segment was 11.0% and 33.5% during Q1 fiscal 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Corporate/Eliminations

Our corporate expenses generally include acquisition-related intangible asset amortization; expenses incurred related to corporate actions; expenditures related to compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002; non-employee directors’ fees; Group CEO and Group CFO compensation costs, certain employee and executive bonuses; legal fees; audit fees; directors and officer’s insurance premiums; and elimination entries.

Our corporate expenses for fiscal 2023 increased compared with the prior period due to higher employee costs and an increase in director and officer’s insurance premiums.

Cash flow and liquidity

As of September 30, 2022, our cash and cash equivalents were $30.1 million and comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated balances of $9.2 million, ZAR-denominated balances of ZAR 346.8 million ($19.3 million), and other currency deposits, primarily Botswana pula, of $1.7 million, all amounts translated at exchange rates applicable as of September 30, 2022. The decrease in our unrestricted cash balances from June 30, 2022, was primarily due to utilization of cash reserves to fund our Consumer operations and an investment in working capital in our Merchant operations, which was partially offset by the contribution from Connect.

Outlook

While we report our financial results in USD, we measure our operating performance in ZAR, and as such we provide our guidance accordingly.

Q2 2023

We expect the following for Q2, 2023:

  • Revenue between ZAR 2.0 billion and ZAR 2.3 billion;
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA of between ZAR 157 million and ZAR 164 million.
    • Merchant Segment Adjusted EBITDA of between ZAR 145 million and ZAR 150 million.
    • Consumer Segment Adjusted EBITDA of between ZAR 12 million and ZAR 14 million.
  • Group Costs normalized (previously referred to as Corporate/Eliminations) of approximately ZAR 41 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of between ZAR 116 million and ZAR 123 million.

FY 2023

For the full year fiscal 2023 we are reaffirming the total Group guidance provided on September 19, 2022 however the segment composition has changed slightly. We expect the following for the year ended June 2023:

  • Revenue between ZAR 8.7 billion and ZAR 9.3 billion;
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA of between ZAR 645 million and ZAR 675 million.
    • Merchant Segment Adjusted EBITDA of between ZAR 550 million and ZAR 565 million.
    • Consumer Segment Adjusted EBITDA of between ZAR 95 million and ZAR 110 million
  • Group Costs normalized expected to be between ZAR 155 million to ZAR 165 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of between ZAR 480 million and ZAR 525 million.

In providing our fiscal 2023 guidance on September 19, 2022, amounts reported in USD were translated to ZAR using the average rate of exchange, of $1:ZAR 15.50 (as reported in the announcement).

Webcast and Conference Call

Lesaka will host a webcast and conference call to review results on November 9, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The results webcast can be accessed by using the following link: https://url24.top/MeEva

Webcast ID: 838 8768 7101
Participants using the webcast will be able to ask questions by raising their hand and then asking the question “live.”

Conference call dial-in:

  • US Toll-Free: + 1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799
  • South Africa Toll-Free + 27 87 551 7702

Participants using the conference call dial-in will be unable to ask questions

A replay of the results presentation webcast will be available on the Lesaka investor relations website following the conclusion of the live event.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of EBITDA, normalized EBITDA, fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures.

Operating income before depreciation and amortization and Normalized EBITDA

Operating income before depreciation and amortization is GAAP operating (loss) income adjusted for depreciation and amortization. Normalized EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted for unusual non-recurring items, costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Fundamental net loss and fundamental loss per share

Fundamental net loss and loss per share is GAAP net loss and loss per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Fundamental net loss and loss per share for fiscal 2023 also includes a net gain on disposal of equity-accounted investments.

Management believes that the EBITDA, Normalized EBITDA, fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor’s understanding, of our financial performance. Attachment B presents the reconciliation between GAAP operating income and EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA; and GAAP net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share and fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share.

Headline (loss) earnings per share (“H(L)EPS”)

The inclusion of H(L)EPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated using net (loss) income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net (loss) income adjusted for the impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net (loss) income used to calculate (loss) earnings per share basic and diluted and H(L)EPS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share.

About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver superior financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. Lesaka’s mission is to drive true financial inclusion for both merchant and consumer markets through offering affordable financial services to previously underserved sectors of the economy. Lesaka offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The Lesaka journey originally began as “Net1” in 1997 and later rebranded to Lesaka (2022), with the acquisition of Connect. As Lesaka, the business continues to grow its systems and capabilities to deliver meaningful fintech-enabled, innovative solutions for South Africa’s merchant and consumer markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka™).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “outlook,” “focus,” “seek,” “potential,” “mission,” “continue,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. In this press release, statements relating to future financial results and future financing and business opportunities are forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement is contained in the company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, as filed with the SEC, as well as other documents we have filed or will file with the SEC. We assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release, to revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Phillipe Welthagen
Email : phillipe.welthagen@lesakatech.com
Mobile: +27 84 512 5393

ICR
Email: LesakaIR@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact:
Janine Bester Gertzen
Email: Janine@thenielsennetwork.com


 
LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
  Unaudited
  Three months ended
  September 30,
  2022     2021  
  (In thousands)
           
REVENUE $ 124,786     $ 34,504  
           
EXPENSE          
           
Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support   100,528       24,207  
Selling, general and administration   22,931       20,442  
Depreciation and amortization   5,998       895  
Transaction costs related to Connect Group acquisition   -       185  
           
OPERATING LOSS   (4,671 )     (11,225 )
           
NET GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT   248       -  
           
INTEREST INCOME   411       389  
           
INTEREST EXPENSE   4,036       816  
           
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE   (8,048 )     (11,652 )
           
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   31       186  
           
NET LOSS BEFORE LOSS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS   (8,079 )     (11,838 )
           
LOSS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS   (2,617 )     (1,156 )
           
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA   (10,696 )     (12,994 )
           
Net loss per share, in United States dollars:          
Basic loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.17 )   $ (0.23 )
Diluted loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.17 )   $ (0.23 )
               
               


 
LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
  Unaudited   (A)
  September 30,   June 30,
  2022     2022  
  (In thousands, except share data)
ASSETS          
CURRENT ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,140     $ 43,940  
Restricted cash   63,231       60,860  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - September: $272; June: $509 and other receivables   29,356       28,898  
Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - September: $1,780; June: $1,691   33,484       33,892  
Inventory   31,164       34,226  
Total current assets before settlement assets   187,375       201,816  
Settlement assets   16,286       15,916  
Total current assets   203,661       217,732  
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - September: $32,987; June: $35,249   24,385       24,599  
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE   5,943       7,146  
EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS   5,111       5,861  
GOODWILL   147,167       162,657  
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - September: $20,319; June: $16,390   137,984       156,702  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES   3,685       3,776  
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including reinsurance assets   77,834       78,092  
TOTAL ASSETS   605,770       656,565  
           
LIABILITIES          
CURRENT LIABILITIES          
Short-term credit facilities for ATM funding   57,951       51,338  
Short-term credit facilities   11,381       14,880  
Accounts payable   19,281       18,572  
Other payables   28,426       34,362  
Operating lease liability - current   1,772       2,498  
Current portion of long-term borrowings   6,365       6,804  
Income taxes payable   2,554       2,140  
Total current liabilities before settlement obligations   127,730       130,594  
Settlement obligations   15,811       15,276  
Total current liabilities   143,541       145,870  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES   48,977       54,211  
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM   4,333       4,827  
LONG-TERM BORROWINGS   121,435       134,842  
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities   2,192       2,466  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   320,478       342,216  
REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK   79,429       79,429  
           
EQUITY          
LESAKA EQUITY:          
COMMON STOCK          
Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value;          
Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: September: 62,522,384; June: 62,324,321   83       83  
PREFERRED STOCK          
Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value;          
Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: September: -; June: -   -       -  
ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL   329,365       327,891  
TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: September: 24,926,752; June: 24,891,292   (287,136 )     (286,951 )
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   (188,490 )     (168,840 )
RETAINED EARNINGS   352,041       362,737  
TOTAL LESAKA EQUITY   205,863       234,920  
NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST   -       -  
TOTAL EQUITY   205,863       234,920  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 605,770     $ 656,565  
(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.        
               
               


 
LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  Unaudited
  Three months ended
  September 30,
  2022     2021  
  (In thousands)
           
Cash flows from operating activities          
Net loss $ (10,696 )   $ (12,994 )
Depreciation and amortization   5,998       895  
Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable   1,049       386  
Interest payable   26       11  
Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities   63       (90 )
Gain on disposal of equity-accounted investments   (248 )     -  
Loss from equity-accounted investments   2,617       1,156  
Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment   (208 )     (25 )
Facility fee amortized   249       -  
Stock-based compensation charge   1,462       309  
Dividends received from equity accounted investments   21       137  
(Increase) Decrease in accounts receivable and finance loans receivable   (6,524 )     1,188  
(Increase) Decrease in inventory   (279 )     1,583  
Decrease in accounts payable and other payables   (438 )     (431 )
Increase in taxes payable   642       294  
Decrease in deferred taxes   (1,394 )     (367 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (7,660 )     (7,948 )
           
Cash flows from investing activities          
Capital expenditures   (4,501 )     (698 )
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment   417       231  
Proceeds from disposal of equity-accounted investment   253       -  
Proceeds from disposal of equity-accounted investment - Bank Frick   112       -  
Loan to equity-accounted investment   (112 )     -  
Net change in settlement assets   (1,884 )     -  
Net cash provided by investing activities   (5,715 )     (467 )
           
Cash flows from financing activities          
Proceeds from bank overdraft   146,068       138,905  
Repayment of bank overdraft   (136,922 )     (98,908 )
Long-term borrowings utilized   1,059       -  
Repayment of long-term borrowings   (1,580 )     -  
Acquisition of treasury stock   (185 )      
Proceeds from issue of shares   6       -  
Net change in settlement obligations   1,987       -  
Net cash provided by financing activities   10,433       39,997  
           
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (8,487 )     (4,926 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (11,429 )     26,656  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period   104,800       223,765  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 93,371     $ 250,421  
               
               

Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment A

Operating segment revenue, operating (loss) income and operating (loss) margin:

Three months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 and June 30, 2022

         
    Three months ended Change - actual Change – constant exchange rate(1)
    Sep 30, 2022
   Sep 30, 2021   Jun 30, 2022 Q1 ’23 vs Q1 ’22 Q1 ’23 vs Q4 ’22 Q1 ’23 vs Q1 ’22 Q1 ’23 vs Q4 ’22
Key segmental data, in ’000, except margins      
Revenue:                          
Consumer   $ 15,004     $ 17,164     $ 15,700   (13 %) (4 %) 2 % 5 %
Merchant     109,437       17,072       105,714   541 % 4 % 651 % 14 %
Other     374       427       475   (12 %) (21 %) 3 % (13 %)
Subtotal: Operating segments     124,815       34,663       121,889   260 % 2 % 322 % 13 %
Intersegment eliminations     (29 )     (159 )     (100 ) (82 %) (71 %) (79 %) (68 %)
Consolidated revenue   $ 124,786     $ 34,504     $ 121,789   262 % 2 % 324 % 13 %
                           
Segment Adjusted EBITDA                          
Consumer(1)   $ (1,394 )   $ (9,356 )   $ (1,235 ) (85 %) 13 % (83 %) 24 %
Merchant     7,852       1,932       7,990   306 % (2 %) 376 % 8 %
Other     41       143       150   (71 %) (73 %) (66 %) (70 %)
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA     6,499       (7,281 )     6,905   nm   (6 %) nm   4 %
Corporate/Eliminations     (2,898 )     (1,816 )     (8,977 ) 60 % (68 %) 87 % (64 %)
Subtotal     3,601       (9,097 )     (2,072 ) nm   nm   nm   nm  
Less: Lease adjustments     812       924       1,308   (12 %) (38 %) nm   nm  
Less: Stock-based compensation charges     1,462       309       1,251   373 % 17 % nm   nm  
Less: Depreciation and amortization     5,998       895       5,491   570 % 9 % nm   nm  
Consolidated operating loss   $ (4,671 )   $ (11,225 )   $ (10,122 ) (58 %) (54 %) (51 %) (49 %)
                           
Segment Adjusted EBITDA (loss) margin (%)                          
Consumer     (9.3 %)     (54.5 %)     (7.9 %)        
Merchant     7.2 %     11.3 %     7.6 %        
Other     11.0 %     33.5 %     31.6 %        
Consolidated EBITDA (loss) margin     (3.7 %)     (32.5 %)     (8.3 %)        
                                 

(1) – This information shows what the change in these items would have been if the USD/ ZAR exchange rate that prevailed during Q1 2023 also prevailed during Q1 2022 and Q4 2022.

Earnings (Loss) from equity-accounted investments:

The table below presents the relative (loss) earnings from our equity-accounted investments:

  Three months ended
September 30,
    2022       2021     % change
Finbond $ (2,631 )   $ (1,156 )   128 %
Share of net loss   (1,521 )     (1,156 )   32 %
Impairment   (1,110 )     -     nm  
Other   14       -     nm  
Share of net loss   14       -     nm  
Loss from equity-accounted investments $ (2,617 )   $ (1,156 )   126 %
                     
                     

Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment B

Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to EBITDA loss and Normalized EBITDA loss:

Three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

   
  Three months ended
September 30,
  2022     2021  
Operating loss - GAAP $ (4,671 )   $ (11,225 )
           
Depreciation and amortization   5,998       895  
Operating loss before depreciation and amortization   1,327       (10,330 )
Stock-based compensation charges   1,462       309  
Non core international - unrealized currency loss   395       -  
Transaction costs   203       243  
Normalized EBITDA (loss) $ 3,387     $ (9,778 )
               
               

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to fundamental net loss and loss per share, basic:

Three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

               
  Net (loss) income
(USD '000) 		  (L)PS, basic
(USD) 		  Net (loss) income
(ZAR '000) 		  (L)PS, basic
(ZAR)
  2022     2021     2022     2021     2022     2021     2022     2021  
GAAP (10,696 )   (12,994 )   (0.17 )   (0.23 )   (183,231 )   (189,880 )   (2.93 )   (3.33 )
                               
Intangible asset amortization, net 2,828     68             48,432     990          
Stock-based compensation charge 1,462     309             25,045     4,515          
Impairment of equity method investment 1,110     -             19,015     -          
Non core international - unrealized currency loss 395     -             6,767     -          
Net gain on sale of equity-accounted investments (248 )   -             (4,248 )   -          
Transaction costs 203     243             3,478     3,551          
                               
Fundamental (4,946 )   (12,374 )   (0.08 )   (0.22 )   (84,742 )   (180,824 )   (1.36 )   (3.17 )
                                               
                                               

Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment C

Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:

Three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

           
  2022     2021  
       
Net loss (USD’000) (10,696 )   (12,994 )
Adjustments:      
Impairment of equity method investments 1,110     -  
Net gain on sale of equity-accounted investments (248 )   -  
Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (208 )   (25 )
Tax effects on above 58     7  
       
Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (9,984 )   (13,012 )
       
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 62,445     56,678  
       
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 62,445     56,809  
       
Headline loss per share:      
Basic, in USD (0.16 )   (0.23 )
Diluted, in USD (0.16 )   (0.23 )
           
           

Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share

       
  2022   2021
       
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP 62,445   56,678
Effect of dilutive securities under GAAP -   131
Denominator for headline diluted loss per share 62,445   56,809
       

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully-diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.


