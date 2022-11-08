Submit Release
VERSES Announces Stock Option Grants

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES Technologies Inc. (NEO:VERS) (OTCQX: VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a contextual computing platform provider specializing in the next generation of artificial intelligence solutions, announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,750,000 stock options to certain consultants of the Company pursuant to the Plan. All of the stock options will be exercisable to purchase one Class A Share at a price of $0.70 for a period of 1 year from the date of grant. 250,000 of the options will vest immediately upon the date of grant. 1,500,000 of the options will vest as follows: 50% immediately upon the date of grant, and 50% 60 days after the date of grant.

About VERSES

VERSES is a next-generation AI company providing foundational technology for the contextual computing era. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, VERSES’ flagship offering, COSM™, is an AI Operating System for enhancing any application with adaptive intelligence. Built on open standards, COSM transforms disparate data into a universal context that fosters trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

