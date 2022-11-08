Submit Release
Adeia Announces Extended IP Agreement with Frndly TV

Long-Term agreement demonstrates Adeia’s applicability to Pay-TV Streaming Services

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) (“Adeia” or the “Company”), the company whose innovations shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced that Frndly TV, the most affordable live TV provider for the whole family, has entered into a long-term renewal to license Adeia’s Media patent portfolio.

As one of the fastest growing Pay-TV streaming services in the U.S., Frndly TV offers consumer friendly, live TV programming over-the-top (OTT) and has become one of the top 10 largest virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (vMVPDs).

“Our long-term patent license with Frndly TV emphasizes the longevity of Adeia’s intellectual property and its continued importance to live TV as it expands into OTT streaming services,” said Dr. Mark Kokes, chief licensing officer and general manager of Adeia’s media business. “With Adeia’s innovations, Frndly TV will continue to deliver captivating entertainment discovery experiences to its customers.”

Adeia has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. Adeia’s innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers’ day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling Adeia’s customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

About Frndly TV

Frndly TV is the most affordable live TV streaming service in America. Starting at only $6.99/mo., Frndly TV offers 40+ top-rated live TV networks including A+E®, Hallmark Channel, The History Channel™, INSP, Lifetime®, Hallmark Movie & Mysteries, Game Show Network, GAC Family, The Weather Channel and more. Customers can also access a wide range of on-demand content, including full libraries from Dove Channel and Curiosity Stream, at no extra cost. Frndly TV delivers feel good programming at a family friendly price. For more information, visit www.frndlytv.com.

About Adeia
Adeia invents, develops and licenses fundamental innovations that shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment in an increasingly connected world. From TVs to smartphones, and across all types of entertainment experiences, Adeia’s technologies allow users to manage content and connections in a way that is smart, immersive and personal. For more information, please visit adeia.com.

For Information Contact:
Jill Koval and Idalia Rodriguez
Arbor Advisory Group
IR@adeia.com


