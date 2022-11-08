Standard BioTools Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Third quarter core product and services revenue increase of 30% sequentially to $24.8 million



First phase of restructuring program improves operating margin by 600 to 800 basis points, or $8.0 million net on an annualized basis

Reiterate stated goal of 700 to 1000 basis point non-GAAP product and service gross margin improvement to 65-68% by year end 2023, driven by lean transformation, volume growth and value selling

On track to achieve positive free cash flow by year-end 2024

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $185.2 million

Company to host conference call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health™ – today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“While still early and just two quarters into our leadership transition with a focus on commercial execution, operational efficiency, and expense reduction, we are seeing encouraging quarter-over-quarter results across the core business,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. “This includes over 30% sequential revenue growth across our mass cytometry and microfluidics core business, which going forward we will refer to as proteomics and genomics, respectively. Our new leadership team of seasoned operators has been highly focused on returning our core business to growth while driving toward profitability and improved operating discipline leveraging our Standard BioTools™ Business Systems approach.”

"Consistent with our vision to become a preferred solutions provider for the life sciences industry, we firmly believe consolidation will fuel the long-term growth of Standard BioTools. We are taking a disciplined approach and are well positioned to capitalize on current market conditions. I look forward to updating our stakeholders on our progress in future quarters," Egholm concluded.

Recent Corporate Updates

Implemented phased restructuring to significantly lower operating cash burn beginning in the second half of 2022 through general and administrative expense reductions, right-sizing of microfluidics business and further portfolio rationalization.





Strengthened leadership team with key appointments of Scott Greenstone as Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development; Michele Morgan, Senior Manager Global Training; and Laurie Lavigne, Senior Director, Global Financial Planning and Analysis.





Launched the X9™ Real-Time PCR System, marking the first Standard BioTools branded instrument; announced a collaboration with Visikol® to offer and expand the use of high-plex Imaging Mass Cytometry™ services; and announced that Ascendas Genomics had received approval by the National Medical Products Administration of China for use of Standard BioTools microfluidics technology.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Core product and service revenue (excluding COVID-19 testing and exited products revenue) was $24.8 million, up sequentially from $19.0 million and compared with $25.3 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Total revenue was $25.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, up sequentially from $18.8 million and compared with $28.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, driven by lower instrument and COVID-19 testing revenue.

GAAP net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $29.4 million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $13.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in GAAP net loss was primarily due to $6.2 million of lower non-operating income and $6.1 million of business improvement charges.

Operating income (loss) in 2022 includes certain items related to the strategic financing transaction and subsequent business improvement actions taken by the new management team, including the rationalization of the product portfolio and the restructuring program announced in August 2022. These items increased operating loss by $6.1 million and $24.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expenses, and interest expense, was $20.8 million for the quarter, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of September 30, 2022, were $185.2 million, compared with $211.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Conference Call Information

The company’s management will host a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. PT, 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results and operational progress as well as to provide additional color on its strategic actions.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers: (888) 346-3970

Outside US callers: (412) 902-4297

Live audio of the webcast will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at Events & Presentations . The webcast will be archived and available on the Standard BioTools Investor Relations page at investors.standardbio.com .

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this news release.

Our investor presentation including Supplemental Financial Information has been posted on our website concurrent with this release.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Standard BioTools has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Standard BioTools encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding operational and strategic plans, deployment of capital, our cash runway and sufficiency of cash resources, margin expectations, potential M&A activity, and expectations with respect to our restructuring plans (including expense reduction activities involving potential subleasing and talent relocation plans, modifications to the scope of the company’s microfluidics and mass cytometry franchises, and discontinuing of certain product lines). Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks that we may not realize expected cost savings from the restructuring, including the anticipated decrease in operational expenses, at the levels we expect; possible restructuring and transition-related disruption, including through the loss of customers, suppliers and employees and adverse impacts on our development activities and results of operation; restructuring activities, including our ability to execute subleasing plans, customer and employee relations, management distraction and reduced operating resources; risks that internal and external costs required for ongoing and planned activities may be higher than expected which may cause us to use cash more quickly than we expect or change or curtail some of our plans or both; risks that our expectations as to expenses, cash usage and cash needs may prove not to be correct for other reasons such as changes in plans or actual events being different than our assumptions; risks related to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operating results; changes in Standard BioTools’ business or external market conditions; customers and prospective customers continuing to curtail or suspend activities utilizing our products due to the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability and/or the ability of the research institutions utilizing our products and technology to obtain and maintain Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and any other requisite authorizations or approvals to use our products and technology for diagnostic testing purposes; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Standard BioTools products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; uncertainties relating to Standard BioTools’ research and development activities, distribution plans and capabilities; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Standard BioTools’ business and operating results is contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Standard BioTools disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology, and immunotherapy. Learn more at www.standardbio.com or connect with us on Twitter®, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™. Standard BioTools, the Standard BioTools logo, Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, “Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health,” Imaging Mass Cytometry, and X9 are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Standard BioTools Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Available Information

Standard BioTools uses its website (standardbio.com), investor site (investors.standardbio.com), corporate Twitter account (@Standard_BioT), Facebook page (facebook.com/StandardBioT), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/standard-biotools) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Standard BioTools may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Standard BioTools’ website and its social media accounts in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investors:

Scott Greenstone

ir@standardbio.com

Peter DeNardo

415 389 6400

ir@standardbio.com

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC. (formerly known as FLUIDIGM CORPORATION) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Product revenue $ 19,312 $ 21,937 $ 51,535 $ 69,292 Service revenue 5,857 6,016 17,807 18,929 Product and service revenue 25,169 27,953 69,342 88,221 Other revenue (1) 477 551 1,585 4,095 Total revenue 25,646 28,504 70,927 92,316 Costs and expenses Cost of product revenue 14,091 13,327 39,168 37,720 Cost of service revenue 2,335 1,508 5,875 5,465 Cost of product and service revenue 16,426 14,835 45,043 43,185 Research and development 8,650 9,209 30,121 29,403 Selling, general and administrative 29,597 24,072 90,856 75,928 Total costs and expenses 54,673 48,116 166,020 148,516 Loss from operations (29,027 ) (19,612 ) (95,093 ) (56,200 ) Interest expense (1,049 ) (968 ) (3,141 ) (2,751 ) Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock — — (60,081 ) — Loss on bridge loans — — (13,719 ) — Surplus funding from NIH Contract 153 5,000 153 5,000 Other income (expense), net (216 ) 315 (272 ) 534 Loss before income taxes (30,139 ) (15,265 ) (172,153 ) (53,417 ) Income tax benefit 713 1,422 2,900 3,609 Net loss $ (29,426 ) $ (13,843 ) $ (169,253 ) $ (49,808 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (2.17 ) $ (0.66 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 78,897 76,301 77,924 75,494 Note: (1) Other revenue includes product development, license and grant revenue.





STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC. (formerly known as FLUIDIGM CORPORATION) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (1) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (2) $ 60,200 $ 28,451 Short-term investments (2) 124,968 — Accounts receivable, net 17,294 18,320 Inventories, net 21,946 20,825 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,609 4,470 Total current assets 229,017 72,066 Property and equipment, net 26,584 28,034 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 34,726 37,119 Other non-current assets 3,119 3,689 Developed technology, net 15,400 27,927 Goodwill 106,069 106,379 Total assets $ 414,915 $ 275,214 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,305 $ 10,602 Accrued compensation and related benefits 10,624 4,920 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,515 3,053 Deferred revenue, current 11,322 11,947 Deferred grant income, current 3,656 3,535 Other accrued liabilities 6,914 8,673 Advances under revolving credit agreement, current — 6,838 Term loan, current 833 — Total current liabilities 46,169 49,568 Convertible notes, net 54,499 54,160 Term loan, non-current 9,386 10,049 Deferred tax liability 620 4,329 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 34,869 37,548 Deferred revenue, non-current 4,430 5,966 Deferred grant income, non-current 15,265 18,116 Other non-current liabilities 1,171 882 Total liabilities 166,409 180,618 Redeemable preferred stock 311,253 — Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (62,747 ) 94,596 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 414,915 $ 275,214 Notes: (1) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements (2) Cash and cash equivalents and available for sale securities consist of: Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,200 $ 28,451 Short-term investments 124,968 — Total cash, cash equivalents and available for sale securities $ 185,168 $ 28,451





STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC. (formerly known as FLUIDIGM CORPORATION) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (169,253 ) $ (49,808 ) Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock 60,081 — Loss on bridge loans 13,719 — Stock-based compensation expense 13,199 11,738 Amortization of developed technology 8,728 8,944 Depreciation and amortization 2,680 2,744 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 7,239 1,539 Impairment of InstruNor developed technology intangible 3,526 — Other non-cash items 793 824 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (10,901 ) (13,040 ) Net cash used in operating activities (70,189 ) (37,059 ) Investing activities Purchases of investments (137,302 ) — Proceeds from NIH Contract — 2,000 Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 12,000 — Purchases of property and equipment (3,070 ) (12,801 ) Net cash used in investing activities (128,372 ) (10,801 ) Financing activities Proceeds from bridge loans 25,000 — Proceeds from issuance of Series B Preferred Stock 225,000 — Proceeds from term loan — 10,000 Repayment of advances under revolving credit agreement (6,838 ) — Payment of debt and equity issuance costs (12,547 ) (35 ) Repayment of long-term debt — (501 ) Proceeds from (payments for) employee equity programs, net 413 (802 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 231,028 8,662 Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (719 ) (13 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 31,748 (39,211 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 29,467 69,536 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 61,215 $ 30,325 Cash and cash equivalents, and available for sale securities consist of: Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,200 $ 29,309 Short-term investments 124,968 — Total cash and cash equivalents, and available for sale securities $ 185,168 $ 29,309





STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC. (formerly known as FLUIDIGM CORPORATION) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss (GAAP) $ (29,426 ) $ (13,843 ) $ (169,253 ) $ (49,808 ) Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock — — 60,081 — Loss on bridge loans — — 13,719 — Stock-based compensation expense 4,494 4,320 13,199 11,738 Amortization of developed technology (a) 2,800 2,979 8,728 8,944 Depreciation and amortization 802 893 2,680 2,744 Interest expense (b) 1,049 968 3,141 2,751 Impairment of intangible (c) — — 3,526 — Loss on disposal of property and equipment 197 5 212 6 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 9 Benefit from acquisition related income taxes (d) (742 ) (742 ) (2,226 ) (2,226 ) Net loss (Non-GAAP) $ (20,826 ) $ (5,420 ) $ (66,193 ) $ (25,842 ) Shares used in net loss per share calculation - basic and diluted (GAAP and Non-GAAP) 78,897 76,301 77,924 75,494 Net loss per share - basic and diluted (GAAP) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (2.17 ) $ (0.66 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted (Non-GAAP) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (0.34 ) ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP PRODUCT AND SERVICE MARGIN Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Product and service gross profit (GAAP) $ 8,743 $ 13,118 $ 24,299 $ 45,036 Amortization of developed technology (a) 2,800 2,800 8,408 8,400 Depreciation and amortization (e) 314 348 948 1,161 Stock-based compensation expense (e) 154 188 459 414 Product and service gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 12,011 $ 16,454 $ 34,114 $ 55,011 Product and service margin percentage (GAAP) 34.7 % 46.9 % 35.0 % 51.0 % Product and service margin percentage (Non-GAAP) 47.7 % 58.9 % 49.2 % 62.4 % ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 38,247 $ 33,281 $ 120,977 $ 105,331 Stock-based compensation expense (f) (4,340 ) (4,132 ) (12,740 ) (11,324 ) Depreciation and amortization (f) (487 ) (723 ) (2,052 ) (2,127 ) Impairment of intangible (c) — — (3,526 ) — Loss on disposal of property and equipment (f) (197 ) (5 ) (212 ) (6 ) Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 33,223 $ 28,421 $ 102,447 $ 91,874 ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP LOSS FROM OPERATIONS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (29,027 ) $ (19,612 ) $ (95,093 ) $ (56,200 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,494 4,320 13,199 11,738 Amortization of developed technology (a) 2,800 2,979 8,728 8,944 Depreciation and amortization (f) 802 893 2,680 2,744 Impairment of intangible (c) — — 3,526 — Loss on disposal of property and equipment (f) 197 5 212 6 Loss from operations (Non-GAAP) $ (20,734 ) $ (11,415 ) $ (66,748 ) $ (32,768 ) (a) Represents amortization of developed technology in connection with the DVS and InstruNor acquisitions (b) Represents interest expense, primarily on convertible debt and the term loan (c) Represents impairment of intangible no longer used in our product lines (d) Represents the tax impact on the purchase of intangible assets in connection with the DVS acquisition (e) Represents expense associated with cost of product revenue (f) Represents expense associated with research and development, and selling, general and administrative activities



