Permian Resources Declares Inaugural Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MIDLAND, Texas, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PR) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A common stock, or $0.20 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on November 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 21, 2022.

About Permian Resources

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, Permian Resources is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of high-return oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the core of the Delaware Basin. For more information, please visit www.permianres.com.

Contact:
Hays Mabry
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
(832) 240-3265
ir@permianres.com

 


